2021 Ford Escape Hybrid
What’s new
- New plug-in hybrid model debuts with an EPA-estimated 37 miles of electric range
- Minor changes to standard and optional equipment
- Part of the fourth Escape generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Roomy and comfortable seating
- Smooth ride quality
- Easy-to-use controls
- Available hybrid powertrain that gets around 40 mpg
- Transmission's abrupt and noticeable shifts
- Lackluster handling and generally not much fun to drive
What is the Escape?
The 2021 Ford Escape is a small crossover SUV. It competes against segment juggernauts such as the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4, which offer SUV versatility in small and relatively affordable packages. The Escape was redesigned in 2020, giving it a sleek new look, more interior space, and a bit more power under the hood — all of which help it stand out in this highly competitive class of vehicles.
Engine choices for the 2021 Ford Escape include a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 250 horsepower — an impressive number for such a small crossover. On the inside, the Escape offers Ford's newest Sync technology as a part of the 8-inch touchscreen display. We like Sync for its ease of use and ability to understand simple voice commands. There's also a long list of available safety features including a standard rearview camera, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring.
Edmunds says
The Ford Escape was redesigned just a year ago, bringing back the long-dead hybrid model and introducing new styling, powertrain options, and a long list of available features. It's already a strong competitor in one of the toughest segments on the market.
Features & Specs
|Titanium 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$33,300
|MPG
|44 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|165 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Titanium 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$34,800
|MPG
|43 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|165 hp @ 6250 rpm
|SE Sport 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$27,605
|MPG
|44 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|165 hp @ 6250 rpm
|SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$29,105
|MPG
|43 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|165 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Ford Escape a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Ford Escape?
Is the Ford Escape reliable?
Is the 2021 Ford Escape a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford Escape?
The least-expensive 2021 Ford Escape is the 2021 Ford Escape SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,605.
Other versions include:
- Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $33,300
- Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $34,800
- SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $27,605
- SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $29,105
- SEL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $30,200
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $31,700
What are the different models of Ford Escape?
More about the 2021 Ford Escape
2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Overview
The 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SEL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Escape Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Escape Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Titanium, SE Sport, SEL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
