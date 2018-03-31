Used 2018 FIAT 124 Spider for Sale Near Me
- 3,826 miles
$21,988$2,143 Below Market
- 1,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,955$2,173 Below Market
- 9,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
- 4,679 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,477
- 12,897 milesDelivery Available*
$24,990
- 45,666 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,498
- 539 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,950
- 4,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,995
- 11,685 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,716
- 3,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,999
- 8,286 miles
$26,093
- 8,916 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,429
- certified
2018 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth27,280 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,487
- 1,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,999
- 38,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,988
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$27,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$27,340
- 18,544 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,980$4,810 Below Market
M. Edwards,03/31/2018
Classica 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I came close to buying another MX-5. It's been a few years since my last one and I'm not getting any younger. But after the test drive, I decided to test-drive a Spider at the dealer down the road. To me, it was more refined, inside and out. The ride felt more comfortable as well, and the steering was quick and true. When you gave it the gas and the turbo kicks in, it really gives you a thrill. I'm going on 3,000 miles, with my Classica, and it's still a joy to throw the top down and go for a spin (trouble-free). It's like a go-kart for grown-ups, with a rocket on the back! Update at 8500 miles. Absolutely perfect! Getting right at 31 mph with mostly city driving. Put new Autoricambi exhaust on it because it was so quiet I kept forgetting to change gears. The new muffler-delete pipes are great! Great balls of fun!
