In 2005 we decided to buy the XL7 used, 6000 miles on it looking new and for a great price, way lower than a new one would've cost. It was a dealer's test drive car. Since we've got it nothing wrong happened. I have done the brakes on it at 30000 and costed $70.00 It gives average 18 to 22 MPG combined HWY and City. Regular gas is just fine. Very resistent, reliable and confortable.4WD is wonderfull when needed. Long trips are nice and smoth. The features from manufacture are great. My wife gets complements from all her friends, her car looks Young...they say. Very good car for the price. Low cost to keep mechanicaly. Looks better and runs better now that is paid for!

