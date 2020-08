Used 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara for Sale Near Me

Courtesy Cadillac - Louisville / Kentucky

AS IS VEHICLE NO WARRANTY4WD.Recent Arrival!This car is priced competitively using Market Value Pricing technology. All trade-ins are welcome.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JS3TD0D71B4100565

Stock: P296206A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020