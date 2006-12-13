Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 for Sale Near Me

7 listings
XL7 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  • 2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited in Silver
    used

    2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited

    176,088 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2007 Suzuki XL7 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Suzuki XL7

    81,829 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,777

    Details
  • 2007 Suzuki XL7 in Black
    used

    2007 Suzuki XL7

    Not Provided
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited in Purple
    used

    2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited

    74,729 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,750

    Details
  • 2007 Suzuki XL7 in Silver
    used

    2007 Suzuki XL7

    119,483 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $3,200

    Details
  • 2008 Suzuki XL7
    used

    2008 Suzuki XL7

    102,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury in Black
    used

    2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury

    96,107 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki XL7

Overall Consumer Rating
4.2 84 Reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Tons of Standard Features at a Low Price!
guxu, 12/13/2006
We tested more than five SUVs with third row seats and we found that the Suzuki XL-7 provides the best value. It has a long list of standard features. Suzuki did not do a great job to advertising the XL-7. Some features were not even listed in their specifications. Many web sites have the wrong information too. For example, the driver seat is 6-way power instead of 4-way power. It has reading lights for the second row, not just the front row, etc. Our local dealer is very nice, and they have no-hassle pricing, which is far below invoice. I noticed small paint problem inside of the front window frame this morning. But overall the vehicle seems to be very well made. And I do not notice any cheap materials.
