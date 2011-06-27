  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Grand Vitara
  4. Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,680$2,114$2,411
Clean$1,589$1,996$2,270
Average$1,408$1,761$1,988
Rough$1,226$1,526$1,706
Sell my 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,536$3,629$4,364
Clean$2,399$3,427$4,109
Average$2,125$3,023$3,599
Rough$1,851$2,619$3,088
Sell my 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,561$3,651$4,383
Clean$2,423$3,448$4,127
Average$2,146$3,041$3,615
Rough$1,869$2,634$3,102
Sell my 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,679$3,700$4,388
Clean$2,534$3,494$4,132
Average$2,244$3,082$3,618
Rough$1,955$2,670$3,105
Sell my 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,260$4,626$5,545
Clean$3,083$4,368$5,220
Average$2,731$3,853$4,572
Rough$2,379$3,338$3,924
Sell my 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,584$3,674$4,407
Clean$2,445$3,470$4,150
Average$2,165$3,061$3,634
Rough$1,886$2,651$3,119
Sell my 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,694$3,768$4,490
Clean$2,549$3,558$4,228
Average$2,257$3,138$3,703
Rough$1,966$2,719$3,178
Sell my 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,640$3,739$4,477
Clean$2,497$3,530$4,216
Average$2,212$3,114$3,692
Rough$1,927$2,698$3,168
Sell my 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,464$3,561$4,297
Clean$2,331$3,363$4,046
Average$2,064$2,966$3,543
Rough$1,798$2,570$3,041
Sell my 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,061$4,458$5,395
Clean$2,896$4,210$5,079
Average$2,565$3,713$4,448
Rough$2,234$3,217$3,817
Sell my 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,589 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,996 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Grand Vitara is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,589 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,996 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,589 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,996 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara ranges from $1,226 to $2,411, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.