2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid
2021 Volvo XC90 Review
- Elegant interior and exterior styling
- Spacious second- and third-row seating
- Hybrid powertrain provides strong acceleration and high fuel economy
- Many standard safety tech features
- Some touchscreen controls can be hard to use
- Voice controls don't recognize natural speech very well
- T8 plug-in hybrid model now known as Recharge
- Minor changes to standard feature availability
- Part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2016
A three-row SUV with a spacious interior and style to spare, the 2021 Volvo XC90 is well suited for luxurious family duty. It's Volvo's biggest vehicle, and it gives you seven-passenger seating plus more available cargo space than its smaller XC60 sibling.
Our verdict
The Volvo XC90 Recharge (formerly called the T8) makes the most of its plug-in hybrid powertrain. It delivers quick acceleration and relatively high fuel economy. On top of that, you get a high-quality interior, comfortable seats and plenty of safety features to justify its price tag.
How does the XC90 drive?
We like the XC90's hybrid powertrain. It combines turbocharging, supercharging and electric propulsion from its plug-in hybrid system to somehow seamlessly deliver thrust that's both exciting and comfortable. There is a digital character to the XC90 that makes everything feel easy, from crisp electric steering to nearly imperceptible shifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission. The brakes are smooth and easy to use too. In Edmunds testing, our XC90 Recharge accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, which is appropriately quick for a three-row luxury SUV.
How comfortable is the XC90?
Volvo hits all the right notes with the extremely comfortable seats in the XC90. Our Recharge test vehicle was the top-level Inscription trim level. Front-seat comfort in this configuration is excellent.
Ride quality is likewise very good. The optional air suspension smooths out rough cracks and bumps in the road, and little road and wind noise makes it way into the cabin. The XC90 delivers a supremely quiet and luxurious experience. The automatic climate control reacts quickly and doesn't need much adjustment once you've set a temperature.
How’s the interior?
There's room for improvement with Volvo's vertical touchscreen. Its menu interface can be confusing, and some tasks that should require a few buttons or knobs, such as climate control, have to be done in the system. It makes for a cleaner-looking interior design but a more confusing ownership experience.
The rest of the cabin gets high marks for its easy step-in height and excellent driver's seat position. There's plenty of space up front and enough room for adults in the second row. The third row should be reserved for children. We also like the clear, full-range outward view made possible by the upright cabin. The large windshield and short front overhangs help too.
How’s the tech?
The XC90's infotainment display is quick to respond to touch and has crisp-looking navigation graphics. Our tester came with the pricey but impressive-sounding 14-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. Smartphones pair easily to Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard. The weak point of this setup is Volvo's native voice control system. In our testing, it stumbled over recognizing directions and points of interest and had trouble operating the vehicle's own systems when asked. It regularly misheard commands.
Safety tech is a strong point for the XC90. The adaptive cruise control, in particular, is one of the best at transitioning between accelerating and braking as traffic ebbs and flows ahead. It's smooth and easy to control, and it works down to a full stop. Emergency alerts are helpful rather than panic-inducing, and subtle steering inputs are helpful on a vehicle this size to prevent lane departures.
How’s the storage?
The upright stance of the XC90 enables a spacious cargo area, especially with the second and third row seats folded flat. There is a rather high floor, but the XC90's optional air suspension can be used to lower the vehicle's ride height for easier loading. Under the cargo floor is a space for carrying plug-in charging cords and other small items, and there are backpack-sized cubbies on either side as well. Small-item storage is limited in the front. The slim and graceful-looking center console has two cupholders alongside tiny trays. Volvo designed the cabin for style, not functionality.
When it comes to installing child safety seats, the optional second-row captain's chairs have easily accessible car-seat anchor points between the cushions. The dual third-row seats, however, have no anchor points for hooking in car seats. And only the passenger-side seat has an overhead tether point. Families expecting to fill their XC90 with a pack of little ones, or moving them to the back when the grandparents come to town, might be disappointed.
How economical is the XC90?
The 2020 XC90 Recharge plug-in hybrid has 18 miles of all-electric range, according to the EPA. It also gets you an estimated 27 mpg in combined city/highway driving once the battery is depleted. That's about the same as the Acura MDX Hybrid but a couple mpg lower than the Lexus RX 450hL. But neither one of those models is a plug-in hybrid, so there's more upside to the Volvo if you can plug it in and recharge frequently.
