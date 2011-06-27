Vehicle overview

A quick quiz before we go any further. Is leftover chocolate cake for dessert or for breakfast? For some, it's an easy choice. But there are those who ask, why not both? Some people feel the same about an SUV. Does it tackle rutted fire roads like a champ or does it haul a small crowd to the Cheesecake Factory in comfort and style? Why can't it do both? Well, for this cake-and-eat-it-too small-SUV buyer, there's the 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

To achieve the seemingly competing goals of on-road manners and off-road agility, the Grand Vitara has a couple of distinctive design elements. Like almost all other small SUVs, this Suzuki has carlike unibody construction. But in an unusual twist, Suzuki's designers kept off-road prowess in mind by integrating a ladder frame into the unibody design for improved flexibility and ruggedness. Additionally, the Grand Vitara has rear-wheel drive as standard (four-wheel drive with low-range gearing is optional) unlike most other competing models, which are front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

The resulting vehicle  which receives some minor enhancements for 2008  makes good on the promise to deliver comfort in the urban jungle without sacrificing utility in the mud, rocks and dust of the back country.

For a vehicle with a base price of less than $20,000, the 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara sports a long standard features list: V6 engine, traction and stability control, antilock brakes, automatic air-conditioning, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and remote keyless entry. Moving up the trim level hierarchy to XSport or Luxury rewards buyers with the SmartPass keyless engine start system and other luxury touches.

With a substantial features list, upscale styling, build quality on par with others in its class, a competitive price (even when loaded with options) and Suzuki's seven-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, the Grand Vitara will appeal to shoppers looking for a small rear-wheel-drive SUV that strikes a good balance between the road and the trail. Our only major complaint is its sluggish V6, which we found to be underpowered in general, noisy while accelerating and disappointing in fuel economy. If you test-drive the Grand Vitara and don't find it to your liking, you might want to take a look at the Jeep Liberty (another dual-purpose small SUV) or other top small crossover SUVs such as the Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, Saturn Vue and Toyota RAV4.