I had a 1999 Grand Vitara for 3 years and NEVER had a lick of trouble with it (except for the typical air conditioner problem). I then bought a 1999 Isuzu Rodeo LS, which I hated. I had lots of problems with it. I regretted getting rid of my little Suzuki, so I decided on another Grand Vitara. The level of refinement from 1999 to 2004 is amazing, and I'm happy to be back in a vehicle I have a lot of confidence in. I read what owners say about this truck, I know my experiences with the vehicle, then I read the "experts" tests. Well, the "experts" are nuts IMO. They are worried about defrost button illumination, minor engine noise, etc. You think that this truck gets poor gas mileage? Drive a V6 Rodeo around for awhile.

