2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara Review
Pros & Cons
- Standard V6, distinctive looks, impressive list of standard features, low-range transfer case with the 4WD option.
- Harsh suspension, unimpressive brakes, cramped rear seats, lack of cargo space.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,387 - $2,710
Used Grand Vitara for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
An aging compact SUV increasingly outdistanced by the competition.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, Suzuki has updated the dashboard and console for a higher quality look. Other additions this year include aluminum wheels, a seven-speaker stereo system with a CD player, adjustable center armrest with CD storage, an overhead console with reading lamps and storage compartments and a smaller rear headrest design for better reward visibility. Also of note: the Limited model has been dropped this year and last year's JLS and JLX models have been merged, leaving only one trim level for 2003.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Alan,01/29/2005
I looked at the Honda CRV and Toyota RAV4, but I felt that the design and build quality of the Suzuki Grand Vitara were far superior. This vehicle is driven mainly on interstates across the Northeast and it has never let me down. With the V6 engine and a 5-speed transmission, it's a blast to drive. Its fuel economy has been approximately 24 mpg highway, which is outstanding for a V6.
Mark,05/06/2005
I have owned my Grand Vit since Aug.2003. Bought it new w/only 60 (demo) miles on it. I don't drive much ( that's why the LOW mileage after over 18 months. I live in Syracuse, NY. We get lots of crappy weather including SNOW (measured in feet) during the winter months. One of the 'standard' features for this model is elect/defrost for the power mirrors. It also has electronic climate control for heat/AC and a Clarion sound system w/ subwoofer right under the driver's seat. I think those clipboard toting snobs at JD Power are being way too techy/harsh. This is an EXCELLENT VALUE for anyone wanting an SUV (4WD capable) with quite a few creature comforts- not a LEXUS but u can buy 2 Suzukis
Scott Tillson,07/27/2006
I purchased my Geand Vitara new with 61 miles on it. I had to order from a place 45 miles away. I have had a great time in it. My 6 and 3 year olds have had lots of fun with us on the long trips from Norfolk, VA to Anniston, AL. We all were very comfortable the whole trip. If bad weather hit and we had to get out in it i just put it in 4x4 and had at it. I will never regret this purchase even if new cars depreciate quickly the moment that they are driven off the lot. I really love this truck. My family does too!
Ted1161,01/20/2004
Overall I am happy with the Suzuki. Ride is on the hard side even for a SUV. MPG average is 20... acceptable but could use more power... good for around town but NOT good on the highway as it needs constant steering input. Make sure you get the front end alignment checked mine was out over 20 degrees...
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara features & specs
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Vitara
Related Used 2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons