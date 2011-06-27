2021 Lexus NX 300h
What’s new
- Blind-spot monitor and auto-dimming exterior mirrors are now standard
- Part of the first NX generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Great fuel economy for a luxury crossover
- Back seat has enough room for adults
- Very quiet cabin at highway speeds
- Infotainment interface can be distracting to use
- Limited cargo capacity
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the NX 300h
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$40,060
|MPG
|33 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|194 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$46,510
|MPG
|33 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|194 hp @ 5700 rpm
|F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$46,810
|MPG
|33 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|194 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Lexus NX 300h a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Lexus NX 300h?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h:
- Blind-spot monitor and auto-dimming exterior mirrors are now standard
- Part of the first NX generation introduced for 2015
Is the Lexus NX 300h reliable?
Is the 2021 Lexus NX 300h a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus NX 300h?
The least-expensive 2021 Lexus NX 300h is the 2021 Lexus NX 300h 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,060.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $40,060
- Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $46,510
- F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $46,810
What are the different models of Lexus NX 300h?
More about the 2021 Lexus NX 300h
2021 Lexus NX 300h Overview
The 2021 Lexus NX 300h is offered in the following submodels: NX 300h SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Lexus NX 300h?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 NX 300h.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 NX 300h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Lexus NX 300h?
Which 2021 Lexus NX 300hs are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lexus NX 300h for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h.
Can't find a new 2021 Lexus NX 300hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus NX 300h for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,829.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,700.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lexus NX 300h?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2021 Lexus NX 300h info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volvo XC90 2018
- Used Subaru Forester 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2012
- Used Ford F-150 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2018
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- Lexus LS 500h 2020
- 2019 LS 500
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 GX 460
- 2019 RX 350L
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Lexus ES 350
- Lexus IS 350 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Jeep Compass
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Subaru Crosstrek 2020
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Volvo XC60 2020
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020