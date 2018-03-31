Used 2018 FIAT 124 Spider for Sale Near Me

119 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 119 listings
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso in Gray
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso

    3,826 miles
    Great Deal

    $21,988

    $2,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso

    1,985 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,955

    $2,173 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso

    9,574 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica in White
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica

    4,679 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,477

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica in Gray
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica

    12,897 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $24,990

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso

    45,666 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $22,498

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica in Red
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica

    539 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,950

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso

    4,555 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth

    11,685 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,716

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth in White
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth

    3,220 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,999

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso

    8,286 miles

    $26,093

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth

    8,916 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,429

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth

    27,280 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,487

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica in White
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica

    1,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,999

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica in Black
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica

    38,248 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,988

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso in White
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso

    Not Provided
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica in Red
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica

    Not Provided
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $27,340

    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth

    18,544 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,980

    $4,810 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following FIAT 124 Spider searches:

Consumer Reviews for the FIAT 124 Spider

Overall Consumer Rating
4.817 Reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (6%)
A Go-Kart for Grow-ups!
M. Edwards,03/31/2018
Classica 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I came close to buying another MX-5. It's been a few years since my last one and I'm not getting any younger. But after the test drive, I decided to test-drive a Spider at the dealer down the road. To me, it was more refined, inside and out. The ride felt more comfortable as well, and the steering was quick and true. When you gave it the gas and the turbo kicks in, it really gives you a thrill. I'm going on 3,000 miles, with my Classica, and it's still a joy to throw the top down and go for a spin (trouble-free). It's like a go-kart for grown-ups, with a rocket on the back! Update at 8500 miles. Absolutely perfect! Getting right at 31 mph with mostly city driving. Put new Autoricambi exhaust on it because it was so quiet I kept forgetting to change gears. The new muffler-delete pipes are great! Great balls of fun!
Report abuse