We routinely squeezed 20 miles of all-electric driving from our test vehicle. Our test XC90, fully charged at the start, logged 30.0 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. Using a Level 2 charger, you can recharge the XC90 T8's battery in about 2.5 hours.
Is the XC90 a good value?
Our test XC90 had solid build quality. The interior panels were tight, and we didn't notice any squeaks or rattles when driving. The combination of upscale woods, metals and leathers combined with the quiet ride left us smiling.
That makes the price of the XC90 appealing too. The XC90 Recharge is fairly expensive to start, but considering its complicated yet effective powertrain and loads of standard safety equipment, we're reluctant to hold the cost against it. Volvo's option packages are priced sensibly, and you can pick and choose what fits best. In warranty coverage, Volvo is as good as or better than competitors too.
Wildcard
This big SUV is not going hybrid just for the sake of green marketing. Instead, the XC90 uses electrification to enhance nearly every aspect of the driving experience. It improves power, ride comfort and range all at the same time. It's still a heavy SUV, and the presence of the hefty batteries is never forgotten. But the XC90 Recharge has curb appeal to bolster its luxury credentials and presents an appealing case for the potential of plug-in hybrids.
Which XC90 does Edmunds recommend?
Volvo XC90 models
The 2021 Volvo XC90 is a three-row midsize luxury SUV. It comes with one of three available powertrains that Volvo calls the T5, T6 or Recharge (last year's T8). These powertrains can then be matched to one of three trim levels that influence how many features the XC60 comes with. The trim levels are Momentum (called Inscription Expression for the Recharge powertrain), R-Design and Inscription.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Volvo XC90.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$69,750
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$70,250
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$69,150
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$63,450
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the XC90
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XC90 safety features:
- Volvo On Call
- Notifies emergency services in the case of an accident or stolen vehicle and allows for remote door locking and unlocking.
- 360-Degree Surround-View Camera
- Displays a 360-degree (aka bird's-eye) view of the car, showing obstacles around the entire car, not just those behind it.
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Makes small steering corrections if it senses that the vehicle is drifting out of its lane without a turn signal activated.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo XC90 vs. the competition
Volvo XC90 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
The Mercedes-Benz GLE is a seriously impressive three-row luxury SUV. Redesigned just last year, the GLE offers a classy interior, comfortable accommodations, and plenty of cool tech features. We do prefer the GLE's infotainment system. It's easier to use, and it's a bit more refined overall. But watch out for the creeping price tag — the Mercedes-Benz is far more expensive than the Volvo.
Volvo XC90 vs. BMW X5
The BMW X5 is another solid pick in the midsize class, and it too was recently redesigned. As you'd expect of a vehicle of this price, the X5 is powerful, smooth, comfortable and loaded with tech goodies. It's a little sportier than the XC90, but it's also typically more expensive.
Volvo XC90 vs. Audi Q7
Unlike the Mercedes and the BMW, you don't have to pay extra for a third row of seating on the Audi Q7. The Audi is well regarded for its sprightly V6 engine, cushy ride and excellent build quality. And while it's still expensive compared to the XC90, the Q7 is more affordable than its German rivals.
FAQ
Is the Volvo XC90 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Volvo XC90?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Volvo XC90:
- T8 plug-in hybrid model now known as Recharge
- Minor changes to standard feature availability
- Part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2016
Is the Volvo XC90 reliable?
Is the 2021 Volvo XC90 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Volvo XC90?
The least-expensive 2021 Volvo XC90 is the 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $63,450.
Other versions include:
- Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $69,750
- Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $70,250
- Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $69,150
- Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $63,450
- Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $63,950
What are the different models of Volvo XC90?
More about the 2021 Volvo XC90
2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Overview
The 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 XC90 Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 XC90 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid?
2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $71,245. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $760 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $760 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $70,485.
The average savings for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $70,745. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $810 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $810 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $69,935.
The average savings for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,445. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $678 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $678 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $63,767.
The average savings for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,945. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $671 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $671 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $64,274.
The average savings for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrids are available in my area?
2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Listings and Inventory
There are currently 42 new 2021 [object Object] XC90 Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $67,875 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] XC90 Hybrid for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid XC90 Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo XC90 for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,340.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,089.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid and all available trim types: Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volvo lease specials
Related 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2020 XC40
- Volvo S60 2019
- Volvo V90 2019
- Volvo S90 2019
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 S90
- 2020 Volvo XC90
- 2020 Volvo XC60
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2020 Cayenne
- 2020 Ford Escape
- BMW X3 2020
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 MINI Countryman