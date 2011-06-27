Used 2009 Suzuki XL7 for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
7 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20072009
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$10K
Price

Mileage

70K100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1520
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $5,995

    2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury

    96,107 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cowboys Wholesale - Huntsville / Alabama

    Thank you for stopping by Cowboy's Wholesale used cars Located at 912 Jordan LN. Huntsville AL. 35816 This is a 2009 Suzuki XL7 luxury 4dr wagon/suv V-6 automatic trans a/c AWD clean carfax good service records LOW miles wheels sunroof leather inter power seats power windows and locks tilt wheel cruise control 6dic stereo cd w/aux trip cpmputer 3rd row seat and so much more

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2S3DA417796101446
    Stock: 8668
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-16-2020

  • $3,500

    2008 Suzuki XL7 undefined

    102,151 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mark Miller Subaru South Towne - Sandy / Utah

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Suzuki XL7 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2S3DB117486111491
    Stock: 2020792
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,500

    2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited

    176,088 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio

    We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Suzuki XL7 Limited. Most vehicles are equipped to get you and your passengers from A to B in comfort and style. The Suzuki XL7 Limited makes that trip more entertaining thanks its premium entertainment package. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2S3DA717276103605
    Stock: 02531
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • $7,777

    2007 Suzuki XL7 Base

    81,829 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois

    BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning. This Suzuki XL7 also includes Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console.BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified XL7 today, worry free! WARRANTY A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact seller for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning. This Suzuki XL7 also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Center Console, Accent Stripes, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Active Belts 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Accent Stripes, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Keypad Entry, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2S3DA217276129169
    Stock: C789
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-30-2020

  • $1,900

    2007 Suzuki XL7 Base

    Not provided
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois

    This 2007 Suzuki XL7 4dr AWD 4dr with 3rd Row features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2S3DA217X76102981
    Stock: AAW-102981
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-15-2020

  • $6,750

    2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited

    74,729 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Winter Park Auto Mall - Orlando / Florida

    Price listed is after $1000 down or trade in!!CLEAN CARFAX... LEATHER AND POWER DOORS AND WINDOWS... NICE LOW PRICED SUV READY TO GO... ASK ABOUT OUR SPECIAL FINANCING OPTIONS...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2S3DB217176126146
    Stock: 126146
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,200

    2007 Suzuki XL7 Base

    119,483 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Baumann Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Fremont / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2S3DA217076104447
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki XL7
  4. Used 2009 Suzuki XL7
XL7 Reviews & Specs