Used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara for Sale Near Me
21 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 107,023 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 206,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,900
- 118,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
- 147,927 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
- Not Provided1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,988
- 84,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,913
- 118,361 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
- 123,788 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 118,195 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,500
- 194,242 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,888
- 58,816 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,000
- 97,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,888
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 82,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,477
- 70,287 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,589
- 119,511 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 181,204 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,695
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Suzuki Grand Vitara searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Grand Vitara
Read recent reviews for the Suzuki Grand Vitara
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.29 Reviews
Report abuse
Greg,01/30/2005
We were involved in a rollover wreck on black-ice. This car held up really well, both my passenger and I walked away with no injuries! There were several other accidents that weekend, and I saw many SUV's on the back of wreckers (large and small). My Suzuki was the only SUV that the roof hadn't completely collapsed or caved in at the front. The front corners of the roof came down about an inch, the windshield and driver-side window broke but stayed intact. The rollover happened on pavement, after hitting the guardrail at about a 45 degree angle. We were traveling at 45-50 mph. I was so impressed by how this vehicle held-up, I bought another too replace it.
Related Suzuki Grand Vitara info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used INFINITI QX70 2015
- Used Audi TT 2010
- Used Audi TT RS 2013
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2011
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2013
- Used INFINITI QX70 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2013
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2015
- Used Nissan Xterra 2012
- Used Audi RS 3 2017
- Used Toyota Prius v 2013
- Used Mazda RX-8 2010
- Used Bentley Continental 2012
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2015
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Ford Focus RS 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Cincinnati OH
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Frederick MD
- Used Suzuki SX4 Fredericksburg VA
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Colorado Springs CO
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Spokane WA
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Santa Ana CA
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Chicago IL
- Used Suzuki SX4 Minneapolis MN
- Used Suzuki SX4 Lancaster PA
- Used Suzuki SX4 New York NY
Shop used model years by city
- Used Suzuki Kizashi 2010 Pittsburgh PA
- Used Suzuki SX4 2012 Rockville MD
- Used Suzuki SX4 2012 Arlington VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News