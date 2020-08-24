Used 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara for Sale Near Me

21 listings
Grand Vitara Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Ultimate Adventure in White
    used

    2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Ultimate Adventure

    57,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium in Gray
    used

    2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium

    82,112 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited
    used

    2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited

    119,511 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium
    used

    2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium

    65,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium in White
    used

    2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium

    58,816 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium in Silver
    used

    2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium

    97,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,888

    Details
  • 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara
    used

    2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium in Gray
    used

    2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium

    82,984 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $6,477

    Details
  • 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium in Silver
    used

    2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium

    70,287 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,589

    Details
  • 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport in Gray
    used

    2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport

    118,361 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury in Black
    used

    2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury

    123,788 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara
    used

    2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,988

    Details
  • 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury in Gray
    used

    2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury

    84,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,913

    Details
  • 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury in Silver
    used

    2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury

    107,023 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport in Gray
    used

    2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport

    118,561 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX in Black
    used

    2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX

    206,622 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara in Silver
    used

    2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara

    147,927 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited in Red
    used

    2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Grand Vitara

an over looked suv
zukiowner,10/28/2012
i've owned this grand vitare since march, it now has 14,000 miles on it. i average 23mpg course i'm not a hot rodder either. its been back to dealer only to have its oil changed. i love it. smooth , quiet, fast. up in colorado at altirude, i got 29mpg, super..!!!!
