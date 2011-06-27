Used 2013 Tesla Model S Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever owned, could never go back John Sanders , 11/06/2015 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I like to drive cars hard, but hated sticking $70 in the pump every week. I drive a lot and hate driving hybrids with CVTs. So when I could get an all electric performance car I took the plunge. I usually prefer coupes to sedans, but since Tesla no longer made the Roadster, I went with the Model S. I couldn't be happier. The service is excellent, especially compared with my wife's Lexus. If there's ever a problem, Tesla sends a valet out to get my car, leaves me a brand new loaner, fixes and washes it, and then brings it back to my house, all for free. The car is big, but it still gets close to double Prius efficiency, all while I drive it as fast as I want. Charging at home is also very convenient compared to stopping for gas. The only drawback for me is it is slightly more prone to interior rattles than my past vehicles. This could be because it doesn't make any engine noise, but overall it's still much quieter. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Tesla is to cars what Apple is to phones. drbones911 , 05/21/2013 33 of 36 people found this review helpful I have approximately 7000 miles on this signature, performance version of the Tesla S. The car grabs a lot of attention and drives like a dream machine. I've driven the car from Boston to New York City then into New Jersey and back again with no problems. Other than that, I never really need to use an outside charging station since I charge it each night in my garage at home. This car is not just for local commutes. The car of the future is already here and still many still people don't believe that it's possible. Great job Tesla! Report Abuse

Great drivetrai + beta software evdriver1 , 10/21/2014 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 20 of 23 people found this review helpful I own 2013 model 85 that has 17k miles on it. Great drivetrain, power and handling. Interior is good but not on par with Germans. Quality of materials and assembly probably like Volvo. 2014 models may be better. Fortunately Tesla have been fixing squeks, creaks and leaks. Drive unit developed whine, replaced. Sunroof seals replaced. Glovebox stuck, replaced. Software is hit and miss, feels like perpetual beta. Service center is useless if issue is in software. 4.x was OK. 5.0 - garage opener started to work every other time. Some next version fixed it. 5.11 randomly rebooted. 5.12 seemed stable. 6.0 added calendar which doesnt sync with iphone 6. Make sure you read forums and blog comments. UPD: Sold at 30K. Did not buy another. Will wait some until software stabilizes. Don't feel like paying $100K to be a tester. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Issues since owning the car Bernie Kuzava , 09/02/2015 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I have now owned this 2015 (not 2013) Tesla Model S for almost 5 years and 63K miles. The issues that were managed by the mobile service included: Replacing the drivers side door handle, Repairing the drivers side window that became stuck in the down position, Repairing the trunk latch which failed to function resulting in an inability to open the trunk lift gate. Repairs requiring a visit to the service center included replacing the steering U-Bolts. The tires have been replaced twice. Otherwise, one of the best cars I've ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse