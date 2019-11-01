Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. SUVs
  3. Cheapest New Cars

Cheapest New Cars

Most Affordable Cars for 2023
July 24th, 2023

Cheapest Cars

With the average sticker price of a new car over $48,000, rising interest rates and inflation rates at higher rates than wages, it may seem like purchasing a new car is out of reach for many shoppers. And while the average price of a new car is higher than ever, there are still plenty of relatively affordable vehicles on sale today. We've gathered the 20 most affordable new cars on sale today, and you can see that budget-friendly cars of today offer far more features than you might expect.

Most cars on this list may come with steel wheels with hubcaps, but things like manual door locks and crank windows are a thing of the past. Backup cameras are mandated on all new cars, and all of these cars have at least Bluetooth connectivity to stream music from your devices. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is common on these models, too. Driver aids like forward collision warning are found across the board, and some of these vehicles come standard with even more driver aids.

This list of 20 vehicles includes cars, hatchbacks and SUVs, including some with turbocharged powertrains and a handful with all-wheel drive. There's even a fuel-efficient hybrid on the list, though most of these cars offer decent fuel economy ratings. Check out the list to learn more about 20 of the cheapest new cars on sale today.

Cheapest Cars

  1. Starting price, including destination:
    $17,075
    Destination fee:
    $1,095
    Fuel economy:
    up to 35 mpg combined

    2023 Nissan Versa

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  2. Starting price, including destination:
    $17,340
    Destination fee:
    $1,095
    Fuel economy:
    up to 39 mpg combined

    2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  3. Starting price, including destination:
    $17,875
    Destination fee:
    $1,125
    Fuel economy:
    36 mpg combined

    2023 Kia Rio

    Pricing & ReviewsSee all for sale
  4. Starting price, including destination:
    $18,340
    Destination fee:
    $1,125
    Fuel economy:
    up to 37 mpg combined

    2023 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  5. Starting price, including destination:
    $20,815
    Destination fee:
    $1,125
    Fuel economy:
    up to 34 mpg combined

    2023 Kia Forte

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  6. Starting price, including destination:
    $20,985
    Destination fee:
    $1,335
    Fuel economy:
    31 mpg combined

    2023 Hyundai Venue

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  7. Starting price, including destination:
    $21,215
    Destination fee:
    $1,325
    Fuel economy:
    up to 31 mpg combined

    2023 Kia Soul

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  8. Starting price, including destination:
    $21,295
    Destination fee:
    $1,095
    Fuel economy:
    up to 33 mpg combined

    2023 Nissan Sentra

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  9. Starting price (including destination fee):
    $21,495
    Destination fee:
    $1,095
    Fuel Economy:
    30 mpg combined

    2024 Chevrolet Trax

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  10. Starting price, including destination:
    $21,760
    Destination fee:
    $1,095
    Fuel economy:
    up to 35 mpg combined

    2023 Volkswagen Jetta

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  11. Starting price, including destination:
    $21,925
    Destination fee:
    $1,335
    Fuel economy:
    33 mpg combined

    2023 Nissan Kicks

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  12. Starting price, including destination:
    $22,065
    Destination fee:
    $1,115
    Fuel economy:
    up to 37 mpg combined

    2023 Hyundai Elantra

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  13. Starting price, including destination:
    $22,795
    Destination fee:
    $1,095
    Fuel economy:
    up to 35 mpg combined

    2023 Toyota Corolla

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  14. Starting price, including destination:
    $23,395
    Destination fee:
    $1,295
    Fuel economy:
    up to 31 mpg combined

    2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  15. Starting price, including destination:
    $23,475
    Destination fee:
    $1,335
    Fuel economy:
    up to 32 mpg combined

    2023 Hyundai Kona

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  16. Starting price, including destination:
    $23,495
    Destination fee:
    $1,095
    Fuel economy:
    30 mpg combined

    2024 Buick Envista

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  17. Starting price, including destination:
    $23,715
    Destination fee:
    $1,165
    Fuel economy:
    up to 31 mpg combined

    2023 Mazda 3

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  18. Starting price, including destination:
    $24,085
    Destination fee:
    $1,090
    Fuel economy:
    up to 30 mpg combined

    2024 Subaru Impreza

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  19. Starting price, including destination:
    $24,250
    Destination fee:
    $1,095
    Fuel economy:
    up to 35 mpg combined

    2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  20. Starting price, including destination:
    $24,145
    Destination fee:
    $1,095
    Fuel economy:
    up to 50 mpg combined

    2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
by Reese Counts

Related information

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model