  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Grand Vitara
  4. Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(55)
Appraise this car

2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined cabin, competent all-around performance, well-equipped, long drivetrain warranty.
  • Noisy V6 engine's mediocre acceleration and fuel economy, lack of interior storage compartments.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Suzuki Grand Vitara for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,004 - $3,213
Used Grand Vitara for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though its standard V6 engine is underwhelming, the 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara still has enough positive attributes to make it one of the better small SUVs available.

Vehicle overview

When Suzuki redesigned its Grand Vitara compact SUV last year, it was clearly paying attention to what most buyers wanted: a smooth, controlled ride and sufficient interior space without the fuel penalty and parking challenges of a full-size sport-utility. As a result, the 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara offers features, styling and build quality similar to the leading compact SUVs, and lends further value with a competitive price and lengthy seven-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Despite a low base price under $20,000, the 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara offers a lot of desirable standard features: V6 power, stability control, antilock brakes, heated outside mirrors, steering-wheel-mounted audio/cruise controls and remote keyless entry. Uplevel XSport and Luxury models also feature the SmartPass keyless engine start system and other luxury touches. Despite adding several thousand dollars to the cost, we think an optioned-up or top-of-the-line Suzuki Grand Vitara still offers an attractive value when compared with other competitors -- fully loaded or not.

The interior of the reworked Grand Vitara sport-utility is outfitted and executed like no other Suzuki before, incorporating stylish, flowing dash textures and gauges housed in an attractive clustered array trimmed in simulated aluminum like the center stack. The seats are comfortable for long drives, and we actually prefer the comfy cloth fabric to the available soft leather.

The new 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara represents a quantum leap forward compared with the previous truck-based version. Overall, it's a well-equipped compact SUV that's high on value, and it should appeal to shoppers interested in a smaller SUV that can handle the occasional off-road excursion. Its only major drawback is its engine. Despite being a V6, it's rather noisy during acceleration and is noticeably underpowered when compared to the spirited V6 in one of this segment's top vehicles, the Toyota RAV4.

2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara models

The Suzuki Grand Vitara is a five-passenger compact SUV offered in three trim levels: base, XSport and Luxury. Base models come well-equipped with an extensive list of features like automatic climate control, cruise control, remote keyless entry, fully power accessories and an MP3/CD stereo with steering-wheel controls. To this, the XSport adds alloy wheels, a six-disc CD changer, privacy glass, a roof rack and the SmartPass keyless start system that enables you to enter the Grand Vitara and get underway without ever handling a key. The fully loaded flagship Luxury model follows suit with premium features like 17-inch alloy wheels, a moonroof, leather seating with heated front seats and wood grain trim.

2007 Highlights

The Suzuki Grand Vitara was fully redesigned last year. For 2007, it remains unchanged other than the addition of a trip computer and a tire-pressure monitor.

Performance & mpg

The Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by a 2.7-liter V6 delivering 185 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the base trim level only. A five-speed automatic is optional and standard on the Grand Vitara XSport and Luxury.

For each trim, rear-wheel or four-wheel drive are offered. The latter has low-range capability and a neutral setting that allows flat-towing behind other vehicles without odometer mileage accumulation, which should please those with RVs. Fuel economy estimates are a little below average for this class of vehicle. Expect a 0-60-mph time of about 9.4 seconds. And while not anyone's top choice for towing duty, the Grand Vitara will play along to a point by hauling up to 3,000 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara are extensive and advanced for a low-cost compact vehicle, providing confidence-inspiring protection through electronic stability control, antilock disc brakes, full-length side-curtain airbags and front seat side-impact airbags. A tire-pressure monitor is a new addition this year as well. In NHTSA crash tests, Suzuki's SUV earned four stars (out of a possible top score of five) for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. Side-impact tests resulted in a perfect five-star rating.

Driving

The 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara rides on a frame-reinforced unibody platform. This, along with rear-wheel drive and the optional 4WD with low-range gearing gives the Vitara respectable off-road prowess when tackling rutted trails and steep dirt roads. It's also smoother and more carlike in its handling when compared to other full-frame, truck-based SUVs. In road tests our editors report that the cabin remains generally quiet at highway speeds. The V6, however, gets noisy during hard acceleration and provides only mediocre power.

Interior

Since its redesign, we think the Grand Vitara's interior is one of the best executed we've seen in any Suzuki -- and competes rather well with the compact SUV class leaders. The dash incorporates soft textures and flowing lines, with gauges housed in a multilayered cluster with simulated aluminum trim. Interior storage compartments are lacking, however. With the rear seats up, luggage capacity is less than what's available from other small SUVs, but folding the rear seat down opens up a more competitive 69 cubic feet of cargo room.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

5(76%)
4(13%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.6
55 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the Grand Vitara
James Erb,11/13/2006
I purchased my Grand Vitara and immediately took it on a road trip from Colorado to Wisconsin. I found the vehicle pleasant and comfortable. I usually have to stop every couple of hours to stretch but in the Grand Vitara I was comfortable and relaxed for 5 hours at a stretch. I had no issues in the change of elevation or when the weather turned snowy while I was in Wisconsin. My return home was a battle of the driving through rain and sleet/snow and the Grand Vitara never missed a beat.
Great Compact SUV
Chris,11/08/2006
After having the 2007 Grand Vitara for a month, I feel I can fully review this vehicle. It drives great and has a good jack-rabbit jump to it. Its interior is attractive. The comfort is A+. It handles great in the rain. I love the 4 wheel drive. The Grand Vitara does not sway in high winds (under 45 mph). It won't shake when going over 70 MPH. One plus is the vehicle warms very quickly in the cold morning and cold in the hot afternoon!
The Absolute Best...
Lisa,11/22/2006
This is the best vehicle in its category. Far less external noise can be heard inside than in the RAV4 and even the Highlander. I will definitely buy this vehicle again in the years to come.
Great Value - Best Kept Secret
Mark,11/14/2006
The Grand Vitara is one of the best kept secrets in the small SUV market. It delivers terrific performance on a scale unexpected for the size and class. The Grand Vitara is well engineered and thought through on a practical level. It has lots of extras that make it a terrific value for the money. The chiseled looks turn heads and break the mold of all the other cars in it's class. It's refined in unexpected ways and delivers comfort and convenience along with practical usefulness in all respects.
See all 55 reviews of the 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Overview

The Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered in the following submodels: Grand Vitara SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A), Luxury 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), XSport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A), XSport 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M), and 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitaras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Can't find a used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitaras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki Grand Vitara for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,325.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,064.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki Grand Vitara for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,224.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,637.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Suzuki lease specials
Check out Suzuki Grand Vitara lease specials

Related Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles