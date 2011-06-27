  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki XL-7
  4. Used 2005 Suzuki XL-7
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(39)
Appraise this car

2005 Suzuki XL-7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable base price, competent on- and off-road handling, available seven-passenger seating.
  • Cramped second- and third-row seating, dated design, low-grade interior plastics, side airbags not available.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Suzuki XL-7 for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$1,440 - $2,465
Used XL-7 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

By offering a third-row seat in a compact SUV, Suzuki answers a question not many people are asking.

2005 Highlights

The XL-7 gets a tire-pressure monitoring system and a chrome "S" badge on the spare tire cover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Suzuki XL-7.

5(77%)
4(13%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(3%)
4.6
39 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

10+ Years only ONE maintainence issue
Toni Stark,06/22/2016
LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.7L 6cyl 5A)
They don't make Suzuki anymore :(. Reliable, sturdy great car for making long trips as a hospice nurse. Only one maintainence issue (brake line) in 10+ years!!!! Had to replace the CD player twice both under warranty! Overall excellent reliable easily maintained vehicle! Love! Lots of room and cargo space!!!!!!
Flawless Reliability
studiocraft1,06/24/2011
Bought this car w/25000 miles on it, it has been perfect. I have Ex III model, all options ever made for this chassis. 4x4 is awesome, having the LOW range makes it a tru truck, that is why it rides a bit rough, don't care. I get 20mpg in the city and about 23hiway. How is that pooe mileage? It does weigh 3700 lbs, I can tow my boat and quad, have no issue w/engine power, it is quick and responsive. Leather is nice, a bit cramped sometimes. Now 78k, nothing done but tires, not even brakes!
Solid Vehicle AND Value
Paul,02/06/2005
2003 LX_7 Limited 4x4. Well constructed with thoughtfulness and care in detail execution. Solid in feel, construction, handling and performance. Well appointed and laid out interior. No gizmos: everything you need is there where you need it ... and it all works! Very smooth engine provides steady push rather than neck-snapping, wheel-spinning antics. Smoothest automatic transmission I've ever experienced in a moderately priced vehicle. 2 to 4 wheel drive shift on the fly works impecibly. Best truck-based mid-size SUV road handling in its class. Great road handler as well as city parker. Tremedous cargo and people volume, though more of one means you trade-off on one for the other.
Great car for family and sports
Max,04/05/2008
In 2005 we decided to buy the XL7 used, 6000 miles on it looking new and for a great price, way lower than a new one would've cost. It was a dealer's test drive car. Since we've got it nothing wrong happened. I have done the brakes on it at 30000 and costed $70.00 It gives average 18 to 22 MPG combined HWY and City. Regular gas is just fine. Very resistent, reliable and confortable.4WD is wonderfull when needed. Long trips are nice and smoth. The features from manufacture are great. My wife gets complements from all her friends, her car looks Young...they say. Very good car for the price. Low cost to keep mechanicaly. Looks better and runs better now that is paid for!
See all 39 reviews of the 2005 Suzuki XL-7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Suzuki XL-7 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Suzuki XL-7

Used 2005 Suzuki XL-7 Overview

The Used 2005 Suzuki XL-7 is offered in the following submodels: XL-7 SUV. Available styles include LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), LX III 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), EX III 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M), LX III Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.7L 6cyl 5A), LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.7L 6cyl 5A), EX III Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), LX III Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), EX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M), and LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.7L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Suzuki XL-7?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Suzuki XL-7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Suzuki XL-7 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Suzuki XL-7.

Can't find a used 2005 Suzuki XL-7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki XL-7 for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,230.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,173.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki XL-7 for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $21,784.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,875.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Suzuki XL-7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Suzuki lease specials
Check out Suzuki XL-7 lease specials

Related Used 2005 Suzuki XL-7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles