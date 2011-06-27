  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(84)
Appraise this car

2007 Suzuki XL7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lengthy standard equipment list, affordable price, generous warranty coverage.
  • A few cheap interior pieces, tight shoulder room.
List Price Estimate
$1,907 - $2,990
Used XL7 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With lots of room and comfort for five -- two more out back if they're small -- the well-equipped new midsize 2007 Suzuki XL7 is vastly improved and is finally a viable choice for a midsize crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Introduced in 2001, the original Suzuki XL7 seven-passenger SUV was compact in dimensions and geared for people who didn't want the hassles and expense of a midsize and full-size sport-utility but still needed the option of third-row seating. Unfortunately, its truck-based design, claustrophobic second- and third-row seats, poor-quality interior pieces and lack of side-impact airbags soon relegated it to bit-player status among a growing and increasingly refined field of compact and midsize contenders.

Suzuki is making amends in 2007 with a completely redesigned second-generation XL7. Ten inches longer and 2 inches wider than before, it's the largest Suzuki SUV ever. Naturally, it's meant primarily for the North American market. In fact, much of its underlying mechanicals are based on a modified version of GM's midsize crossover SUV platform that's used for vehicles such as the Chevrolet Equinox.

The 2007 XL7's unibody structure helps to provide a carlike ride and better handling reflexes. With a new rack-and-pinion steering system and a four-wheel independent suspension (with load-leveling rear shocks on seven-passenger models), the XL7 has newfound comfort, confidence and capability when matched up against other leading midsize sport-utility vehicles. Some XL7 shoppers might be dismayed to learn that the new model lacks the previous one's off-road capability, but the new on-road bias is much more in line with typical buyer needs. Additionally, the '07 XL7's 252-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 is a welcome replacement for the previous model's anemic 2.7-liter V6.

Overall, the new 2007 Suzuki XL7 is much improved and more competitive in just about every way. We think value-conscious shoppers will certainly want to give it consideration as an alternative to vehicles like the Honda Pilot, Hyundai Santa Fe and Mazda CX-9. That said, there are a few notable drawbacks, such as tight shoulder room and interior materials that don't quite meet the high standards set by other competitors. These issues become even more apparent when the XL7 is loaded up with options and its lead in value diminishes. If you're going to buy a Suzuki XL7, we'd advise you to stick with the base trim level for maximum value.

2007 Suzuki XL7 models

The 2007 Suzuki XL7 is a well-equipped five- or seven-passenger midsize crossover SUV. Five-passenger XL7s are offered in base and Luxury trim levels, while seven-passenger models come in base, Luxury and Limited versions. Buyers have a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive on all trim levels. Included on the base trim is a long list of standard features, including 16-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, automatic climate control, a six-speaker CD stereo, cruise control and full power accessories. Seven-seat base models also feature a load-leveling rear suspension, under-floor cargo storage and rear air-conditioning with separate controls. The upscale Luxury trim level adds 17-inch wheels, leather seating, wood-grain accents, a power driver seat, heated front seats and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. Both five- and seven-passenger Luxury models are eligible for an optional sunroof, but only the seven-passenger version can be equipped with a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. For the XL7 Limited, Suzuki adds the DVD entertainment system, a selection of exterior trim upgrades, keyless startup and a premium audio system with satellite radio. The Limited's Platinum Touring Package replaces the entertainment system with the sunroof but adds a navigation system and special wheels.

2007 Highlights

The Suzuki XL7 has been redesigned for 2007. Compared to last year's model, the new one is larger, roomier, more comfortable and more powerful.

Performance & mpg

The all-new Suzuki XL7 is motivated by a General Motors-derived 3.6-liter V6 producing 252 hp and 243 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to a five-speed automatic transmission with a manual shift mode. Suzuki says zero to 60 mph takes fewer than 8 seconds and EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/24 mpg highway for front-wheel-drive models and 17/23 for AWD XL7s. For those with toys to haul around, the XL7 has a 3,500-pound tow capacity.

The XL7's available all-wheel-drive system uses an electronically controlled rear differential that engages those wheels immediately when slippery conditions are encountered up front. While it can handle snow and ice and gentle dirt trails just fine, venturing far off the beaten path to rocky outcroppings is now best left to more focused off-road vehicles.

Safety

The 2007 Suzuki XL7 is equipped with antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control with a rollover sensor. Additional safety features include side curtain airbags (for all three rows on seven-passenger XL7s) and a tire-pressure monitoring system.

Driving

Although the 2007 Suzuki XL7's new V6 engine is significantly larger and more powerful than the engine in the previous-generation XL7, it also returns fuel economy equal to or better than its predecessor. On the highway, the XL7 delivers a quiet and comfortable ride, but soft suspension settings result in cornering performance that's hardly sporty. This won't be a problem for the majority of buyers, but if you do want a family SUV with a more athletic demeanor, you could always look at the CX-9 and Nissan Murano.

Interior

The 2007 XL7 is the largest, most comfortable Suzuki SUV ever built and offers a spacious, functional interior. The overall design looks modern, but the quality and fit and finish of some interior pieces is a little iffy. When it comes to head- and legroom, the XL7 measures within an inch of the Honda Pilot in all three rows. Shoulder room is a different story, however, as it's narrower than that of most other midsize crossovers. The 60/40 split-folding middle-row seats also tumble and fold, and the optional 50/50 split-folding third-row seat can be folded flat into the floor for additional cargo-carrying room; a fold-flat front-passenger seat enables the XL7 to carry longer items with ease. With the rear seats lowered, the vehicle has a maximum cargo capacity of 95.2 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Suzuki XL7.

5(56%)
4(18%)
3(14%)
2(10%)
1(2%)
4.2
84 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 84 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tons of Standard Features at a Low Price!
guxu,12/13/2006
We tested more than five SUVs with third row seats and we found that the Suzuki XL-7 provides the best value. It has a long list of standard features. Suzuki did not do a great job to advertising the XL-7. Some features were not even listed in their specifications. Many web sites have the wrong information too. For example, the driver seat is 6-way power instead of 4-way power. It has reading lights for the second row, not just the front row, etc. Our local dealer is very nice, and they have no-hassle pricing, which is far below invoice. I noticed small paint problem inside of the front window frame this morning. But overall the vehicle seems to be very well made. And I do not notice any cheap materials.
Perfect Crossover Vehicle
e garkov,11/30/2006
This truck is responsive and agile. It's also comfortable and well equipped. It is a lot of vehicle for the money.
Huge Difference from First Gen XL-7
XL7 owner ny,12/02/2006
Coming from the 2004 the current model is vastly superior in ride comfort, dimensions, power (252 hp!) and technology / features. Suzuki really went all out with the gadgets: remote start; navigation; power seats; quality leather & materials; chrome wheels; even tossed in the free vehicle alarm and XM satellite radio! Compared to a similarly equipped Murano the XL-7 is approx $10,000 less. This is an extremely safe vehicle with side curtain airbags in all 3 rows. Suzuki really got it right with the new XL-7.
Great car in search of a engine
sr500mark,04/02/2013
I bought this car used with about 40K miles on it. I did my home work and noted the P008 engine code frequency in user reviews. Well this car was in great shape to I figured I'd give it a chance. Interior is great, roomy and comfortable. Rear climate controls are great for the second & third row passengers. Car is really stable in the snow. Brakes have a hard time hauling down this heavy car. Gas mileage is nothing to write home about. I get about 16 combined. Fuel fillter cap started misbehaving at about 45k miles. Transmisison developed a very slow leak. Good luck finding the dipstick/filler! Then the engine failed! P0008 engine code. (along with 8 others related to it)
See all 84 reviews of the 2007 Suzuki XL7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Suzuki XL7
More About This Model

Like your first main squeeze in high school, the 2007 Suzuki XL7 looks really good at first. Still, you can't shake the feeling that maybe you could do better.

When you're in high school, you can't help thinking that given the perfect storm of social circumstances you might have a shot at Jennifer Aniston, the hot mom from Gilmore Girls, George Clooney or Dr. McDreamy. You think you could do better.

Take the 2007 Suzuki XL7. It's all-new, stretched to dimensions that are pretty spacious and now powered by a 252-horsepower 3.6-liter V6. It's escaped the class of compact sport-utes and taken its place alongside competitors like the Hyundai Santa Fe and Toyota Highlander.

Yet there's such a wealth of suitors for our affections filling auto mall sales lots, it's difficult to see the XL as anything more than a midpack contender in a marketplace overrun with attractive sport-utilities.

Plenty of fish in the sea
Don't get us wrong, the 2007 Suzuki XL7 has the goods. Its V6 engine has variable valve timing, the stability control features an antirollover calibration, an optional DVD-based navigation system is part of the package of optional convenience items and there's the all-important third-row seat.

The extra row of seating is made possible because the 2007 Suzuki XL7 is far more spacious than last year's version, some 9.8 inches longer, 2.1 inches wider and 0.9 inch taller. The platform is based on that of the Chevrolet Equinox and Pontiac Torrent, but Suzuki has stretched it significantly. There are 95.2 cubic feet of cargo volume behind the second-row seat and 14.0 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the third-row seat.

The 2007 Suzuki XL7 is actually longer than not only the Hyundai Santa Fe and Toyota Highlander but also the Honda Pilot. And it rides on a 112.4-inch wheelbase, which is 6 inches longer than these competitors.

Once the XL7 is equipped with the third-row seat, a self-leveling Sachs-made Nivomat suspension system is standard. Suzuki also opts for conventional hydraulic-assisted rack-and-pinion steering instead of the GM electric-assist steering from the Chevy Equinox and Pontiac Torrent. We think the Suzuki's steering setup is noticeably better. Our test editor reports that the Equinox's steering feels "lazy," while the XL7's steering seems to perfectly complement its everyday agility.

We noticed the agile handling of our front-wheel-drive XL7 in our slalom testing, where the Suzuki made it through the cones at a fairly brisk 61.6 mph, a testament to its 235/60R17 tires (standard for the seven-passenger XL7) and accurate steering (although we had to switch off the XL7's excellent stability control, which includes an antirollover program, to get such a fast speed). During quick, fast cornering transitions, the front-wheel-drive XL7 is confident and stable.

Short for "Louise"
There was no fear of commitment to the Suzuki on our part when we mashed the accelerator to the floor. The 3,886-pound, 252-hp XL7 rewards enthusiasm with a 0-60-mph run of 8.2 seconds. In comparison, the 3,846-pound, 242-hp Hyundai Santa Fe takes 8.7 seconds to reach the same speed.

Around town, the XL7's GM-designed (but Suzuki-built) 3.6-liter feels adequately powerful, as it makes 243 pound-feet of torque at 2,300 rpm, and variable valve timing broadens the power band. But the engine isn't terribly smooth and it can be rather noisy at full throttle — one editor went as far as to call it "wheezy," and we're pretty sure she didn't mean Mrs. Jefferson.

The V6 is matched with a five-speed automatic transmission that shifts positively and rarely gets confused enough to hunt for gears in traffic or on long grades.

We were equally committed to stomping the brakes but the distance it takes to come to a stop isn't exactly short enough to convince us that a long-term relationship is warranted. The brake pedal feels a little soft, the XL pitches forward noticeably on its long-travel suspension and there's some pretty coarse noise when the ABS system engages.

The Suzuki XL7 finally came to a complete stop from 60 mph in 150 feet. This is not a stellar performance, because the Hyundai Santa Fe requires 142 feet to come to a halt from the same speed.

Everyday hero
But judging Suzuki's latest SUV solely on its merits at the track might be a little like taking your spouse to a beach volleyball tournament and asking why he/she is not more, uh, fit. Neither is the 2007 Suzuki XL7 a pro athlete with rock-hard abs, but it performs well on a daily basis — and probably does so with more friendly competence than your spouse.

The new, bigger XL7 is still maneuverable enough to ply the crowded streets for weekend errands. It's a practical package that drives like a car, which is what makes compact sport-utilities so popular. At the same time, it's spacious enough to measure up against midsize sport-utes.

If we had one major bone to pick it's that the XL7 doesn't feel very refined overall. The ride is comfortable, but when the pavement turns rough, you definitely feel it. This lack of chassis refinement is unfortunately reinforced by a slight tingle from the 3.5-liter V6, and it all gives you that low-buck feeling.

Big space, some style
On the other hand, the larger XL7 has an interior that offers both the comfort and style we'd scarcely expect from Suzuki. The XL7 Limited's faux wood trim and chrome rings around the gauges lend a sense of luxury to the cabin, and the heated leather seats prove to be comfortable for the most part.

The XL7's optional third-row seat gives this Suzuki a pretty unique feature in its market segment. Once you're in, it's obvious the third row is for kids only, yet the seat is well-padded and comfortable. The Suzuki's second-row seat tumbles forward to make a pathway to the third row, so access is fairly hassle-free.

We also found ourselves wishing the second-row seats would slide back and forth to increase rear-seat legroom, a feature that's gaining popularity. Still, there are 38.8 inches of second-seat legroom, and plenty of clearance to fit a forward- or rear-facing child seat.

In Limited trim, the XL7 offers many standard features we haven't normally associated with Suzuki vehicles. Once you factor in items like heated front seats, foglights and curtain-style head protection airbags for all passenger rows, you're reminded that the XL7 is far nicer than the old Grand Vitara you might remember.

Of course, our XL7's $30,729 sticker price reflects all this feature content, especially the $2,200 Platinum Touring Package that adds a sunroof, chrome wheels, XM Satellite Radio and a navigation system.

Not a cheap date
Perhaps the chrome wheels and navigation system should have tipped us off but we're a little surprised by the two-wheel-drive XL7 Limited's $30,729 as-tested price. At this price, we were at least expecting four-wheel drive.

Then we remembered that the XL7 is a lot more ute than a Grand Vitara. Its price starts at about $22,000 for a base five-passenger model, and it's not easy for much of the sport-ute competition to stay beneath the $30,000 barrier.

As an added persuader in the purchase process, the XL7 carries Suzuki's seven-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. General Motors, Hyundai and Kia have similar warranty programs, but few of the new XL7's mainstream midsize competitors can match this, so the warranty gives the 2007 Suzuki XL7 some unique luster.

Can you do better?
The Suzuki XL7 is no superstar but it's not a wallflower either. It's a solid, reliable, down-to-earth companion that shows slightly better than it performs.

Like the four-door Suzuki sport-utes of the past, the new 2007 XL7 delivers lots of big sport-ute features at the price of a compact sport-ute. And now the package is enhanced because you get big sport-ute passenger space at the price of a compact sport-ute.

Come to think of it, maybe you couldn't do better than your first high school flame. You could take your chances with Jennifer Aniston or George Clooney if you like, but you might be smarter to love the one you're with.

Second Opinions:

Managing Editor Donna DeRosa says:
I like Suzukis. And when I first spotted the 2007 Suzuki XL7 basking in the sunlight, I expected to like it, too. But my love-at-first-sight ended as soon as it opened its mouth — er, door.

I climbed in and I felt claustrophobic, even though this is a new, roomier XL7. The armrest on the driver door stuck out so far that it was hard to operate the positioning controls located on the left of the driver seat. Everything in front seemed crammed in. Good thing I have small hands, because the parking brake lever housed between the front seats has little room around it for fingers.

Driving did nothing to spark my interest. The engine was sluggish and wheezy. It sounded like an asthmatic trying to jog uphill, even when traveling on level ground. This might seem melodramatic but that din is consistent while you're accelerating.

While driving on a freeway that had been scoured for resurfacing, I felt like I was driving on ice, despite the long wheelbase. You expect a little funny business on a funny surface, but it still put me off the XL7.

So I thought I had found my true SUV, but I was glad to get away at the end of our awkward date.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 Overview

The Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 is offered in the following submodels: XL7 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Luxury 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Luxury 4dr SUV w/3rd Row, Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Luxury 4dr SUV w/3rd Row, DVD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Platinum Touring Package (3.6L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV w/Platinum Touring Package (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Luxury 4dr SUV w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD w/Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row, DVD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), and Luxury 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row, Sunroof (3.6L 6cyl 5A).

