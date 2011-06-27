  1. Home
2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard V6, distinctive looks, low-range transfer case on 4x4 models.
  • Harsh suspension, unimpressive brakes, lack of cargo space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A mini SUV increasingly outdistanced by the competition.

Vehicle overview

With a title that sounds more like a sprawling Spanish estate (or maybe a new, super-potency drug) than a mini-SUV, the Grand Vitara is Suzuki's bold entrant in the rapidly growing mini-SUV segment. Based off the four-door Suzuki Vitara, the big selling point about the Grand Vitara is its V6 engine. Most other mini-SUVs feature four-cylinder engines. Suzuki's 2.5-liter V6 makes 155 horsepower and 160 foot-pounds of torque. Harnessing those 155 horses is either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic. Four-wheel drive is optional.

The interior offers several amenities not common in this class. These include two reading lights in addition to the main dome light, extended sun-block slats on the visors, plenty of small cargo bins for storing assorted doodads, and comfortable front seats covered in a soft cloth. The Grand Vitara also has a useful large, single door that swings open to access the rear cargo area. The rear seat, while on the small side, is reasonably comfortable for smaller adults.

There's also plenty of luxury with standard air conditioning, power windows, cruise control, keyless entry and daytime running lamps included on every Grand Vitara. Higher levels of trim offer 16-inch alloy wheels and antilock brakes.

Once moving, the Grand Vitara's V6 provides plenty of grunt. Its styling gets attention, especially when equipped with the 16-inch wheels. But the Suzuki is let down by long braking distances and a suspension that doesn't work as well as it should. The Grand Vitara is harsh over broken pavement, and that harshness doesn't seem to translate to substantial benefits off-highway.

The Grand Vitara does have plenty to offer consumers, however. Four-wheel-drive models come with a low-range transfer case, something many other mini SUVs don't have. The 2000 Limited Edition model should further the Grand Vitara's exclusivity. But the '99 Grand Vitara's trump card--V6 power--has recently been eclipsed by the V6 engines found in the new 2000 Ford Escape, Nissan Xterra, and Mazda Tribute.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Limited Edition Grand Vitara comes with leather seats, privacy glass, foglamps, a hard spare tire cover, an armrest, gold emblems and a special black-and-white paint scheme. The spare tire cover on regular Grand Vitaras features a new design. The '99 model's base trim levels JS and JS+ have been renamed JLS and JLS+. A CD changer is standard equipment on JLS+ and JLX+ models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

5(37%)
4(37%)
3(15%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.0
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great I still have it Works good
Jose Robleto,09/17/2010
Reliable, fun to drive Drove from Texas to Nicaragua in 2006 with 110,000 miles no problem Drove from El Paso TX to Mazatlan Sinaloa in 2009 cero problems with 149,000 miles
Great car for the price
RCLyons,02/18/2004
For the price this is a great little SUV. Just don't expect a volvo ride and solidness. I've had it four years. Had 2 recalls done - no problems except occasionally the air bag light comes on dimly during drives. Dealer couldn't find problem. Overall you get a lot more car for your money.
Solid, reliable, high performing vehicle
Mike,06/03/2009
I'm the type of person that looks for high quality at a good price and I keep my "things" as long as they work and take care of them.I've driven this car for almost 200,000 miles and am the second owner since 7,000 miles in 2002. It has been the most reliable vehicle that I've ever known. As my friends go through car #2 and car #3, I'm still driving this sweet SUV around since 2nd year of college and it rides as though it has 50-70k. Engine starting to make a little noise, AC doesn't work anymore but hey, it has 200k miles. I can definitely see it lasting at least another 60k before any major issues so long as I continue to change the oil every 3k and stay on top of it. Very good investment.
Good Little Truck
ed,04/08/2010
I brought this little suv brand new 10 yrs ago. Its been really good for the most part. Only problems are a/c condenser and the steering rack needed replaced (after driving on nyc roads for 10 yrs, I don't blame the car). Also, the body panels had to be glued back on twice (Suzuki covered). I still own it but due to my kids getting bigger and needing a pick-up for yard work, its getting traded in soon (I'll miss it).
See all 27 reviews of the 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Used 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara Overview

The Used 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered in the following submodels: Grand Vitara SUV. Available styles include JLX 4dr SUV 4WD, JLS 4dr SUV, Limited 4dr SUV, and Limited 4dr SUV 4WD.

