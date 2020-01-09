Best Gas Mileage Cars

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 will primarily appeal to shoppers looking to spend the bare minimum on a new sedan. The manual-equipped Mirage G4 starts around $16,000, and even the top SE trim comes in under $19,000. But this car is an excellent example of the …

old "you get what you pay for" adage. Its anemic three-cylinder engine, uncomfortable ride quality and overwhelming ambient noise are just a few reasons for keeping it off your shopping list. Other similarly priced sedans on our list are significantly more refined and nearly as efficient.