Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Camry Solara
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room47.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity11.7 cu.ft.
Length192.5 in.
Curb weight3549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume97.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Black
  • Absolutely Red
  • Arctic Frost Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Dark Stone
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
