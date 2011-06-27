Used 2001 Suzuki XL-7 for Sale

7 listings
  • $4,495

    2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington

    2002 Suzuki XL-7 AWD with the 2.7L 6 cylinder engine. Cloth seats. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TX92V224110003
    Stock: 26116
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,850

    2002 Suzuki XL-7 undefined

    131,254 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Keystone Auto Sales - Stillwater / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TX92V024101039
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,995

    2003 Suzuki XL-7 undefined

    147,218 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TX92V234102727
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $4,963

    2004 Suzuki XL-7 undefined

    87,298 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sheehy Buick GMC - Hagerstown / Maryland

    You will not find pre-owned vehicles this new and prices this low anywhere. Sheehy Hagerstown brings peace of mind to used car buying. Offering every customer a stress free, up front one LOW PRICE. We believe in safety and reliability comes first. Assuring every vehicle meets all SAFETY and MECHANICAL inspections prior to sale. Simply, because a vehicle is used, it doesn't mean it shouldn't be reliable. When you buy our used cars we offer 3 DAY money back guarantee as well as a standard warranty with every purchase. Providing our customers with a satisfied shopping experience the first time.Hurry into SHEEHY HAGERSTOWN for our best deals, before someone else does. Sheehy offers VIP options with every pre-owned vehicle. Become a VIP member today and earn VIP bucks toward purchases and service needs. Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Hagerstown only! All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- It's Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass MD inspection. See Sheehy (Auto Mall) for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Suzuki XL-7 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TX92V144103238
    Stock: W11002B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $3,995

    2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX

    137,638 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cars On 15 - Lake Hopatcong / New Jersey

    CLEAN CAR-FAX...NO ACCIDENTS ! LOW MILES! RUNS GREAT!!! The exterior is clean and in good condition. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. This vehicle comes with a spare key. Dealer warranty included WE SPECIALIZE IN ALL TYPES OF FINANCING Cars On 15 offers all types of financing and all types of warranties. We have over 50 years of combined experience in the USED CAR/FINANCING INDUSTRY. Thank You for looking. and please give us a call with any questions you may have.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TX92V144112568
    Stock: 2568
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,495

    2006 Suzuki XL-7 Base

    168,445 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington

    2006 SUZUKI XL7 7 SEATER, 4X4 POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, ALLOY WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PREMIUM SOUND, COLD AC, RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD, AND PRICED TO MOVE! DONT MISS OUT! INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES 3728 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99202 TUE-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-5PM 509-934-1106 CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADES WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. KEY: TRAVERSE, ACADIA, EXPLORER, EDGE, ESCAPE, FORD, CHEVROLET, GMC,

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Suzuki XL-7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TX92V264104207
    Stock: 104207A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $4,998

    2006 Suzuki XL-7 Premium

    155,100 miles
    Delivery available*

    Toyota of Rock Hill - Rock Hill / South Carolina

    We are excited to offer this 2006 Suzuki XL-7. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Suzuki XL-7 is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. In addition to being well-cared for, this Suzuki XL-7 has very low mileage making it a rare find. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. At Toyota of Rock Hill, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority! We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can reach us at 888-865-7548 or by visiting us online at www.toyotarockhill.com and we look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Suzuki XL-7 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TY92V164101148
    Stock: 64101148
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
