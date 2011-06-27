2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara Review
Pros & Cons
- Standard V6, distinctive looks, low-range transfer case on 4x4 models.
- Harsh suspension, unimpressive brakes, cramped rear seats, lack of cargo space.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
An aging mini SUV increasingly outdistanced by the competition.
Vehicle overview
With a title that sounds more like a sprawling Spanish estate than a mini-SUV, the Grand Vitara is Suzuki's well-equipped entrant into the rapidly growing mini-ute segment. Based on the four-door Vitara, the Grand Vitara is aimed at customers looking for a mini-SUV that includes all the amenities usually reserved for sport-utes in the more expensive midsize class. An extensive list of standard features comes with every Grand Vitara, the only options consisting of a four-speed automatic transmission, antilock brakes, alloy wheels and four-wheel drive.
For 2002, there are three different trim levels: JLS, JLX and top-of-the-line Limited. The JLS (two-wheel drive) and JLX (four-wheel drive) come with air conditioning, power windows and door locks, cruise control, remote keyless entry, micron air filtration, a CD-equipped audio system and comfy front bucket seats. In previous years, Suzuki offered JLS+ and JLX+ versions. These have been discontinued, and their respective options such as ABS and alloy wheels are now stand-alone options. The Grand Vitara Limited builds upon this impressive list of features with a standard four-speed automatic, leather seating, ABS, a cassette player, deep-tinted glass and a monochrome paint scheme.
All Grand Vitaras come with a V6 engine rated at 165 horsepower (10 more than last year) and 162 pound-feet of torque. Although this may have been a class-leading engine a few years ago, the mini-ute segment has spawned gutsy new entries such as the Jeep Liberty and Ford Escape/Mazda Tribute twins. These new competitors make the Grand Vitara's powerplant merely average. The Suzuki's suspension is a MacPherson strut design up front and a five-link coil-spring design in back that delivers a controlled ride off-road, but we consider it a little harsh on the highway.
Grand Vitara does offer a low-range transfer case and stout body-on-frame construction for traction and durability, but without a strong source of motivation, it's hard to consider the Grand Vitara a formidable off-road machine. Add that to its lack of rear seat room and minute amount of cargo space and you begin to see why the Grand Vitara pales in comparison to its more modern colleagues. Of course, most mini-ute buyers aren't looking for a Baja racer or wannabe Suburban anyway, leaving the Grand Vitara, with its extensive standard feature list and competitive price, a relevant competitor even amongst more worthwhile competition.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Vitara
Related Used 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons