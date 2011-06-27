I test drove almost every SUV made including the Navigator, Escalade, and Lexus. The XL-7 doesn't have the luxury of these SUVs but for the money, it surpassed all the others that we tried. It handles well and rides fairly comfortably, although the gas mileage could be better. Blind spots where the backseat headrests and the spare tire cover are can cause problems at times. All in all I've no problems with performance AND I've gotten quite a few compliments on the body style also. This would be a great business vehicle!

