Used 2005 Suzuki XL-7 for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Suzuki XL-7 in Black
    used

    2006 Suzuki XL-7

    168,445 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2006 Suzuki XL-7 Premium
    used

    2006 Suzuki XL-7 Premium

    155,100 miles

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2004 Suzuki XL-7
    used

    2004 Suzuki XL-7

    87,298 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,963

    Details
  • 2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX in Red
    used

    2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX

    137,638 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Suzuki XL-7
    used

    2003 Suzuki XL-7

    147,218 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus
    used

    2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2002 Suzuki XL-7
    used

    2002 Suzuki XL-7

    131,254 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,850

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki XL-7

Read recent reviews for the Suzuki XL-7
Overall Consumer Rating
4.639 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
10+ Years only ONE maintainence issue
Toni Stark,06/22/2016
LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.7L 6cyl 5A)
They don't make Suzuki anymore :(. Reliable, sturdy great car for making long trips as a hospice nurse. Only one maintainence issue (brake line) in 10+ years!!!! Had to replace the CD player twice both under warranty! Overall excellent reliable easily maintained vehicle! Love! Lots of room and cargo space!!!!!!
