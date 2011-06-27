  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki XL-7
  4. Used 2004 Suzuki XL-7
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(67)
Appraise this car

2004 Suzuki XL-7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable base price, competent on- and off-road handling, available seven-passenger seating.
  • Cramped second- and third-row seating, dated cabin design, low-grade interior plastics, side airbags not available.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Suzuki XL-7 for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$1,462 - $2,619
Used XL-7 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

By offering a third-row seat in a compact SUV, Suzuki answers a question not many people are asking.

2004 Highlights

The XL-7 receives minor updates to the exterior and equipment list. The Touring and Limited models have been renamed EX III and LX III. The front grille and bumper have been reworked, and the foglights, taillights and headlights all have a new look. The front-passenger airbags are now multistage, and there's a new panic button on the keyless remote. Lastly, the V6 engine gets two additional horsepower for a total of 185, and the automatic transmission is now a five-speed unit.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Suzuki XL-7.

5(81%)
4(16%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
67 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Little Car
Suzuki XL-7 4DR,11/05/2007
I test drove almost every SUV made including the Navigator, Escalade, and Lexus. The XL-7 doesn't have the luxury of these SUVs but for the money, it surpassed all the others that we tried. It handles well and rides fairly comfortably, although the gas mileage could be better. Blind spots where the backseat headrests and the spare tire cover are can cause problems at times. All in all I've no problems with performance AND I've gotten quite a few compliments on the body style also. This would be a great business vehicle!
perfect
andy dubitsky,06/08/2004
We have 4 children, ages 2-10 with one on the way.. My wife doesnt want to drive a tank, I dont want to pay for one... Our solution??? THE XL-7.. The interior is perfect for our family. It seats all of us comfortably without making us feel like we should be paid $0.36 a mile and be home on weekends. It came with all the features we wanted, 4 wheel drive, pwr windows, locks, mirrors, and numerous cupholders. The engine pulls strongly all the way to the redline..
Awesome value!
xl7is4me,10/11/2004
My wife and I bought a brand new 04 XL7 EX3 fully loaded to haul our 2 kids around. All I can say is that I'm surprised that it offered the same things as the Honda Pilot! Plus, the interior design is nicer, there's standard wood trim, and the leather is softer too. 185HP isn't a lot in the midsize class, but if you need basic transportation and don't need to tow you're absolutely fine. We recently took a 200 mile trip with our kids and a crowded trunk with luggage on the rooftop and I can safely say this car never ran out of breath. I'm glad I found Suzuki!
Seeing problem at 34000 miles
Al,12/12/2008
Loved the car but starting to have problems oil leaks around timing chain. And fuel leaks drealer fixxed with no problem. They also replace drive leather set covering. 4 years old and problems started. I've pruchase qite a few new cars in my 60 yrs. I usually keep them for 6 yrs with usualy no motor leaks till the 6 year.
See all 67 reviews of the 2004 Suzuki XL-7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Suzuki XL-7 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Suzuki XL-7

Used 2004 Suzuki XL-7 Overview

The Used 2004 Suzuki XL-7 is offered in the following submodels: XL-7 SUV. Available styles include LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), LX III 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), EX III 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M), EX III Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), EX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M), and LX III Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Suzuki XL-7?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Suzuki XL-7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Suzuki XL-7 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Suzuki XL-7.

Can't find a used 2004 Suzuki XL-7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki XL-7 for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,397.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,249.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki XL-7 for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,743.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,813.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Suzuki XL-7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Suzuki lease specials
Check out Suzuki XL-7 lease specials

Related Used 2004 Suzuki XL-7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles