I have owned my Grand Vit since Aug.2003. Bought it new w/only 60 (demo) miles on it. I don't drive much ( that's why the LOW mileage after over 18 months. I live in Syracuse, NY. We get lots of crappy weather including SNOW (measured in feet) during the winter months. One of the 'standard' features for this model is elect/defrost for the power mirrors. It also has electronic climate control for heat/AC and a Clarion sound system w/ subwoofer right under the driver's seat. I think those clipboard toting snobs at JD Power are being way too techy/harsh. This is an EXCELLENT VALUE for anyone wanting an SUV (4WD capable) with quite a few creature comforts- not a LEXUS but u can buy 2 Suzukis

Read more