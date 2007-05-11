Used 2004 Suzuki XL-7 for Sale Near Me
- used
2004 Suzuki XL-787,298 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,963
- 137,638 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- used
2003 Suzuki XL-7147,218 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,495
- used
2006 Suzuki XL-7168,445 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,495
- 155,100 miles
$4,998
- used
2002 Suzuki XL-7131,254 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,850
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki XL-7
Suzuki XL-7 4DR,11/05/2007
I test drove almost every SUV made including the Navigator, Escalade, and Lexus. The XL-7 doesn't have the luxury of these SUVs but for the money, it surpassed all the others that we tried. It handles well and rides fairly comfortably, although the gas mileage could be better. Blind spots where the backseat headrests and the spare tire cover are can cause problems at times. All in all I've no problems with performance AND I've gotten quite a few compliments on the body style also. This would be a great business vehicle!
