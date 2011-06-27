2003 Suzuki XL-7 Review
Pros & Cons
- Affordable base price, competent on- and off-road handling, optional seven-passenger seating, stylish design.
- Cramped second- and third-row seating, side airbags not available.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,301 - $2,442
Edmunds' Expert Review
By offering a third-row seat in a compact SUV, Suzuki answers a question not many people are asking; but if you're one of them, the XL-7 is worth a look.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, Suzuki has updated the Grand Vitara XL-7's dash and console with wood grain trim, chrome accents and a 12-volt accessory outlet. Other additions to the interior include a new seven-speaker system, integrated audio and cruise control buttons on the steering wheel, an adjustable center armrest with CD storage and smaller rear headsets for better rearward visibility.Suzuki has also changed some of its trim names for 2003. The previous "Standard" trim has now simply become the XL-7, while the "Plus" has become the XL-7 with the option of third-row seating. The "Touring" model has been dropped all together. The Limited model is now being offered with a six-disc in-dash CD changer. Finally, a Limited model with the third-row option is also available with climate control and a rear air conditioning switch.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Suzuki XL-7.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Tina G,08/25/2010
I've had my Suzuki XL7 for 7 years and have put 223,000 miles on it. In that time, I've only had one minor repair! The body has held up as well as the engine. This car is comfortable, looks great and is the most reliable car I've ever owned. Hoping to get another 100,000 reliable miles out of it :)
Snookie,02/22/2005
We have owned this XL-7 for 2 years. It is the 13th car we have owned but by far the best value for the money. Have had Fords Dodges and Hondas all nice but this one really beats them all, hands down. All the toys and goodies of an expensive SUV with the reliablity of a solid Japanese Mfg. It may not be big is stature but it is a Giant in value.
rey,09/01/2010
I purchased my Suzuki Grand Vitara Xl-7 brand new in 2003.. I depend quite a bit on my vehicle for work and require a reliable vehicle that I know I can count on. this vehicle has been a great find and has surpassed my expectations. with over 100,000 miles I have yet to invest in any repairs or huge maintenance costs. good quality vehicle that you know you can count on for many years to come.
cologuy,04/20/2008
Overall this is a reliable vehicle. We have not had any maintenance issues. It has a snappy acceleration. I just had to get used to the power coming on at 3000 rpm. On the highway the ride is great except for a little road noise but not that bad. Around town the lady likes it for in and out of parking lots. Gas mileage is about 17 mpg in town and 21 to 23 on highway. The car survived quite well after being rear ended buy a F250 super duty ford diesel, impact was absorbed by the rear door mounted spare. After repair it is still driving great.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7 features & specs
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
183 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Related Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7 info
