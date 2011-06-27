We were involved in a rollover wreck on black-ice. This car held up really well, both my passenger and I walked away with no injuries! There were several other accidents that weekend, and I saw many SUV's on the back of wreckers (large and small). My Suzuki was the only SUV that the roof hadn't completely collapsed or caved in at the front. The front corners of the roof came down about an inch, the windshield and driver-side window broke but stayed intact. The rollover happened on pavement, after hitting the guardrail at about a 45 degree angle. We were traveling at 45-50 mph. I was so impressed by how this vehicle held-up, I bought another too replace it.

