2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara Review
Pros & Cons
- Standard V6, distinctive looks, low-range transfer case on 4x4 models.
- Harsh suspension, unimpressive brakes, lack of cargo space.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
A mini SUV increasingly outdistanced by the competition.
Vehicle overview
With a title that sounds more like a sprawling Spanish estate (or maybe a new, super-potency drug) than a mini-SUV, the Grand Vitara is Suzuki's bold entrant in the rapidly growing mini-SUV segment. Based off the four-door Suzuki Vitara, the big selling point about the Grand Vitara is its V6 engine. Most other mini-SUVs feature four-cylinder engines. Suzuki's 2.5-liter V6 makes 155 horsepower and 160 foot-pounds of torque. Harnessing those 155 horses is either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic. Four-wheel drive is optional.
The interior offers several amenities not common in this class. These include two reading lights in addition to the main dome light, extended sun-block slats on the visors, plenty of small cargo bins for storing assorted doodads, and comfortable front seats covered in a soft cloth. The Grand Vitara also has a useful large, single door that swings open to access the rear cargo area. The rear seat, while on the small side, is reasonably comfortable for smaller adults.
There's also plenty of luxury with standard air conditioning, power windows, cruise control, keyless entry and daytime running lamps included on every Grand Vitara. Higher levels of trim offer 16-inch alloy wheels and antilock brakes.
Once moving, the Grand Vitara's V6 provides plenty of grunt. Its styling gets attention, especially when equipped with the 16-inch wheels. But the Suzuki is let down by long braking distances and a suspension that doesn't work as well as it should. The Grand Vitara is harsh over broken pavement, and that harshness doesn't seem to translate to substantial benefits off-highway.
The Grand Vitara does have plenty to offer consumers, however. Four-wheel-drive models come with a low-range transfer case, something many other mini SUVs don't have. The 2000 Limited Edition model should further the Grand Vitara's exclusivity. But the '99 Grand Vitara's trump card--V6 power--has recently been eclipsed by the V6 engines found in the new 2000 Ford Escape, Nissan Xterra, and Mazda Tribute.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Vitara
Related Used 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons