Close

Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois

This 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr JLS Plus SE 4WD 4dr SUV features a 2.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Green with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS Plus SE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JS3TD62VX14169256

Stock: DAAW-169256

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020