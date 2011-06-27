2004 Suzuki XL-7 Review
Pros & Cons
- Affordable base price, competent on- and off-road handling, available seven-passenger seating.
- Cramped second- and third-row seating, dated cabin design, low-grade interior plastics, side airbags not available.
List Price Estimate
$1,462 - $2,619
Edmunds' Expert Review
By offering a third-row seat in a compact SUV, Suzuki answers a question not many people are asking.
2004 Highlights
The XL-7 receives minor updates to the exterior and equipment list. The Touring and Limited models have been renamed EX III and LX III. The front grille and bumper have been reworked, and the foglights, taillights and headlights all have a new look. The front-passenger airbags are now multistage, and there's a new panic button on the keyless remote. Lastly, the V6 engine gets two additional horsepower for a total of 185, and the automatic transmission is now a five-speed unit.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Suzuki XL-7.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Suzuki XL-7 4DR,11/05/2007
I test drove almost every SUV made including the Navigator, Escalade, and Lexus. The XL-7 doesn't have the luxury of these SUVs but for the money, it surpassed all the others that we tried. It handles well and rides fairly comfortably, although the gas mileage could be better. Blind spots where the backseat headrests and the spare tire cover are can cause problems at times. All in all I've no problems with performance AND I've gotten quite a few compliments on the body style also. This would be a great business vehicle!
andy dubitsky,06/08/2004
We have 4 children, ages 2-10 with one on the way.. My wife doesnt want to drive a tank, I dont want to pay for one... Our solution??? THE XL-7.. The interior is perfect for our family. It seats all of us comfortably without making us feel like we should be paid $0.36 a mile and be home on weekends. It came with all the features we wanted, 4 wheel drive, pwr windows, locks, mirrors, and numerous cupholders. The engine pulls strongly all the way to the redline..
xl7is4me,10/11/2004
My wife and I bought a brand new 04 XL7 EX3 fully loaded to haul our 2 kids around. All I can say is that I'm surprised that it offered the same things as the Honda Pilot! Plus, the interior design is nicer, there's standard wood trim, and the leather is softer too. 185HP isn't a lot in the midsize class, but if you need basic transportation and don't need to tow you're absolutely fine. We recently took a 200 mile trip with our kids and a crowded trunk with luggage on the rooftop and I can safely say this car never ran out of breath. I'm glad I found Suzuki!
Al,12/12/2008
Loved the car but starting to have problems oil leaks around timing chain. And fuel leaks drealer fixxed with no problem. They also replace drive leather set covering. 4 years old and problems started. I've pruchase qite a few new cars in my 60 yrs. I usually keep them for 6 yrs with usualy no motor leaks till the 6 year.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
