Used 2005 Suzuki XL-7 for Sale Near Me

Toyota of Rock Hill - Rock Hill / South Carolina

We are excited to offer this 2006 Suzuki XL-7. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Suzuki XL-7 is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. In addition to being well-cared for, this Suzuki XL-7 has very low mileage making it a rare find. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. At Toyota of Rock Hill, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority! We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can reach us at 888-865-7548 or by visiting us online at www.toyotarockhill.com and we look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Suzuki XL-7 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JS3TY92V164101148

Stock: 64101148

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020