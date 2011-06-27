  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki XL-7
  4. Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(77)
Appraise this car

2003 Suzuki XL-7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable base price, competent on- and off-road handling, optional seven-passenger seating, stylish design.
  • Cramped second- and third-row seating, side airbags not available.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Suzuki XL-7 for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$1,301 - $2,442
Used XL-7 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

By offering a third-row seat in a compact SUV, Suzuki answers a question not many people are asking; but if you're one of them, the XL-7 is worth a look.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, Suzuki has updated the Grand Vitara XL-7's dash and console with wood grain trim, chrome accents and a 12-volt accessory outlet. Other additions to the interior include a new seven-speaker system, integrated audio and cruise control buttons on the steering wheel, an adjustable center armrest with CD storage and smaller rear headsets for better rearward visibility.Suzuki has also changed some of its trim names for 2003. The previous "Standard" trim has now simply become the XL-7, while the "Plus" has become the XL-7 with the option of third-row seating. The "Touring" model has been dropped all together. The Limited model is now being offered with a six-disc in-dash CD changer. Finally, a Limited model with the third-row option is also available with climate control and a rear air conditioning switch.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Suzuki XL-7.

5(66%)
4(29%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
77 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 77 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car Ever!
Tina G,08/25/2010
I've had my Suzuki XL7 for 7 years and have put 223,000 miles on it. In that time, I've only had one minor repair! The body has held up as well as the engine. This car is comfortable, looks great and is the most reliable car I've ever owned. Hoping to get another 100,000 reliable miles out of it :)
Sleeping Giant (well in spirit @least)
Snookie,02/22/2005
We have owned this XL-7 for 2 years. It is the 13th car we have owned but by far the best value for the money. Have had Fords Dodges and Hondas all nice but this one really beats them all, hands down. All the toys and goodies of an expensive SUV with the reliablity of a solid Japanese Mfg. It may not be big is stature but it is a Giant in value.
Great Vehicle
rey,09/01/2010
I purchased my Suzuki Grand Vitara Xl-7 brand new in 2003.. I depend quite a bit on my vehicle for work and require a reliable vehicle that I know I can count on. this vehicle has been a great find and has surpassed my expectations. with over 100,000 miles I have yet to invest in any repairs or huge maintenance costs. good quality vehicle that you know you can count on for many years to come.
Colorado Cruising
cologuy,04/20/2008
Overall this is a reliable vehicle. We have not had any maintenance issues. It has a snappy acceleration. I just had to get used to the power coming on at 3000 rpm. On the highway the ride is great except for a little road noise but not that bad. Around town the lady likes it for in and out of parking lots. Gas mileage is about 17 mpg in town and 21 to 23 on highway. The car survived quite well after being rear ended buy a F250 super duty ford diesel, impact was absorbed by the rear door mounted spare. After repair it is still driving great.
See all 77 reviews of the 2003 Suzuki XL-7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
183 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
183 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
183 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 Suzuki XL-7

Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7 Overview

The Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7 is offered in the following submodels: XL-7 SUV. Available styles include Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Touring Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M), and Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Suzuki XL-7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Suzuki XL-7 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7.

Can't find a used 2003 Suzuki XL-7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki XL-7 for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,271.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,625.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki XL-7 for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,947.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,490.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Suzuki XL-7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Suzuki lease specials
Check out Suzuki XL-7 lease specials

Related Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles