Used 2008 Suzuki XL7 for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Suzuki XL7
    used

    2008 Suzuki XL7

    102,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited in Silver
    used

    2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited

    176,088 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury in Black
    used

    2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury

    96,107 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Suzuki XL7 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Suzuki XL7

    81,829 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,777

    Details
  • 2007 Suzuki XL7 in Black
    used

    2007 Suzuki XL7

    Not Provided
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited in Purple
    used

    2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited

    74,729 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,750

    Details
  • 2007 Suzuki XL7 in Silver
    used

    2007 Suzuki XL7

    119,483 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $3,200

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki XL7

Read recent reviews for the Suzuki XL7
Overall Consumer Rating
4.558 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 58 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (3%)
2008 XL7
tap17,03/30/2015
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
I love this vehicle. I bought it with 35,000 miles in 2011. It's been 3 years and 50,000 miles later and I still love it. The body is holding up well (no rust, no peeling paint...still looks great!). The engine is holding up well (no leaks, sounds good, etc.). The interior leather, etc. is still in excellent condition. Overall, I have no complaints. It's not a luxury make, but I didn't have to pay a luxury price.
