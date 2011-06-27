Overall this is a reliable vehicle. We have not had any maintenance issues. It has a snappy acceleration. I just had to get used to the power coming on at 3000 rpm. On the highway the ride is great except for a little road noise but not that bad. Around town the lady likes it for in and out of parking lots. Gas mileage is about 17 mpg in town and 21 to 23 on highway. The car survived quite well after being rear ended buy a F250 super duty ford diesel, impact was absorbed by the rear door mounted spare. After repair it is still driving great.

