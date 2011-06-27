Vehicle overview

When Suzuki redesigned its Grand Vitara compact SUV last year, it was clearly paying attention to what most buyers wanted: a smooth, controlled ride and sufficient interior space without the fuel penalty and parking challenges of a full-size sport-utility. As a result, the 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara offers features, styling and build quality similar to the leading compact SUVs, and lends further value with a competitive price and lengthy seven-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Despite a low base price under $20,000, the 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara offers a lot of desirable standard features: V6 power, stability control, antilock brakes, heated outside mirrors, steering-wheel-mounted audio/cruise controls and remote keyless entry. Uplevel XSport and Luxury models also feature the SmartPass keyless engine start system and other luxury touches. Despite adding several thousand dollars to the cost, we think an optioned-up or top-of-the-line Suzuki Grand Vitara still offers an attractive value when compared with other competitors -- fully loaded or not.

The interior of the reworked Grand Vitara sport-utility is outfitted and executed like no other Suzuki before, incorporating stylish, flowing dash textures and gauges housed in an attractive clustered array trimmed in simulated aluminum like the center stack. The seats are comfortable for long drives, and we actually prefer the comfy cloth fabric to the available soft leather.

The new 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara represents a quantum leap forward compared with the previous truck-based version. Overall, it's a well-equipped compact SUV that's high on value, and it should appeal to shoppers interested in a smaller SUV that can handle the occasional off-road excursion. Its only major drawback is its engine. Despite being a V6, it's rather noisy during acceleration and is noticeably underpowered when compared to the spirited V6 in one of this segment's top vehicles, the Toyota RAV4.