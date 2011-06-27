  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Grand Vitara
  4. Used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard V6, impressive list of features, low-range transfer case with the 4WD option.
  • Harsh suspension, unimpressive brakes, cramped rear seats, lack of cargo space.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Suzuki Grand Vitara for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,692 - $2,985
Used Grand Vitara for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara is an aging compact SUV increasingly outdistanced by the competition.

2005 Highlights

This year the Grand Vitara receives a three-point seatbelt for the rear center seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

5(56%)
4(22%)
3(11%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.2
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tough vehicle
Greg,01/30/2005
We were involved in a rollover wreck on black-ice. This car held up really well, both my passenger and I walked away with no injuries! There were several other accidents that weekend, and I saw many SUV's on the back of wreckers (large and small). My Suzuki was the only SUV that the roof hadn't completely collapsed or caved in at the front. The front corners of the roof came down about an inch, the windshield and driver-side window broke but stayed intact. The rollover happened on pavement, after hitting the guardrail at about a 45 degree angle. We were traveling at 45-50 mph. I was so impressed by how this vehicle held-up, I bought another too replace it.
Good car for the money
Marcia,12/17/2009
We bought the vehicle used with 26K miles. So far the only major problem has been the failure of the A/C evaporator core (about ($900 to repair). The cargo space is small. My honda civic could carry more stuff. Leg room could be better but okay if you are average height. Otherwise powerful engine, excellent in hwy driving and passing, and hilly terrain.Great features for the price and quality interior components.
This Car is the "Bomb"
Gary Cates,08/11/2015
LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M)
I have a 1999 Suzuki Grand vitara with 200,000? miles on it. It's never been in the shop for anything mechanical or major. I'm 68 years old and this is one of the best cars I have ever owned. We live on top of a mountain in Colorado and this car has never let us down. We are looking to upgrade to a 2005 model. But, whatever we buy, it's going to be a Suzuki! Thanks, Gary Cates
Good value
mike,06/14/2007
It's a fun little SUV to drive. Great on snow and off road. Not too good from 0 to 60, a bit slow off the start. Gas mileage not the greatest. But has lots of standard features than most SUVs for a great price. Almost all options except sunroof. It's two years later and never had a problem.
See all 9 reviews of the 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara Overview

The Used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered in the following submodels: Grand Vitara SUV. Available styles include LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M), LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), EX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.5L 6cyl 4A), EX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.5L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitaras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Can't find a used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitaras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki Grand Vitara for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,931.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,290.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki Grand Vitara for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,055.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,325.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Suzuki lease specials
Check out Suzuki Grand Vitara lease specials

Related Used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles