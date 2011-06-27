Vehicle overview

Standing out in the competitive compact crossover SUV market is no easy task. In this segment, style, utility, the latest convenience features, favorable fuel economy and a reasonable price are all expected. Unfortunately, the 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara doesn't do as good a job meeting these criteria as its competition.

In some aspects, the Grand Vitara still holds appeal. Standard features include automatic climate control and a navigation system; those are usually optional extras for a small crossover. The Suzuki further distinguishes itself with a decent amount of off-road capability and a generous 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

But even these perks can't overcome the Grand Vitara's primary drawback, namely, a weak four-cylinder engine that struggles to either propel it with any authority or achieve top fuel-economy numbers. As of last year, the V6 engine option is no longer available. Points are also deducted for the Grand Vitara's unrefined ride quality.

With this in mind, we think shoppers will likely be happier with one of the many other top-rated compact SUVs. Right in the Suzuki's price range are the Hyundai Tucson and related Kia Sportage -- both are top picks on our list and outclass the Grand Vitara in most respects. The stalwart Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 (both are redesigned this year) are also highly recommended, though they will end up costing a few thousand dollars more than the Suzuki.