Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,680
|$2,114
|$2,411
|Clean
|$1,589
|$1,996
|$2,270
|Average
|$1,408
|$1,761
|$1,988
|Rough
|$1,226
|$1,526
|$1,706
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,536
|$3,629
|$4,364
|Clean
|$2,399
|$3,427
|$4,109
|Average
|$2,125
|$3,023
|$3,599
|Rough
|$1,851
|$2,619
|$3,088
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,561
|$3,651
|$4,383
|Clean
|$2,423
|$3,448
|$4,127
|Average
|$2,146
|$3,041
|$3,615
|Rough
|$1,869
|$2,634
|$3,102
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,679
|$3,700
|$4,388
|Clean
|$2,534
|$3,494
|$4,132
|Average
|$2,244
|$3,082
|$3,618
|Rough
|$1,955
|$2,670
|$3,105
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,260
|$4,626
|$5,545
|Clean
|$3,083
|$4,368
|$5,220
|Average
|$2,731
|$3,853
|$4,572
|Rough
|$2,379
|$3,338
|$3,924
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,584
|$3,674
|$4,407
|Clean
|$2,445
|$3,470
|$4,150
|Average
|$2,165
|$3,061
|$3,634
|Rough
|$1,886
|$2,651
|$3,119
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,694
|$3,768
|$4,490
|Clean
|$2,549
|$3,558
|$4,228
|Average
|$2,257
|$3,138
|$3,703
|Rough
|$1,966
|$2,719
|$3,178
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,640
|$3,739
|$4,477
|Clean
|$2,497
|$3,530
|$4,216
|Average
|$2,212
|$3,114
|$3,692
|Rough
|$1,927
|$2,698
|$3,168
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,464
|$3,561
|$4,297
|Clean
|$2,331
|$3,363
|$4,046
|Average
|$2,064
|$2,966
|$3,543
|Rough
|$1,798
|$2,570
|$3,041
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,061
|$4,458
|$5,395
|Clean
|$2,896
|$4,210
|$5,079
|Average
|$2,565
|$3,713
|$4,448
|Rough
|$2,234
|$3,217
|$3,817