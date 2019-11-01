Cheapest Cars

With the average sticker price of a new car over $48,000, rising interest rates and inflation rates at higher rates than wages, it may seem like purchasing a new car is out of reach for many shoppers. And while the average price of a new car is higher than ever, there are still plenty of relatively affordable vehicles on sale today. We've gathered the 20 most affordable new cars on sale today, and you can see that budget-friendly cars of today offer far more features than you might expect.

Most cars on this list may come with steel wheels with hubcaps, but things like manual door locks and crank windows are a thing of the past. Backup cameras are mandated on all new cars, and all of these cars have at least Bluetooth connectivity to stream music from your devices. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is common on these models, too. Driver aids like forward collision warning are found across the board, and some of these vehicles come standard with even more driver aids.

This list of 20 vehicles includes cars, hatchbacks and SUVs, including some with turbocharged powertrains and a handful with all-wheel drive. There's even a fuel-efficient hybrid on the list, though most of these cars offer decent fuel economy ratings. Check out the list to learn more about 20 of the cheapest new cars on sale today.