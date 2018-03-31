Used 2018 FIAT 124 Spider for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Roseville - Roseville / California

Convenience Group Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Automatic Navigation & Sound Group Visibility Group Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Mare Blue Metalic Nero (Black); Leather Trimmed Seats Quick Order Package 22S This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Roseville has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 FIAT 124 Spider. This FIAT includes: TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC A/T 6-Speed A/T MARE BLUE METALIC NERO (BLACK), LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS Leather Seats Bucket Seats CONVENIENCE GROUP Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear Parking Aid Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Mirrors Security System Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP Navigation System Premium Sound System QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S VISIBILITY GROUP Daytime Running Lights Headlights-Auto-Leveling *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. In just a matter of seconds, this FIAT 124 Spider turns into a convertible for extra fun on a beautiful sunny day. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping FIAT 124 Spider. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the FIAT 124 Spider Lusso. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

VIN: JC1NFAEK5J0138197

Stock: J0138197

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020