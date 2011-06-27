Best Compact Cars of 2020 and 2021

Jump to:
The Honda Civic is an outstanding small sedan, combining excellent performance with modern features, practicality and comfort. It also comes in a plethora of trim levels to suit various needs and budgets.
Small wagons are small cars with big versatility, and they're well-suited to a range of lifestyles. Some offer all-wheel-drive stability and basic off-road capability, while others are meant to be driven with enthusiasm, but they all come with wagon practicality.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|1
Redesigned in 2017
Audi A4 allroad
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|2
Redesigned in 2015
Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|3
Redesigned in 2015
Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
Small SUVs are among the hottest vehicles in today's market, thanks to virtues like reasonable pricing, excellent versatility and a just-right size. They've even begun to supplant midsize sedans as a sensible family vehicle.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|1
Redesigned in 2017
Honda CR-V
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|2
Redesigned in 2017
Mazda CX-5
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|3
Redesigned in 2021
Nissan Rogue
Edmunds' experts test 200 vehicles per year on our test track. We also test them using a 115-mile real-world test loop of city streets, freeways and winding canyons. The data we gather results in our ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover performance, comfort, interior, technology, utility and value.