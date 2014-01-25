Used 2002 Suzuki XL-7 for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus
    used

    2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2002 Suzuki XL-7
    used

    2002 Suzuki XL-7

    131,254 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,850

    Details
  • 2003 Suzuki XL-7
    used

    2003 Suzuki XL-7

    147,218 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2004 Suzuki XL-7
    used

    2004 Suzuki XL-7

    87,298 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,963

    Details
  • 2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX in Red
    used

    2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX

    137,638 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2006 Suzuki XL-7 in Black
    used

    2006 Suzuki XL-7

    168,445 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2006 Suzuki XL-7 Premium
    used

    2006 Suzuki XL-7 Premium

    155,100 miles

    $4,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki XL-7

See all 70 reviews
227,000 miles and still kicking
cmerrell,01/25/2014
Car is excellent, it just keeps going even after 227,000+ miles.The ride is smooth and quiet. I keep running into owners with the same year and model and they're all boasting high mileage with little problems. 100,000 miles ago I had a problem with one side of the catalytic converter. The cost, $900, never got the other side done. Other repairs:power windows, a heating element, freon for the AC. I never had a tuneup, transmission flush, or any maintenance, just regular oil changes. The only thing I don't like is the 17/20/mpg cost because I drive an average of 20,000 miles a year, there is no icon that reminds you gas is low (ran out several times), and now a slow oil leak -2qts a month.
