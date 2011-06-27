2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Review
Pros & Cons
- Extensive standard features list
- lengthy powertrain warranty
- large cargo capacity
- strong brakes.
- Underpowered
- lack of interior storage compartments
- right-hinged cargo door makes street-side loading a hassle
- limited long-distance comfort.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Aside from its capability as a light-duty off-road vehicle, the 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara is outclassed by most other compact SUVs on the market.
Vehicle overview
Standing out in the competitive compact crossover SUV market is no easy task. In this segment, style, utility, the latest convenience features, favorable fuel economy and a reasonable price are all expected. Unfortunately, the 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara doesn't do as good a job meeting these criteria as its competition.
In some aspects, the Grand Vitara still holds appeal. Standard features include automatic climate control and a navigation system; those are usually optional extras for a small crossover. The Suzuki further distinguishes itself with a decent amount of off-road capability and a generous 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
But even these perks can't overcome the Grand Vitara's primary drawback, namely, a weak four-cylinder engine that struggles to either propel it with any authority or achieve top fuel-economy numbers. As of last year, the V6 engine option is no longer available. Points are also deducted for the Grand Vitara's unrefined ride quality.
With this in mind, we think shoppers will likely be happier with one of the many other top-rated compact SUVs. Right in the Suzuki's price range are the Hyundai Tucson and related Kia Sportage -- both are top picks on our list and outclass the Grand Vitara in most respects. The stalwart Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 (both are redesigned this year) are also highly recommended, though they will end up costing a few thousand dollars more than the Suzuki.
2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara models
The 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara is a compact crossover SUV that is offered in four trim levels: base, Premium, Ultimate Adventure Edition and Limited. Standard features for the base model include 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, automatic climate control, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a trip computer, an integrated Garmin navigation system (includes voice commands, real-time traffic and a Google search function) and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.
The midrange Premium trim level includes all of the base model's features and adds rear privacy glass, heated mirrors (4WD models only) and cruise control. Optional on four-wheel-drive models are 16-inch alloy wheels. The new Ultimate Adventure Edition adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, integrated turn signal mirrors, heated front seats, water-resistant seat upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
The range-topping Limited model will get you a sunroof, roof rack side rails, a tailgate mounted spare tire (other models receive a tire inflator), keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery and a seven-speaker premium sound system. Bluetooth is optional on all but the base models.
2012 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder that produces 166 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on base models, while all other versions get a four-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard across the lineup, but every trim level except base is offered with four-wheel drive. On the Limited, the four-wheel-drive system includes low-range gearing.
In Edmunds performance testing, a rear-drive Grand Vitara required 10.2 seconds to reach 60 mph, a slow time for this segment. EPA estimates for the Grand Vitara's fuel economy are less than the best. Rear-drive models return an estimated 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined, while 4WD models return 19/23/20.
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara include stability control, traction control, antilock disc brakes, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat side airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Grand Vitara needed only 110 feet to stop from 60 mph -- extraordinary performance for this type of vehicle.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Grand Vitara its highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset test and the second-highest rating of "Acceptable" for side impact and roof strength tests.
Driving
While the 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara makes a decent choice for commuting and daily errands, a somewhat unrefined ride quality and firm seats can become tiresome on longer trips. The cabin is relatively quiet except at highway speeds, where road noise becomes an issue. The four-cylinder engine only adds to the din as it noisily struggles to move the Grand Vitara with any level of authority. Handling doesn't feel nearly as stable as the compact crossovers from Honda and Kia, and the overall ride quality isn't as carlike.
Interior
The Grand Vitara's five-passenger interior is attractive, but looks a bit outdated compared to recently refreshed cabins of its competitors. Gauges and controls are well-placed and easy to read, with the exception of the removable navigation system, which requires a bit of a reach. The navigation screen is also quite a bit smaller than built-in units, making it harder to operate and read.
Though there's a decent amount of room to stretch out here, the Limited model's leather upholstery is actually not as comfortable as the cloth upholstery of the seats in the base and Premium versions. One other notable shortcoming here is the lack of storage for small items like cell phones and MP3 players. Schlepping larger items shouldn't present any problems, however, thanks to a cargo hold with 69 cubic feet of space with the 60/40-split rear seats folded down. That said, the rear door, which is hinged on the passenger side, can complicate curbside loading and unloading.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Vitara
Related Used 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles