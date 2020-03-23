  1. Home
2021 Ford Escape Hybrid

Type:

What’s new

  • New plug-in hybrid model debuts with an EPA-estimated 37 miles of electric range
  • Minor changes to standard and optional equipment
  • Part of the fourth Escape generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and comfortable seating
  • Smooth ride quality
  • Easy-to-use controls
  • Available hybrid powertrain that gets around 40 mpg
  • Transmission's abrupt and noticeable shifts
  • Lackluster handling and generally not much fun to drive
2021 Ford Escape Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/23/2020

What is the Escape?

The 2021 Ford Escape is a small crossover SUV. It competes against segment juggernauts such as the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4, which offer SUV versatility in small and relatively affordable packages. The Escape was redesigned in 2020, giving it a sleek new look, more interior space, and a bit more power under the hood — all of which help it stand out in this highly competitive class of vehicles.

Engine choices for the 2021 Ford Escape include a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 250 horsepower — an impressive number for such a small crossover. On the inside, the Escape offers Ford's newest Sync technology as a part of the 8-inch touchscreen display. We like Sync for its ease of use and ability to understand simple voice commands. There's also a long list of available safety features including a standard rearview camera, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring.

Edmunds says

The Ford Escape was redesigned just a year ago, bringing back the long-dead hybrid model and introducing new styling, powertrain options, and a long list of available features. It's already a strong competitor in one of the toughest segments on the market.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford Escape.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Titanium 4dr SUV features & specs
    Titanium 4dr SUV
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
    MSRP$33,300
    MPG 44 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower165 hp @ 6250 rpm
    Titanium 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Titanium 4dr SUV AWD
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
    MSRP$34,800
    MPG 43 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower165 hp @ 6250 rpm
    SE Sport 4dr SUV features & specs
    SE Sport 4dr SUV
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
    MSRP$27,605
    MPG 44 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower165 hp @ 6250 rpm
    SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
    MSRP$29,105
    MPG 43 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower165 hp @ 6250 rpm
    See all 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Ford Escape a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Escape both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford Escape fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Escape gets an EPA-estimated 40 mpg to 41 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Escape has 30.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Escape. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Ford Escape?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford Escape:

    • New plug-in hybrid model debuts with an EPA-estimated 37 miles of electric range
    • Minor changes to standard and optional equipment
    • Part of the fourth Escape generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Ford Escape reliable?

    To determine whether the Ford Escape is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Escape. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Escape's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Ford Escape a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ford Escape is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Escape is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford Escape?

    The least-expensive 2021 Ford Escape is the 2021 Ford Escape SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,605.

    Other versions include:

    • Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $33,300
    • Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $34,800
    • SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $27,605
    • SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $29,105
    • SEL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $30,200
    • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $31,700
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ford Escape?

    If you're interested in the Ford Escape, the next question is, which Escape model is right for you? Escape variants include Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). For a full list of Escape models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Ford Escape

    2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SEL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Escape Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Escape Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Titanium, SE Sport, SEL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Ford Escape Hybrids are available in my area?

    2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 7 new 2021 [object Object] Escape Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,980 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Escape Hybrid for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Escape Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ford Escape for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,384.

    Find a new Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,555.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid and all available trim types: Titanium, Titanium, SE Sport, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Ford lease specials

