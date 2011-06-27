Vehicle overview

The compact crossover SUV market is a crowded field. For smaller automakers, it's easy for their offerings to get lost in the morass of choices, especially when the segment's front-runners seem so firmly entrenched. The 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara has some potential to squeeze its way into the limelight, but its limited dealer network and relative obscurity seem to be keeping it off center stage.

And that's really too bad, since the Grand Vitara represents a rather good value. It's priced about a couple thousand dollars below comparably equipped Honda CR-Vs and Toyota RAV4s, yet you also get a long list of standard features and a long 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. The Suzuki is also unusual in that it's available with dual-range four-wheel drive for a bit of added off-road capability.

After a midcycle refresh last year, the 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara remains mostly unchanged. To Suzuki's credit, the 2010 revisions remedy some of the Grand Vitara's shortcomings we pointed out in a recent test-drive. Navigation is now standard for all models, while Bluetooth and an auxiliary audio jack are available on most trim levels. These items were either previously unavailable or were dealer-installed options.

But there are still some flaws that keep the Grand Vitara upstaged by the stalwart Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. For the added coin, the CR-V delivers a more comfortable cabin and refinement, while the RAV4 packs more engine punch and offers a third-row seat. Other favorites of ours include the Chevrolet Equinox, Hyundai Tucson, Nissan Rogue and Subaru Forester. As such, the Grand Vitara ends up being a mid-pack player in this segment. But if value is important, this Suzuki could be worth a look.