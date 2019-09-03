September 19th, 2023

The best family cars are safe, reliable, practical and affordable, but finding the right one can be challenging. We combed the latest Edmunds testing program results to find the best family cars available. Our vehicle testing team subjects approximately 200 vehicles every year to a full battery of tests and gives each one its own rating. Only the finest performers make it onto this list, which is topped by the Kia Telluride. Its combination of ample storage, a generous set of standard features, and intuitive technology makes it Edmunds' top family car, but it's not the only one we think is well suited to serving your family. Here's our list of the top 10 best cars for families in 2023. How we picked the best family cars We've gathered the 10 best family cars from a variety of categories, including sedans, SUVs, minivans, electric cars and even a pickup truck. All of these come with a variety of trade-offs: Do you need three rows? You're probably looking at an SUV that might not have great fuel economy. Gas mileage important? You might want to look at something smaller, like a four-door sedan. If you really want to avoid pain at the pump, perhaps an electric vehicle is the right choice. Camping and towing a big deal for your family? Check out a full-size SUV or pickup truck. The point is: You've got options and we're going to help you make sense of them. In no particular order, here are the 10 best family cars you can get right now. Our picks for the best family cars Kia Telluride

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Ford F-150

Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid

Chevrolet Suburban

Mazda CX-50

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Genesis GV70

Kia K5

Hyundai Ioniq 5 2024 Kia Telluride The Kia Telluride has been one of our top-rated SUVs since it debuted in 2020. It's a three-row SUV with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. Yes, adults can ride in the back seat without too many hard feelings. The Telluride offers an upscale cabin design materials, impressive tech, tons of standard features and a satisfying driving experience. If you want a three-row SUV, you can't do better than the Telluride.

2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is our top-rated minivan — and not just because of its impressive fuel economy. This is a plug-in hybrid, which means you can charge the battery and get a decent amount of all-electric driving range before you even tap into the gas reserves. On a full charge, the hybrid can take you 32 miles without using a drop of gas; after that you can expect 30 miles per gallon. Its storage is spectacular, both behind the third row and for small items throughout the cabin. The Pacifica's interior controls are easy to use and many advanced driver aids come standard. 2023 Ford F-150 Yes, a full-size pickup truck can be a great family vehicle — especially if you plan on towing. The Ford F-150 is the Edmunds Top Rated full-size truck and has been for a few years. You can get it as a hybrid (EPA-estimated 23-25 mpg combined), electric (Ford F-150 Lightning) or in its standard gas-only version. The crew cab's interior is cavernous, with plenty of room for five, and there's a decent amount of small-item storage for things like bags, purses and backpacks. Of course you've also got the full truck bed for larger items in addition to impressive towing capacity.

2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid The Hyundai Tucson is our top-rated plug-in hybrid SUV thanks to its strong all-electric range, enjoyable driving dynamics and expansive list of standard advanced driver aids. The Tucson offers 33 miles of electric vehicle range on a single charge, but even with the battery depleted, you can expect a very competitive EPA-estimated 35 mpg in combined city and highway driving. That's in addition to delivering a comfortable ride with seating for five. If you don't want to pay the premium for getting a plug-in hybrid, the Tucson is also available in standard hybrid and non-hybrid forms. 2023 Chevrolet Suburban The Chevy Suburban is our highest-rated large SUV, beating out top competitors like the Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia. These are among the biggest vehicles on the road, offering three rows of seating with plenty of storage space in the back. That's especially true of the Suburban, which is longer than even the mighty Chevy Tahoe and offers more cargo space. If you need an SUV with lots of seats and trucklike towing capabilities, the Suburban might be the right choice. Keep in mind that fuel economy is predictably poor, and you'll feel this vehicle's size while navigating city streets and parking lots.

2023 Mazda CX-50 The Mazda CX-50 might be for you if you need the space and ride height of an SUV but still want a dynamic driving experience. It's comfortable, spacious and well appointed with a great-looking interior. It's also quick and fun to drive, which isn't exactly a given when shopping for a small SUV. Fuel economy for the standard engine is 27 mpg combined, which is a little below class average, partially explained by the CX-50's standard all-wheel drive. But the CX-50's storage area is decently sized, and in-cabin storage is sizable, with spacious door pockets and a well-designed center console that will easily hold water bottles and bags.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS Shopping for a large luxury SUV? We don't think anything surpasses the Mercedes-Benz GLS. It's exceptionally comfortable, it offers great performance, and its technology suite is top-notch. All three rows comfortably seat adults, but to take full advantage of its storage potential you'll want the third row folded down, which expands the cargo area to 84.7 cubic feet. Fuel economy is decent for a vehicle of its size at an EPA-estimated 20 mpg combined (with the standard six-cylinder engine) and its infotainment system is a marvel. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but the built-in interface is just about the best on the market. 2024 Genesis GV70 If a two-row SUV is more your style, check out the Genesis GV70, which offers a luxury experience at a much lower price. The GV70 offers seating for five and generous rear storage space (28.9 cubic feet) in addition to a healthy set of standard features. Adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and collision prevention are all included, as are tech features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The interior is well appointed and spacious, though small-item storage is a bit lacking compared to some rivals. The driving experience is engaging — the GV70 makes the run from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 5.3 seconds, making it sporty, luxurious and practical. 2024 Kia K5 The Toyota Camry and Honda Accord might be more popular, but we don't think either is the best midsize sedan. That honor goes to the Kia K5, which debuted in 2021 as a replacement for the Optima. Its fuel economy is decent at an EPA-estimated 31 mpg for the front-wheel-drive model, though its storage both in the trunk (16 cubic feet) and inside the cabin is generous for the class. The K5 truly shines when you consider the list of standard and optional equipment, which is generally more generous than rivals at the same price. Adaptive cruise control and a blind-spot warning system are standard kit, as is a warning that lets you know when the vehicle in front of you has moved when the stoplight turns green. The K5's touchscreen display is easy to use and includes wireless connectivity for smartphones.