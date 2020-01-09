Best Gas Mileage Cars

Jump To:
While buyer trends have shifted toward larger SUVs over the last decade, demand for fuel-efficient cars has remained strong. Even as cars have become heavier, advancements in powertrain technologies mean that today's cars are more efficient than yesteryear's. Edmunds has compiled a list of the most fuel-efficient cars — including those with traditional and plug-in hybrid powertrains — across a variety of body styles to help interested shoppers save money and reduce their carbon footprint.
From plug-in hybrids to traditional gas-only vehicles, there's a wide variety of fuel-efficient cars suitable for any budget. The smallest and lightest are generally the most efficient, and even though they're more expensive initially, automatic transmissions help save on fuel costs in the long run. Use this guide, along with other shopping tools on Edmunds, to help you find a fuel-sipping car to fit your lifestyle.