2002 Suzuki XL-7 Review
Pros & Cons
- Affordable base price, competent on- and off-road handling, stylish design.
- Cramped second- and third-row seating, interior materials don't match otherwise premium package, side airbags not available.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
By offering a third-row seat in a compact SUV, Suzuki answers a question not many people are asking; but if yo're one of them, the XL-7 is worth a look.
Vehicle overview
Suzuki's initial advertising campaign for the Grand Vitara XL-7 featured a colossal Ford Excursion as a supporting cast member. The message to the target audience? You shouldn't have to drive a 7,000-pound truck just to enjoy the comforts of a versatile interior or the convenience of third-row seating.
Nor should you have to spend well over $20,000 to get dimensions greater than those of a Ford Escape, Isuzu Rodeo, Mitsubishi Montero Sport or Toyota 4Runner. And actually, the exterior of the XL-7 measures just smaller than a Jeep Grand Cherokee's.
The XL-7 is based on the Grand Vitara, but it has a 12.6-inch-longer wheelbase, allowing Suzuki to offer it with a third-row split-folding seat. While this is a good idea on paper, we've actually found it to be of limited usefulness now that we've been able to spend more time with the vehicle.
There's plenty of luggage space with the rearmost seat folded, but it all goes away when the third-row seat is in use. Also, the mechanism to drop the seats is fussy and awkward, and the load floor is not flat, creating "canyons" into which cargo can fall. Legroom is in short supply for third-row passengers, though people sitting in front or in the second row fare better.
One of the benefits of the XL-7's longer wheelbase is that it absorbs rough spots on pavement better. We enjoy how well the Suzuki communicates road feel to the driver, and the steering, chassis and suspension all work together in harmony to provide predictable handling. When the going gets tough, the four-wheel-drive model's two-speed transfer case allows for capable hill climbing.
A 2.7-liter version of the Grand Vitara's 2.5-liter V6 powers each XL-7. For 2002, the engine makes 183 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque, a gain of 13 hp and 10 lb-ft compared to last year's engine. The XL-7 is available in four trim levels, in either two- or four-wheel drive, with a manual or an automatic transmission.
The Standard model is equipped with power door locks, mirrors and windows; remote keyless entry; cruise control; air conditioning (with micron air filter); daytime running lights; adjustable armrests for both front seats; a first aid kit; and tinted privacy glass. The XL-7 Plus adds rear air conditioning vents and a fan speed dial, a stereo with an in-dash CD player and 16-inch aluminum wheels. Touring models come standard with four-wheel ABS, an automatic transmission, a CD/cassette player combination, a sunroof and a rear spoiler. And if you do splurge on a Limited model, you'll get all of the above, plus leather seating.
The Suzuki's interior is durable and serviceable, but dominated by cheap-looking hard plastics. All models offer a relatively meager array of safety items, including only second-generation front airbags, rear-door child safety locks, child seat-tether anchors and antilock brakes on selected trims. For the market Suzuki is trying to capture, side-impact airbags, at least as an option, need to find their way into this SUV.
While there are better small SUVs on the market, none of them offer third-row seating. If you need this feature and don't want to part with $30,000 (or more) for a vehicle that guzzles fuel, considering a Grand Vitara XL-7 is worth your time.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Suzuki XL-7.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the XL-7
Related Used 2002 Suzuki XL-7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons