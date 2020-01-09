Skip to main content
Best Gas Mileage Cars

Most Fuel-Efficient Cars for 2020

January 13th, 2020

Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020

While buyer trends have shifted toward larger SUVs over the last decade, demand for fuel-efficient cars has remained strong. Even as cars have become heavier, advancements in powertrain technologies mean that today's cars are more efficient than yesteryear's. Edmunds has compiled a list of the most fuel-efficient cars — including those with traditional and plug-in hybrid powertrains — across a variety of body styles to help interested shoppers save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

Most Fuel-Efficient Sedans

  1. Starting price (including destination fee and required floor mats):
    $16,135 (manual transmission)
    Fuel economy (manual):
    35 mpg combined (33 city/40 highway)
    Fuel economy (CVT automatic):
    37 mpg combined (35 city/41 highway)
    EPA range:
    322 miles (manual) - 340 miles (CVT)
    Annual fuel cost:
    $1,050 (CVT) - $1,100 (manual)

    2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

  2. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $16,125 (manual transmission)
    Fuel economy (manual):
    33 mpg combined (29 city/39 highway)
    Fuel economy (CVT automatic):
    36 mpg combined (33 city/41 highway)
    EPA range:
    393 miles (manual) - 428 miles (CVT)
    Annual fuel cost:
    $1,100 (CVT) - $1,150 (manual)

    2020 Hyundai Accent

  3. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $24,630 (EX)
    Fuel economy:
    36 mpg combined (32 city/42 highway)
    EPA range:
    446 miles
    Annual fuel cost:
    $1,100

    2020 Honda Civic

  4. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $25,250 (L)
    Fuel economy (L):
    34 mpg combined (29 city/41 highway)
    EPA range:
    537 miles (L)
    Annual fuel cost:
    $1,150 (L)

    2020 Toyota Camry

  5. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $24,800 (LX)
    Fuel economy (LX):
    33 mpg combined (30 city/38 highway)
    EPA range:
    488 miles (LX)
    Annual fuel cost:
    $1,150 (LX)

    2020 Honda Accord

  6. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $25,025
    Fuel economy:
    32 mpg combined (28 city/39 highway)
    EPA range:
    518 miles
    Annual fuel cost:
    $1,200

    2020 Nissan Altima

  7. Compare Fuel-Efficient Sedans

    Compare these vehicles

Most Fuel-Efficient Coupes

  1. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $24,430 (EX)
    Fuel economy:
    35 mpg combined (31 city/40 highway)
    EPA range:
    434 miles
    Annual fuel cost:
    $1,100

    2020 Honda Civic

  2. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $45,945
    Fuel economy (manual):
    25 mpg combined (21 city/33 highway)
    Fuel economy (automatic):
    27 mpg combined (23 city/34 highway)
    EPA range:
    395 miles (manual) - 427 miles (automatic)
    Annual fuel cost:
    $1,800 (automatic) - $1,950 (manual)

    2020 BMW 4 Series

  3. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $29,745 (manual transmission)
    Fuel economy (manual):
    24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway)
    Fuel economy (automatic):
    27 mpg combined (24 city/33 highway)
    EPA range:
    317 miles (manual) - 356 miles (automatic)
    Annual fuel cost:
    $1,800 (automatic) - $2,050 (manual)

    2020 Subaru BRZ

  4. Compare Fuel-Efficient Coupes

    Compare these vehicles

Most Fuel-Efficient Hatchbacks

  1. Starting price (including destination fee and required tonneau cover and floor mats):
    $15,265 (manual transmission)
    Fuel economy (manual):
    36 mpg combined (33 city/41 highway)
    Fuel economy (CVT automatic):
    39 mpg combined (36 city/43 highway)
    EPA range:
    331 miles (manual) - 359 miles (CVT)
    Annual fuel cost:
    $1,000 (CVT) - $1,100 (manual)

    2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

  2. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $17,615
    Fuel economy:
    36 mpg combined (33 city/41 highway)
    EPA range:
    428 miles
    Annual fuel cost:
    $1,100

    2020 Kia Rio

  3. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $17,120 (manual transmission)
    Fuel economy (manual):
    31 mpg combined (29 city/36 highway)
    Fuel economy (CVT automatic):
    36 mpg combined (33 city/40 highway)
    EPA range:
    329 miles (manual) - 382 miles (CVT)
    Annual fuel cost:
    $1,100 (CVT) - $1,250 (manual)

    2019 Honda Fit

  4. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $21,245 (manual transmission)
    Fuel economy (manual):
    31 mpg combined (28 city/37 highway)
    Fuel economy (CVT automatic):
    35 mpg combined (32 city/41 highway)
    EPA range:
    409 miles (manual) - 462 miles (CVT)
    Annual fuel cost:
    $1,100 (CVT) - $1,250 (manual)

    2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

  5. Compare Fuel-Efficient Hatchbacks

    Compare these vehicles

Most Fuel-Efficient Hybrids

  1. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $23,330 (Blue)
    Fuel economy:
    58 mpg combined (57 city/59 highway)
    EPA range:
    690 miles
    Annual fuel cost:
    $650

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

  2. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $25,155 (L Eco)
    Fuel economy:
    56 mpg combined (58 city/53 highway)
    EPA range:
    633 miles
    Annual fuel cost:
    $700

    2020 Toyota Prius

  3. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $23,860
    Fuel economy:
    52 mpg combined (55 city/49 highway)
    EPA range:
    551 miles
    Annual fuel cost:
    $750

    2020 Honda Insight

  4. Compare Fuel-Efficient Hybrids

    Compare these vehicles

Most Fuel-Efficient Plug-In Hybrids

  1. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $28,705
    Electric-only range:
    25 miles
    Fuel economy:
    54 mpg combined
    EPA range:
    640 miles
    Annual fuel cost:
    $600

    2020 Toyota Prius Prime

  2. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $27,230
    Electric-only range:
    29 miles
    Fuel economy:
    52 mpg combined
    EPA range:
    630 miles
    Annual fuel cost:
    $650

    2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid

  3. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $29,545
    Electric-only range:
    26 miles
    Fuel economy:
    46 mpg combined
    EPA range:
    560 miles
    Annual fuel cost:
    $700

    2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

  4. Compare Fuel-Efficient Plug-In Hybrids

    Compare these vehicles

Next Steps

From plug-in hybrids to traditional gas-only vehicles, there's a wide variety of fuel-efficient cars suitable for any budget. The smallest and lightest are generally the most efficient, and even though they're more expensive initially, automatic transmissions help save on fuel costs in the long run. Use this guide, along with other shopping tools on Edmunds, to help you find a fuel-sipping car to fit your lifestyle.

by Cameron Rogers

FAQs

