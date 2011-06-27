2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara Review
Pros & Cons
- Standard V6, impressive list of features, low-range transfer case with the 4WD option.
- Harsh suspension, unimpressive brakes, cramped rear seats, lack of cargo space.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,542 - $2,861
Edmunds' Expert Review
An aging compact SUV increasingly outdistanced by the competition.
2004 Highlights
The Grand Vitara will be offered in LX and EX trims this year. The EX version gets new alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, foglights and a power sunroof. All models get a hard cover for the spare tire, revised taillights, heated sideview mirrors (excluding the 2WD LX model), body-colored door handles and a panic button on the keyless remote.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Most helpful consumer reviews
CJ,11/03/2005
I had a 1999 Grand Vitara for 3 years and NEVER had a lick of trouble with it (except for the typical air conditioner problem). I then bought a 1999 Isuzu Rodeo LS, which I hated. I had lots of problems with it. I regretted getting rid of my little Suzuki, so I decided on another Grand Vitara. The level of refinement from 1999 to 2004 is amazing, and I'm happy to be back in a vehicle I have a lot of confidence in. I read what owners say about this truck, I know my experiences with the vehicle, then I read the "experts" tests. Well, the "experts" are nuts IMO. They are worried about defrost button illumination, minor engine noise, etc. You think that this truck gets poor gas mileage? Drive a V6 Rodeo around for awhile.
MOdriver,10/28/2010
We owned this little car for a year and a half. I took our 2WD through fields, used it to haul hundreds of pounds of landscaping material. Pulled a trailer with it off a tow loop, no trailer hitch. Through all this abuse this car always started up, ran straight, and pushed through everything. Its a tough little truck, tho underpowered for highway speeds. It has strength, but you'll be downshifting up hills and its not too soft about it. 2 weeks ago my wife swerved to miss a raccoon, flew off the road, flipped and rolled 6 times. The air bag deployed and this little car landed upright, my wife is alive along with two dogs. We just bought a new Suzuki to replace this one. Great Car!
Ron Cole,05/02/2005
Where else could I find a vehicle with automatic temperature control, a great stereo, and a TRUE 4wd for under $19,000? Rebates helped lower the cost a lot. It is fun to drive. I can zip wherever I want to go. It has great all around visibility. I couldn't see out the back of most of the other SUV's I test drove. This is something to think about if you have small children or grandchildren! The "editors" of car review magazines say it's not as good as other vehicles. But they don't tell you it's a heck of a lot cheaper, too! If they didn't get to use free cars and had to make payments, they'd consider this a good, inexpensive SUV that delivers fun to its drivers.
F. LaRock,06/02/2010
I purchased my 2004 Grand Vitara LX in Feb 09 and is the first actual 4 wheel drive I've ever owned. I have driven over 15,000 since Feb 09 with absolutely no problems. Car was in excellent condition and I was the 2nd owner and received the remainder of the 7 yr/100K warranty. Vehicle performs excellent here in the winter (U.P.of Michigan) and wouldn't trade it for the world. (Gotta put in a plug for Northway Auto in Rhinelander, WI. Great no-pressure sales and very honest. Had my vehicle in top condition at purchase; even replaced radio with brand new one, replaced all brakes and discs and serpentine belt and produced all docs of proof. Will definitely buy there again and will recommend.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
