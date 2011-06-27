2005 Suzuki XL-7 Review
Pros & Cons
- Affordable base price, competent on- and off-road handling, available seven-passenger seating.
- Cramped second- and third-row seating, dated design, low-grade interior plastics, side airbags not available.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,440 - $2,465
Edmunds' Expert Review
By offering a third-row seat in a compact SUV, Suzuki answers a question not many people are asking.
2005 Highlights
The XL-7 gets a tire-pressure monitoring system and a chrome "S" badge on the spare tire cover.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Toni Stark,06/22/2016
LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.7L 6cyl 5A)
They don't make Suzuki anymore :(. Reliable, sturdy great car for making long trips as a hospice nurse. Only one maintainence issue (brake line) in 10+ years!!!! Had to replace the CD player twice both under warranty! Overall excellent reliable easily maintained vehicle! Love! Lots of room and cargo space!!!!!!
studiocraft1,06/24/2011
Bought this car w/25000 miles on it, it has been perfect. I have Ex III model, all options ever made for this chassis. 4x4 is awesome, having the LOW range makes it a tru truck, that is why it rides a bit rough, don't care. I get 20mpg in the city and about 23hiway. How is that pooe mileage? It does weigh 3700 lbs, I can tow my boat and quad, have no issue w/engine power, it is quick and responsive. Leather is nice, a bit cramped sometimes. Now 78k, nothing done but tires, not even brakes!
Paul,02/06/2005
2003 LX_7 Limited 4x4. Well constructed with thoughtfulness and care in detail execution. Solid in feel, construction, handling and performance. Well appointed and laid out interior. No gizmos: everything you need is there where you need it ... and it all works! Very smooth engine provides steady push rather than neck-snapping, wheel-spinning antics. Smoothest automatic transmission I've ever experienced in a moderately priced vehicle. 2 to 4 wheel drive shift on the fly works impecibly. Best truck-based mid-size SUV road handling in its class. Great road handler as well as city parker. Tremedous cargo and people volume, though more of one means you trade-off on one for the other.
Max,04/05/2008
In 2005 we decided to buy the XL7 used, 6000 miles on it looking new and for a great price, way lower than a new one would've cost. It was a dealer's test drive car. Since we've got it nothing wrong happened. I have done the brakes on it at 30000 and costed $70.00 It gives average 18 to 22 MPG combined HWY and City. Regular gas is just fine. Very resistent, reliable and confortable.4WD is wonderfull when needed. Long trips are nice and smoth. The features from manufacture are great. My wife gets complements from all her friends, her car looks Young...they say. Very good car for the price. Low cost to keep mechanicaly. Looks better and runs better now that is paid for!
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
