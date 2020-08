Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara for Sale Near Me

DCH Millburn Audi - Maplewood / New Jersey

GREAT MILES 58,816! EPA 25 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! NAV, CD Player, Edmunds.com explains "Capable all-around performance, extensive standard features list". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, CD Player. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: JS3TE0D26A4101078

Stock: MDP20088A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-18-2020