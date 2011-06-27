Used 2009 Suzuki XL7 for Sale Near Me
- $5,995
2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury96,107 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cowboys Wholesale - Huntsville / Alabama
Thank you for stopping by Cowboy's Wholesale used cars Located at 912 Jordan LN. Huntsville AL. 35816 This is a 2009 Suzuki XL7 luxury 4dr wagon/suv V-6 automatic trans a/c AWD clean carfax good service records LOW miles wheels sunroof leather inter power seats power windows and locks tilt wheel cruise control 6dic stereo cd w/aux trip cpmputer 3rd row seat and so much more
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2S3DA417796101446
Stock: 8668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $3,500
2008 Suzuki XL7 undefined102,151 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Miller Subaru South Towne - Sandy / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki XL7 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2S3DB117486111491
Stock: 2020792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,500
2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited176,088 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Suzuki XL7 Limited. Most vehicles are equipped to get you and your passengers from A to B in comfort and style. The Suzuki XL7 Limited makes that trip more entertaining thanks its premium entertainment package. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2S3DA717276103605
Stock: 02531
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $7,777
2007 Suzuki XL7 Base81,829 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning. This Suzuki XL7 also includes Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console.BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified XL7 today, worry free! WARRANTY A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact seller for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning. This Suzuki XL7 also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Center Console, Accent Stripes, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Active Belts 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Accent Stripes, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Keypad Entry, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2S3DA217276129169
Stock: C789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- $1,900
2007 Suzuki XL7 BaseNot provided3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2007 Suzuki XL7 4dr AWD 4dr with 3rd Row features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2S3DA217X76102981
Stock: AAW-102981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $6,750
2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited74,729 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Winter Park Auto Mall - Orlando / Florida
Price listed is after $1000 down or trade in!!CLEAN CARFAX... LEATHER AND POWER DOORS AND WINDOWS... NICE LOW PRICED SUV READY TO GO... ASK ABOUT OUR SPECIAL FINANCING OPTIONS...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2S3DB217176126146
Stock: 126146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,200
2007 Suzuki XL7 Base119,483 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Baumann Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Fremont / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2S3DA217076104447
Certified Pre-Owned: No