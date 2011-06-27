Used 2001 Suzuki XL-7 for Sale Near Me
- $4,495
2002 Suzuki XL-7 PlusNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2002 Suzuki XL-7 AWD with the 2.7L 6 cylinder engine. Cloth seats. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TX92V224110003
Stock: 26116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,850
2002 Suzuki XL-7 undefined131,254 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Keystone Auto Sales - Stillwater / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TX92V024101039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995
2003 Suzuki XL-7 undefined147,218 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TX92V234102727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,963
2004 Suzuki XL-7 undefined87,298 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sheehy Buick GMC - Hagerstown / Maryland
You will not find pre-owned vehicles this new and prices this low anywhere. Sheehy Hagerstown brings peace of mind to used car buying. Offering every customer a stress free, up front one LOW PRICE. We believe in safety and reliability comes first. Assuring every vehicle meets all SAFETY and MECHANICAL inspections prior to sale. Simply, because a vehicle is used, it doesn't mean it shouldn't be reliable. When you buy our used cars we offer 3 DAY money back guarantee as well as a standard warranty with every purchase. Providing our customers with a satisfied shopping experience the first time.Hurry into SHEEHY HAGERSTOWN for our best deals, before someone else does. Sheehy offers VIP options with every pre-owned vehicle. Become a VIP member today and earn VIP bucks toward purchases and service needs. Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Hagerstown only! All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- It's Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass MD inspection. See Sheehy (Auto Mall) for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Suzuki XL-7 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TX92V144103238
Stock: W11002B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $3,995
2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX137,638 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cars On 15 - Lake Hopatcong / New Jersey
CLEAN CAR-FAX...NO ACCIDENTS ! LOW MILES! RUNS GREAT!!! The exterior is clean and in good condition. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. This vehicle comes with a spare key. Dealer warranty included WE SPECIALIZE IN ALL TYPES OF FINANCING Cars On 15 offers all types of financing and all types of warranties. We have over 50 years of combined experience in the USED CAR/FINANCING INDUSTRY. Thank You for looking. and please give us a call with any questions you may have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TX92V144112568
Stock: 2568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,495
2006 Suzuki XL-7 Base168,445 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
2006 SUZUKI XL7 7 SEATER, 4X4 POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, ALLOY WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PREMIUM SOUND, COLD AC, RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD, AND PRICED TO MOVE! DONT MISS OUT! INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES 3728 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99202 TUE-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-5PM 509-934-1106 CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADES WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. KEY: TRAVERSE, ACADIA, EXPLORER, EDGE, ESCAPE, FORD, CHEVROLET, GMC,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Suzuki XL-7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TX92V264104207
Stock: 104207A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,998
2006 Suzuki XL-7 Premium155,100 milesDelivery available*
Toyota of Rock Hill - Rock Hill / South Carolina
We are excited to offer this 2006 Suzuki XL-7. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Suzuki XL-7 is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. In addition to being well-cared for, this Suzuki XL-7 has very low mileage making it a rare find. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. At Toyota of Rock Hill, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority! We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can reach us at 888-865-7548 or by visiting us online at www.toyotarockhill.com and we look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Suzuki XL-7 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TY92V164101148
Stock: 64101148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020