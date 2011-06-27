Close

Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia

Nice, LOW MILES - 70,287! Quicksilver Metallic exterior and Black interior, Premium trim. Navigation, CD Player, 4x4, QUICKSILVER METALLIC, Local Trade-In. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, 4x4, CD Player MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES QUICKSILVER METALLIC. Suzuki Premium with Quicksilver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 166 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS "Capable all-around performance, extensive standard features list" -Edmunds.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JS3TD0D20A4102018

Stock: TY200804B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-20-2020