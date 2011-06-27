  1. Home
2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard V6, distinctive looks, impressive list of standard features, low-range transfer case with the 4WD option.
  • Harsh suspension, unimpressive brakes, cramped rear seats, lack of cargo space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An aging compact SUV increasingly outdistanced by the competition.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, Suzuki has updated the dashboard and console for a higher quality look. Other additions this year include aluminum wheels, a seven-speaker stereo system with a CD player, adjustable center armrest with CD storage, an overhead console with reading lamps and storage compartments and a smaller rear headrest design for better reward visibility. Also of note: the Limited model has been dropped this year and last year's JLS and JLX models have been merged, leaving only one trim level for 2003.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

5(40%)
4(53%)
3(0%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Suzuki Grand Vitara
Alan,01/29/2005
I looked at the Honda CRV and Toyota RAV4, but I felt that the design and build quality of the Suzuki Grand Vitara were far superior. This vehicle is driven mainly on interstates across the Northeast and it has never let me down. With the V6 engine and a 5-speed transmission, it's a blast to drive. Its fuel economy has been approximately 24 mpg highway, which is outstanding for a V6.
Value and then some
Mark,05/06/2005
I have owned my Grand Vit since Aug.2003. Bought it new w/only 60 (demo) miles on it. I don't drive much ( that's why the LOW mileage after over 18 months. I live in Syracuse, NY. We get lots of crappy weather including SNOW (measured in feet) during the winter months. One of the 'standard' features for this model is elect/defrost for the power mirrors. It also has electronic climate control for heat/AC and a Clarion sound system w/ subwoofer right under the driver's seat. I think those clipboard toting snobs at JD Power are being way too techy/harsh. This is an EXCELLENT VALUE for anyone wanting an SUV (4WD capable) with quite a few creature comforts- not a LEXUS but u can buy 2 Suzukis
The Best New Vehicle I've Ever Owned!
Scott Tillson,07/27/2006
I purchased my Geand Vitara new with 61 miles on it. I had to order from a place 45 miles away. I have had a great time in it. My 6 and 3 year olds have had lots of fun with us on the long trips from Norfolk, VA to Anniston, AL. We all were very comfortable the whole trip. If bad weather hit and we had to get out in it i just put it in 4x4 and had at it. I will never regret this purchase even if new cars depreciate quickly the moment that they are driven off the lot. I really love this truck. My family does too!
Good bang for the buck
Ted1161,01/20/2004
Overall I am happy with the Suzuki. Ride is on the hard side even for a SUV. MPG average is 20... acceptable but could use more power... good for around town but NOT good on the highway as it needs constant steering input. Make sure you get the front end alignment checked mine was out over 20 degrees...
Features & Specs

See all Used 2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
