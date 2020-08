Used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara for Sale Near Me

Car City - Palatine / Illinois

2006 SUZUKI GRAND VITARA LUXURY 4WD AFFORDABLE AND WELL MAINTAINED LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOY WHEELS NON SMOKER CAR SUNROOF STABILITY CONTROL PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM KEY LESS ENTRY NO OPEN RECALLS PERFECT CONDITION FOG LAMPS AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLTRACTION CONTROL ABS AIR BAGS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS FRONT ROW READY. WE SPEAK ENGLISH RUSSIAN AND LITHUANIAN! PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO ENLARGE AND VIEW ALL OF THE PHOTOS AND VIDEO. ALSO NOTE THAT WE OFFER CONVENTIONAL BANK FINANCING WELCOME TRADE-INS AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 4 YEARS AND UNLIMITED MILES. FREE AIRPORT PICK UP FOR OUT OF STATE BUYERS. CALL CAR CITYinc FOR MORE INFORMATION 847-496-4250 OR 224-595-9148. MORE PICTURES ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.CARCITYCHICAGO.COM. CAR CITYinc. LOCATED AT 2232 N. RAND RD. PALATINE IL 60074

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JS3TD947064104326

Stock: 3465

Certified Pre-Owned: No