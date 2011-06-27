Vehicle overview

If Costco's Kirkland Signature brand were to sell a car it would probably be a lot like the 2008 Suzuki XL7. Like the many Kirkland items, the XL7 is bulk-sized, with lots of features at a low price and an overall quality that slightly trails that of big-name brands. While you may not strive to own a Kirkland product or a Suzuki, it's hard to argue with the family-friendly value that each provides.

The second-generation XL7 is the largest SUV Suzuki has ever produced, dipping generously into partner GM's parts bin to create a mostly unique end product. Under the skin is a stretched platform shared with the Chevy Equinox and Pontiac Torrent twins, but the XL7 boasts its own distinctive styling (check out those funky headlights) and a 3.6-liter V6 engine designed by General Motors, but built by Suzuki in Japan. Even though it's equipped with only five seats, the base XL7 provides more maximum cargo capacity than a Honda Pilot at a price that rivals the Honda CR-V. Other trims offer a fold-flat third-row seat that provides enough room for children and maintains the ample storage capacity.

For 2008, Suzuki kindly cut down on the number of trim combinations, making buying an XL7 a little simpler. The base model's price was reduced, while features were added to some trims and subtracted from others. Unfortunately, the navigation system and rear seat DVD player still can't be ordered together. Nevertheless, the Limited is crammed full of family-friendly luxury goodies at a cost that's about equal to or even less than some competitors' base prices.

However, when the XL7's driving dynamics and interior quality are compared to impressive midsize or large crossover SUVs like the Hyundai Veracruz, Mazda CX-9 and Saturn Outlook, this big Suzuki falls way short. It is unremarkable to drive and its cabin looks pieced together from several different cars.

But if price seems to be a running theme, that's no mistake. Considering that the 2008 Suzuki XL7 is priced similar to compact crossovers like the Toyota RAV4, the Suzuki's quality difference versus the big boys isn't large enough to completely disregard the significant discount it provides. Whether you're buying a 3-liter tub of Kirkland cashews or a $26,000 SUV, value is difficult to ignore.