Estimated values
2013 Tesla Model S 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,706
|$30,662
|$33,936
|Clean
|$24,973
|$28,677
|$31,733
|Average
|$21,506
|$24,707
|$27,327
|Rough
|$18,039
|$20,737
|$22,920
Estimated values
2013 Tesla Model S Performance 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,144
|$36,181
|$39,528
|Clean
|$30,058
|$33,839
|$36,962
|Average
|$25,885
|$29,154
|$31,830
|Rough
|$21,712
|$24,470
|$26,697