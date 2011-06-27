Vehicle overview

We all know a "but" person. It's the friend, family member or romantic partner who would be ideal -- except for that one deal-breaking trait. You can prattle off several good qualities about this person (smart, good-looking, funny, etc.), and still at the end of your list, there lies the one "but " caveat. Up until this year, the Suzuki Grand Vitara was a "but" vehicle of sorts. It boasted a nice cabin, able handling, a long list of standard features and a class-leading warranty. But, there was one major shortcoming: the engine, which lacked power and wasn't so great when it came to fuel economy.

Things have changed with the 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara. Along with other improvements such as a more rigid chassis, redesigned interior controls and a freshened front fascia, the old V6 has been dropped in favor of a 2.4-liter inline-4 and a 230-horsepower 3.2-liter V6 -- the latter makes 45 more horses than the previous V6. And while fuel economy for the bigger engine still isn't stellar, it's much improved considering the extra power.

Like almost all other small SUVs, the Grand Vitara is a car-based, unibody vehicle. Unlike most crossovers which are best kept to the pavement, the Suzuki uses an integrated ladder frame for improved ruggedness and flexibility. Standard rear-wheel drive, as well as optional four-wheel drive (including four-mode, low-range gearing on V6 models) helps to make this compact crossover SUV as capable of handling mud and steep terrain as it is a supermarket parking lot.

With a substantial features list, upscale styling, good build quality and a competitive price, the 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara will appeal to shoppers looking for a small SUV around $20,000 that is comfortable and capable both on- and off-road. Still, those who want to consider all their options should look at the Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4 (both of which rank high among our editors), as well as the Nissan Rogue, Saturn Vue and Subaru Forester. One notable advantage the 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara has over these competitors is its warranty: The powertrain is covered for seven years or 100,000 miles. And although this year's changes might not have kicked the Grand Vitara's "but" completely, the 2009 model seems considerably improved.