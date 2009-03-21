Vehicle overview

If Target were to sell a crossover SUV, we imagine it would be a lot like the 2009 Suzuki XL7. Like many of the non-brand-name products found in that popular store, whether it's a pair of blue jeans or kitchen accessories, the Suzuki XL7 offers solid quality and value along with some style. This Suzuki may not be the most prestigious or exciting choice, but it's hard to argue with getting a lot for your money.

Based on a stretched version of the platform found under the Chevy Equinox and Pontiac Torrent crossover twins, the XL7 boasts more room as well as a third-row seat. It also has distinctive styling and a muscular, 252-horsepower V6 engine designed by General Motors but built by Suzuki in Japan. This year also sees the debut of a six-speed automatic transmission that promises better performance and fuel efficiency compared to the previous five-speed auto.

As before, Suzuki's 2009 XL7 is also pleasant to drive and comes standard with a lot of upscale features -- even the lowest trim level boasts automatic climate control and a self-leveling rear suspension. Furthermore, although it's priced more like smaller crossovers, the XL7 is on the larger side in terms of passenger and cargo capacity.

When compared to top midsize or large crossover SUVs such as the Hyundai Veracruz, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander, the big Suzuki falls short. It's rather unremarkable to drive compared to the sporty Mazda and refined Highlander, and although build quality is respectable, some of the interior materials look and feel downmarket compared to the handsome Hyundai's. Overall, though, the 2009 Suzuki XL7 is worth a look for shoppers focused on value, what with its generous helping of standard features and long warranty coverage. Whether you're looking at a pair of jeans or a $26,000 SUV, value is difficult to ignore.