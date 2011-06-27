Used 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara for Sale

  • $2,495

    2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado

    Bad Credit? No Credit?? No Problem!! Your JOB is your Credit!! Take a look at this super clean 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited! This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 2.5L, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, Leather Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TE62V214152710
    Stock: c038702
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2019

  • New Listing
    $1,500

    2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS Plus SE

    118,195 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois

    This 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr JLS Plus SE 4WD 4dr SUV features a 2.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Green with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS Plus SE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD62VX14169256
    Stock: DAAW-169256
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $2,888

    2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS

    194,242 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bruce Kirkhams Auto World - Yakima / Washington

    WE DO BUY HERE PAY HERE! CALL FOR MORE INFO! 509-454-8218

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TE62V514153396
    Stock: 4771
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,990

    2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara Base

    147,927 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

    PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - VERY WELL CARED FOR AND VERY WELL KEPT - INSIDE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION FOR THE AGE/MILES - OUTSIDE HAS SOME OXIDATION ON THE REAR LEFT SIDE - YES IT IS A FULL ON 4X4 W/ 4H 4L AND NEUTRAL FOR FLAT TOWING! - THESE ARE SUPER CAPABLE OFF ROAD VEHICLES - ALSO AN EXCELLENT CAR TO TOW BEHIND AN RV - V6 ENGINE THAT IS CHAIN DRIVEN - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD62V534102177
    Stock: DF5282532S
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,695

    1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX

    181,204 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tim's Automotive - Clackamas / Oregon

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX with AWD/4WD.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD62V2X4120352
    Stock: 120352
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,900

    2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX

    206,622 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan

    Black 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD62V444104469
    Stock: XC21637
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-23-2020

  • $4,995

    2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury

    107,023 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car City - Palatine / Illinois

    2006 SUZUKI GRAND VITARA LUXURY 4WD AFFORDABLE AND WELL MAINTAINED LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOY WHEELS NON SMOKER CAR SUNROOF STABILITY CONTROL PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM KEY LESS ENTRY  NO OPEN RECALLS PERFECT CONDITION FOG LAMPS AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLTRACTION CONTROL ABS AIR BAGS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS FRONT ROW READY. WE SPEAK ENGLISH RUSSIAN AND LITHUANIAN! PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO ENLARGE AND VIEW ALL OF THE PHOTOS AND VIDEO. ALSO NOTE THAT WE OFFER CONVENTIONAL BANK FINANCING WELCOME TRADE-INS AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 4 YEARS AND UNLIMITED MILES. FREE AIRPORT PICK UP FOR OUT OF STATE BUYERS. CALL CAR CITYinc FOR MORE INFORMATION 847-496-4250 OR 224-595-9148. MORE PICTURES ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.CARCITYCHICAGO.COM. CAR CITYinc. LOCATED AT 2232 N. RAND RD. PALATINE IL 60074

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD947064104326
    Stock: 3465
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $5,495

    2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport

    118,561 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee

    New Arrival! -4X4 4WD and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Suzuki Grand Vitara is sure to sell fast.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD944064103117
    Stock: K20080B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,988

    2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Base

    Not provided
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida

    WE ARE OPEN!!! V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TE941974200837
    Stock: VIN0837
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,913

    2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury

    84,882 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana

    ***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Clean CARFAX. Gray 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** Black Leather Cargo Net Protection Package Rear Bumper Protector Rear Cargo Mat Rear Spoiler Roof Rack Cross Bars Sport Package SS Exhaust Tip Touring Package Trailer Harness Trailer Hitch Wheel Lock Set. Odometer is 37647 miles below market average! **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TE947874200137
    Stock: 1304
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,995

    2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport

    118,361 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington

    This 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Four wheel drive features alloy wheels tinted glass luggage rack sunroof cargo cover and cloth interior.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD044X94100595
    Stock: 22412
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,500

    2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury

    123,788 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jason Pilger Chevrolet - Atmore / Alabama

    Beige Leather. Clean CARFAX. Jason Pilger Chevrolet, Where Friends Become Family. This Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with Beige Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.125 Axle Ratio, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/6CD/MP3 XM-Ready Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TE047194100444
    Stock: X100444
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-02-2020

  • $6,000

    2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium

    58,816 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    DCH Millburn Audi - Maplewood / New Jersey

    GREAT MILES 58,816! EPA 25 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $200 below Kelley Blue Book! NAV, CD Player, Edmunds.com explains "Capable all-around performance, extensive standard features list". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, CD Player. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: This Grand Vitara is priced $200 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: At DCH Millburn Audi, we're always striving to set ourselves apart from other luxury dealerships here in New Jersey. As a part of the Fortune 500-ranked Lithia Motors, Inc. our aim here at DCH Millburn Audi has always been to deliver the unparalleled quality of customer service and employee satisfaction. What's more, with the prestigious Audi Elite Magna Society Award under our proverbial belts, you can be certain that you'll enjoy a simply unparalleled dealership experience when you shop with Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TE0D26A4101078
    Stock: MDP20088A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-18-2020

  • $6,888

    2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium

    97,078 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia

    BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD0D26A4100998
    Stock: 100998
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,995

    2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Base

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia

    Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TE0D17A4100108
    Stock: 19343
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,477

    2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium

    82,984 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gasparr Motors - Belle Vernon / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD0D20A4100835
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,589

    2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium

    70,287 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia

    Chevrolet Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram prices include current factory rebates and incentives some of which may require financing through the manufacturer and/or the customer must own/trade a certain make of vehicle. Residency restrictions apply see dealer for details and restrictions. All pricing and details are believed to be accurate but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region as will incentives and are subject to change.Nice, LOW MILES - 70,287! Quicksilver Metallic exterior and Black interior, Premium trim. Navigation, CD Player, 4x4, QUICKSILVER METALLIC, Local Trade-In. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! SHELOR VALUE FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. "Cheap Cars" on the Motor Mile provides another vehicle segment to our already considerable selection. These are vehicles that did not meet our retail standards for Shelor Used Car Certification, but still provide affordable transportation. Some vehicles may have mechanical issues. The inspection process includes an internal inspection as well as a State Inspection. Non-State Inspection mechanical items that did not meet standards will be noted. Not all mechanical issues will be known at the time of inspection or at the time of sale. These vehicles include a 30 Day 1,000 mile limited powertrain warranty where the dealer will pay 25% of parts and labor for a covered repair and customer pays 75% of parts and labor for a covered repair. All service work must be performed by a Shelor service facility. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, 4x4, CD Player MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES QUICKSILVER METALLIC. Suzuki Premium with Quicksilver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 166 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS "Capable all-around performance, extensive standard features list" -Edmunds.com. WHY BUY FROM US At Shelor Motor Mile we have a price and payment to fit any budget. Our big selection means even bigger savings! Need extra spending money? Shelor wants your vehicle, and we're paying top dollar! Tax DMV Fees & $597 processing fee are not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. Vehicle information and equipment is based off standard equipment as decoded from VIN and may vary from vehicle to vehicle.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD0D20A4102018
    Stock: TY200804B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-20-2020

  • New Listing
    $6,995

    2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited

    119,511 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Courtesy Cadillac - Louisville / Kentucky

    AS IS VEHICLE NO WARRANTY4WD.Recent Arrival!This car is priced competitively using Market Value Pricing technology. All trade-ins are welcome. Price does not include tax, title, or dealer processing fees.This is a AS IS VEHICLE. there is no warranty on this vehicle and we recoomend you get an independat inspection before purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD0D71B4100565
    Stock: P296206A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

