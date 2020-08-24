Used 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 57,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Ultimate Adventure with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TE0D35C4100323
Stock: 100323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,112 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,995
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TE0D23C4100702
Stock: 4100702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 119,511 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Courtesy Cadillac - Louisville / Kentucky
AS IS VEHICLE NO WARRANTY4WD.Recent Arrival!This car is priced competitively using Market Value Pricing technology. All trade-ins are welcome. Price does not include tax, title, or dealer processing fees.This is a AS IS VEHICLE. there is no warranty on this vehicle and we recoomend you get an independat inspection before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TD0D71B4100565
Stock: P296206A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 65,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
David Corry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Corry / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TD0D23B4100538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,816 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,000
DCH Millburn Audi - Maplewood / New Jersey
GREAT MILES 58,816! EPA 25 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $200 below Kelley Blue Book! NAV, CD Player, Edmunds.com explains "Capable all-around performance, extensive standard features list". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, CD Player. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: This Grand Vitara is priced $200 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: At DCH Millburn Audi, we're always striving to set ourselves apart from other luxury dealerships here in New Jersey. As a part of the Fortune 500-ranked Lithia Motors, Inc. our aim here at DCH Millburn Audi has always been to deliver the unparalleled quality of customer service and employee satisfaction. What's more, with the prestigious Audi Elite Magna Society Award under our proverbial belts, you can be certain that you'll enjoy a simply unparalleled dealership experience when you shop with Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TE0D26A4101078
Stock: MDP20088A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 97,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,888
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TD0D26A4100998
Stock: 100998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TE0D17A4100108
Stock: 19343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,477
Gasparr Motors - Belle Vernon / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TD0D20A4100835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,287 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,589
Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia
Chevrolet Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram prices include current factory rebates and incentives some of which may require financing through the manufacturer and/or the customer must own/trade a certain make of vehicle. Residency restrictions apply see dealer for details and restrictions. All pricing and details are believed to be accurate but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region as will incentives and are subject to change.Nice, LOW MILES - 70,287! Quicksilver Metallic exterior and Black interior, Premium trim. Navigation, CD Player, 4x4, QUICKSILVER METALLIC, Local Trade-In. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! SHELOR VALUE FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. "Cheap Cars" on the Motor Mile provides another vehicle segment to our already considerable selection. These are vehicles that did not meet our retail standards for Shelor Used Car Certification, but still provide affordable transportation. Some vehicles may have mechanical issues. The inspection process includes an internal inspection as well as a State Inspection. Non-State Inspection mechanical items that did not meet standards will be noted. Not all mechanical issues will be known at the time of inspection or at the time of sale. These vehicles include a 30 Day 1,000 mile limited powertrain warranty where the dealer will pay 25% of parts and labor for a covered repair and customer pays 75% of parts and labor for a covered repair. All service work must be performed by a Shelor service facility. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, 4x4, CD Player MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES QUICKSILVER METALLIC. Suzuki Premium with Quicksilver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 166 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS "Capable all-around performance, extensive standard features list" -Edmunds.com. WHY BUY FROM US At Shelor Motor Mile we have a price and payment to fit any budget. Our big selection means even bigger savings! Need extra spending money? Shelor wants your vehicle, and we're paying top dollar! Tax DMV Fees & $597 processing fee are not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. Vehicle information and equipment is based off standard equipment as decoded from VIN and may vary from vehicle to vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TD0D20A4102018
Stock: TY200804B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 118,361 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
This 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Four wheel drive features alloy wheels tinted glass luggage rack sunroof cargo cover and cloth interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TD044X94100595
Stock: 22412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,788 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
Jason Pilger Chevrolet - Atmore / Alabama
Beige Leather. Clean CARFAX. Jason Pilger Chevrolet, Where Friends Become Family. This Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with Beige Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.125 Axle Ratio, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/6CD/MP3 XM-Ready Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TE047194100444
Stock: X100444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TE941974200837
Stock: VIN0837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,913
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Clean CARFAX. Gray 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** Black Leather Cargo Net Protection Package Rear Bumper Protector Rear Cargo Mat Rear Spoiler Roof Rack Cross Bars Sport Package SS Exhaust Tip Touring Package Trailer Harness Trailer Hitch Wheel Lock Set. Odometer is 37647 miles below market average! **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TE947874200137
Stock: 1304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,023 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Car City - Palatine / Illinois
2006 SUZUKI GRAND VITARA LUXURY 4WD AFFORDABLE AND WELL MAINTAINED LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOY WHEELS NON SMOKER CAR SUNROOF STABILITY CONTROL PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM KEY LESS ENTRY NO OPEN RECALLS PERFECT CONDITION FOG LAMPS AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLTRACTION CONTROL ABS AIR BAGS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS FRONT ROW READY. WE SPEAK ENGLISH RUSSIAN AND LITHUANIAN! PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO ENLARGE AND VIEW ALL OF THE PHOTOS AND VIDEO. ALSO NOTE THAT WE OFFER CONVENTIONAL BANK FINANCING WELCOME TRADE-INS AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 4 YEARS AND UNLIMITED MILES. FREE AIRPORT PICK UP FOR OUT OF STATE BUYERS. CALL CAR CITYinc FOR MORE INFORMATION 847-496-4250 OR 224-595-9148. MORE PICTURES ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.CARCITYCHICAGO.COM. CAR CITYinc. LOCATED AT 2232 N. RAND RD. PALATINE IL 60074
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TD947064104326
Stock: 3465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
New Arrival! -4X4 4WD and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Suzuki Grand Vitara is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TD944064103117
Stock: K20080B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 206,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,900
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Black 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TD62V444104469
Stock: XC21637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 147,927 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - VERY WELL CARED FOR AND VERY WELL KEPT - INSIDE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION FOR THE AGE/MILES - OUTSIDE HAS SOME OXIDATION ON THE REAR LEFT SIDE - YES IT IS A FULL ON 4X4 W/ 4H 4L AND NEUTRAL FOR FLAT TOWING! - THESE ARE SUPER CAPABLE OFF ROAD VEHICLES - ALSO AN EXCELLENT CAR TO TOW BEHIND AN RV - V6 ENGINE THAT IS CHAIN DRIVEN - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TD62V534102177
Stock: DF5282532S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Bad Credit? No Credit?? No Problem!! Your JOB is your Credit!! Take a look at this super clean 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited! This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 2.5L, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS3TE62V214152710
Stock: c038702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2019
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Suzuki Grand Vitara searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Grand Vitara
- 5(33%)
- 4(33%)
- 2(33%)
Related Suzuki Grand Vitara info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Erie PA
- Used Suzuki SX4 Boston MA
- Used Suzuki SX4 Cincinnati OH
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Baltimore MD
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Tacoma WA
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Newark NJ
- Used Suzuki SX4 Cleveland OH
- Used Suzuki SX4 Roanoke VA
- Used Suzuki SX4 Bellevue WA
- Used Suzuki SX4 Reading PA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020