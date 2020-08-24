Used 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara for Sale Near Me
21 listings
- 119,511 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 65,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
- 58,816 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,000
- 97,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,888
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
- 82,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,477
- 57,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
- 82,112 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,995
- 70,287 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,589
- 118,361 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
- 123,788 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- Not Provided1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,988
- 84,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,913
- 107,023 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 118,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
- 206,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,900
- 147,927 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Grand Vitara
hunqapillar,02/10/2013
We bought a lightly used 2011 GV Limited with 5700 miles on the odo. After two months of owning it and another 1500 miles on the odometer we've discovered what we like and what we don't. First off, we love the looks. We love that it is NOT just another RAV4, CRV, or Forester that everyone else around here owns. Seats are comfortable, stereo is good, standard GPS is a nice touch. The ride is a bit rough but manageable. Rear seat is more cramped and the cargo space is lacking compared to our Forester. Gas mileage SUCKS!! It was a compromise taking the hit on mpg's compared to the Subaru we traded in, but we are not even getting the listed mpg. Mixed city/hwy of 16-17. Good car for the $$.
