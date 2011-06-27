Vehicle overview

The compact SUV segment has made huge leaps forward in quality and refinement over the past few years, and comprises many models that outpace the 2013 Suzuki Grand Vitara in areas that are of top concern to shoppers in this segment. Adding insult to injury, Suzuki has ceased new car sales in the United States after filing for bankruptcy.

The Grand Vitara isn't without its strengths. It boasts a generous standard features list, one that includes amenities -- such as Bluetooth, automatic climate control and a navigation system -- that are optional extras on rival models. It's also reasonably nimble off the beaten path, and this capacity for off-road adventuring is rare in this segment.

But this Suzuki has a fatal weakness: a puny four-cylinder engine that disappoints in terms of both power and fuel-efficiency. The engine struggles to motivate the SUV with any real authority, and while you'd think this would bring a fuel-economy payoff, the Grand Vitara's mileage ratings actually lag those of its chief rivals by a significant margin. Also, ride quality is coarse, and the SUV's overly firm seats take a toll on longer journeys.

When it comes to superior choices, just about anything will do. The 2013 Kia Sportage and 2013 Mazda CX-5 are both in the Grand Vitara's price range; the Sportage boasts an assertive exterior, while the CX-5 offers fuel economy and handling that are among the best in the segment. For a couple thousand more, you can get the superb, newly redesigned 2013 Ford Escape, and the Honda CR-V is also worth consideration.

While the affordable, feature-laden 2013 Suzuki Grand Vitara offers decent value, in the end it's simply outgunned by the competition.