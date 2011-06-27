  1. Home
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable base price, competent on- and off-road handling, stylish design.
  • Cramped second- and third-row seating, interior materials don't match otherwise premium package, side airbags not available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

By offering a third-row seat in a compact SUV, Suzuki answers a question not many people are asking; but if yo're one of them, the XL-7 is worth a look.

Vehicle overview

Suzuki's initial advertising campaign for the Grand Vitara XL-7 featured a colossal Ford Excursion as a supporting cast member. The message to the target audience? You shouldn't have to drive a 7,000-pound truck just to enjoy the comforts of a versatile interior or the convenience of third-row seating.

Nor should you have to spend well over $20,000 to get dimensions greater than those of a Ford Escape, Isuzu Rodeo, Mitsubishi Montero Sport or Toyota 4Runner. And actually, the exterior of the XL-7 measures just smaller than a Jeep Grand Cherokee's.

The XL-7 is based on the Grand Vitara, but it has a 12.6-inch-longer wheelbase, allowing Suzuki to offer it with a third-row split-folding seat. While this is a good idea on paper, we've actually found it to be of limited usefulness now that we've been able to spend more time with the vehicle.

There's plenty of luggage space with the rearmost seat folded, but it all goes away when the third-row seat is in use. Also, the mechanism to drop the seats is fussy and awkward, and the load floor is not flat, creating "canyons" into which cargo can fall. Legroom is in short supply for third-row passengers, though people sitting in front or in the second row fare better.

One of the benefits of the XL-7's longer wheelbase is that it absorbs rough spots on pavement better. We enjoy how well the Suzuki communicates road feel to the driver, and the steering, chassis and suspension all work together in harmony to provide predictable handling. When the going gets tough, the four-wheel-drive model's two-speed transfer case allows for capable hill climbing.

A 2.7-liter version of the Grand Vitara's 2.5-liter V6 powers each XL-7. For 2002, the engine makes 183 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque, a gain of 13 hp and 10 lb-ft compared to last year's engine. The XL-7 is available in four trim levels, in either two- or four-wheel drive, with a manual or an automatic transmission.

The Standard model is equipped with power door locks, mirrors and windows; remote keyless entry; cruise control; air conditioning (with micron air filter); daytime running lights; adjustable armrests for both front seats; a first aid kit; and tinted privacy glass. The XL-7 Plus adds rear air conditioning vents and a fan speed dial, a stereo with an in-dash CD player and 16-inch aluminum wheels. Touring models come standard with four-wheel ABS, an automatic transmission, a CD/cassette player combination, a sunroof and a rear spoiler. And if you do splurge on a Limited model, you'll get all of the above, plus leather seating.

The Suzuki's interior is durable and serviceable, but dominated by cheap-looking hard plastics. All models offer a relatively meager array of safety items, including only second-generation front airbags, rear-door child safety locks, child seat-tether anchors and antilock brakes on selected trims. For the market Suzuki is trying to capture, side-impact airbags, at least as an option, need to find their way into this SUV.

While there are better small SUVs on the market, none of them offer third-row seating. If you need this feature and don't want to part with $30,000 (or more) for a vehicle that guzzles fuel, considering a Grand Vitara XL-7 is worth your time.

2002 Highlights

For 2002, the XL-7's 2.7-liter V6 engine has been upgraded to produce more power. Inside, all XL-7 models have gained features such as the LATCH child seat system, improved cargo floor design and new upholstery. All Standard and Plus models now offer optional ABS brakes, while the line-topping Limited Edition's interior gains woodgrain trim and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Suzuki offers 24-hour emergency roadside assistance and towing for the duration of the vehicle's warranty to increase customer satisfaction.

Most helpful consumer reviews

227,000 miles and still kicking
cmerrell,01/25/2014
Car is excellent, it just keeps going even after 227,000+ miles.The ride is smooth and quiet. I keep running into owners with the same year and model and they're all boasting high mileage with little problems. 100,000 miles ago I had a problem with one side of the catalytic converter. The cost, $900, never got the other side done. Other repairs:power windows, a heating element, freon for the AC. I never had a tuneup, transmission flush, or any maintenance, just regular oil changes. The only thing I don't like is the 17/20/mpg cost because I drive an average of 20,000 miles a year, there is no icon that reminds you gas is low (ran out several times), and now a slow oil leak -2qts a month.
A Real Surprise
jewelrylover,10/25/2013
I have been driving this vehicle daily since August of 2002. Previous to this purchase, I only thought of Suzuki for motorcycles. This car has really outperformed any car I have owned. Snow, sleet, rain, high winds - no problem. Three sons have learned to drive in this car and they have put this car throughthe ringer, but it keeps going reliably. Although I have given thought recently to replace it with something smaller and brand new, I am hesitant that I will find as good and sturdy a vehicle. Vehicle has well over 100,000 miles.
Luv My XL-7
pam,07/16/2008
We bought my XL-7 used it had 60,770 miles on it. My husband wanted to get me a better vehicle for my 40 mile commute. I love it. I never really thought I would like a utility vehicle but this one has surprised me. Corners well easy to handle and I can see out all around. Great little truck. I would highly recommend it to anyone that needs a 4X4 and it sports plenty of room and a third row seat for my grandchildren. My teenage daughter even likes to drive it. Very stylish looking and I would definitely buy another one. Best vehicle I have ever owned and I have had quite a few.
215k miles and still going strong!
blahblah83,07/06/2016
4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M)
I have had my 2002 XL7 for nearly 10 years now. Second Owner. I have gone from 91k miles up to 215k and it's still running like a champ despite my lack of consistent maintenance. I've gone through all the normal stuff like tires, breaks, batteries, windshield wipers, headlights, oil changes and have very few complaints. 1 - not quite enough space for a rear-facing infant carrier. I have to pull up the passenger front seat to the point where only a small adult would be able to sit comfortably. I'm 5'7" and can't sit as a passenger up front with a rear facing infant seat in the vehicle. 2 - I've got a bit of an oil leak and lose about 2 qts a month. 3 - my fuel economy has dropped to an average of 13-15 mpg regardless of city or highway miles. BUT THAT'S IT. Everything else about this vehicle has been amazing. It handles more like a car but after putting a tow hitch on myself (ridiculously super easy by the way to do so) I've been able to tow trailers and even drift boats without any issues. My XL7 handles well on both sand and even pebbly river banks (with a trailer even). It handles well in the snow and even ice, though I would suggest adding a few sandbags for extra weight when there is ice on the road for more than a day. It's a great height for transporting both kids and dogs as both can easily climb in and out on their own. There are child LATCHes which make it easy for child car-seats, booster-seats, and infant carriers to be snapped in and secured quickly. Overall, I have been thoroughly impressed and VERY PLEASED with my XL7. Like I said 215k miles and still going strong!
See all 70 reviews of the 2002 Suzuki XL-7
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2002 Suzuki XL-7 Overview

The Used 2002 Suzuki XL-7 is offered in the following submodels: XL-7 SUV. Available styles include Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Touring 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M), 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M), Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M), 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M), and Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M).

