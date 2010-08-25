Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7 for Sale Near Me

Sheehy Buick GMC - Hagerstown / Maryland

You will not find pre-owned vehicles this new and prices this low anywhere. Sheehy Hagerstown brings peace of mind to used car buying. Offering every customer a stress free, up front one LOW PRICE. We believe in safety and reliability comes first. Assuring every vehicle meets all SAFETY and MECHANICAL inspections prior to sale. Simply, because a vehicle is used, it doesn't mean it shouldn't be reliable. When you buy our used cars we offer 3 DAY money back guarantee as well as a standard warranty with every purchase. Providing our customers with a satisfied shopping experience the first time.Hurry into SHEEHY HAGERSTOWN for our best deals, before someone else does. Sheehy offers VIP options with every pre-owned vehicle. Become a VIP member today and earn VIP bucks toward purchases and service needs. Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Hagerstown only! All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- It's Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass MD inspection. See Sheehy (Auto Mall) for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Suzuki XL-7 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JS3TX92V144103238

Stock: W11002B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020