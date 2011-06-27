  1. Home
2021 Lexus NX 300h

What’s new

  • Blind-spot monitor and auto-dimming exterior mirrors are now standard
  • Part of the first NX generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Great fuel economy for a luxury crossover
  • Back seat has enough room for adults
  • Very quiet cabin at highway speeds
  • Infotainment interface can be distracting to use
  • Limited cargo capacity
MSRP Starting at
$40,060
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Lexus NX 300h pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Luxury, Base

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    4dr SUV AWD
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$40,060
    MPG 33 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower194 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all for sale
    Luxury 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$46,510
    MPG 33 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower194 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all for sale
    F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$46,810
    MPG 33 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower194 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Lexus NX 300h features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Lexus NX 300h a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 NX 300h both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus NX 300h fuel economy, so it's important to know that the NX 300h gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the NX 300h has 16.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus NX 300h. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Lexus NX 300h?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h:

    • Blind-spot monitor and auto-dimming exterior mirrors are now standard
    • Part of the first NX generation introduced for 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Lexus NX 300h reliable?

    To determine whether the Lexus NX 300h is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the NX 300h. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the NX 300h's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Lexus NX 300h a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Lexus NX 300h is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 NX 300h is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus NX 300h?

    The least-expensive 2021 Lexus NX 300h is the 2021 Lexus NX 300h 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,060.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $40,060
    • Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $46,510
    • F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $46,810
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lexus NX 300h?

    If you're interested in the Lexus NX 300h, the next question is, which NX 300h model is right for you? NX 300h variants include 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of NX 300h models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Lexus NX 300h

    2021 Lexus NX 300h Overview

    The 2021 Lexus NX 300h is offered in the following submodels: NX 300h SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and F SPORT Black Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Lexus NX 300h?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 NX 300h.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 NX 300h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Lexus NX 300h?

    Which 2021 Lexus NX 300hs are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lexus NX 300h for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lexus NX 300h.

    Can't find a new 2021 Lexus NX 300hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lexus NX 300h for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,829.

    Find a new Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,700.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lexus NX 300h?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Lexus lease specials

