Close

Cowboys Wholesale - Huntsville / Alabama

Thank you for stopping by Cowboy's Wholesale used cars Located at 912 Jordan LN. Huntsville AL. 35816 This is a 2009 Suzuki XL7 luxury 4dr wagon/suv V-6 automatic trans a/c AWD clean carfax good service records LOW miles wheels sunroof leather inter power seats power windows and locks tilt wheel cruise control 6dic stereo cd w/aux trip cpmputer 3rd row seat and so much more

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2S3DA417796101446

Stock: 8668

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020