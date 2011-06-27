Vehicle overview

Suzuki introduced the XL-7 in 2001. Its marketing campaign was aimed at people who didn't want to drive lumbering SUV giants, but needed lots of passenger space. In a crowded segment, the Suzuki XL-7 offers smaller dimensions, an affordable price and the ability to haul seven passengers. Based on the previous-generation Grand Vitara, the Suzuki XL-7 boasts an optional third-row seat. However, we've found the third-row seating to be of dubious value. There's plenty of luggage room with the rearmost seat folded down, but when the third row is in use, cargo capacity is very limited. Also, the mechanism to drop the third-row seating is fussy and awkward. The third row doesn't fold completely flat and it creates "canyons" into which loose cargo items can fall.

The XL-7's longer wheelbase and body-on-frame construction do give it a rugged feel. Plus, the steering and suspension work together to provide predictable handling for a truck-based SUV, though shoppers are apt to find the driving dynamics of car-based SUVs more to their liking. Four-wheel-drive XL-7s are equipped with a two-speed transfer case, however, allowing the Suzuki SUV to handle the rough stuff better than any of its car-based competitors. While the 2006 Suzuki XL-7 does offer seven-passenger seating and a reasonable price in a small package, it doesn't match up well with its segment competition. Compact SUVs like the Escape, CR-V and any number of other car-based SUVs are more refined and/or have more off-road capability. And if you really need three rows of seating in a compact package, we suggest looking at a small minivan like the Mazda5 or Caravan, either of which offers a more practical solution to this problem.