  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC90
  4. 2021 Volvo XC90
  5. 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid

2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid

2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
7.8/10 Expert Rating
2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV Front Badge
2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV Front Badge
2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV Front Badge
+33
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Get exclusive offers during the Summer Safely Savings Event
VIEW OFFERS
VolvoCars.us

2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid
MSRP Range: $63,450 - $70,250

Select a trim
Build & Price

2021 Volvo XC90 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
Pros
  • Elegant interior and exterior styling
  • Spacious second- and third-row seating
  • Hybrid powertrain provides strong acceleration and high fuel economy
  • Many standard safety tech features
Cons
  • Some touchscreen controls can be hard to use
  • Voice controls don't recognize natural speech very well
What's new
  • T8 plug-in hybrid model now known as Recharge
  • Minor changes to standard feature availability
  • Part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2016

A three-row SUV with a spacious interior and style to spare, the 2021 Volvo XC90 is well suited for luxurious family duty. It's Volvo's biggest vehicle, and it gives you seven-passenger seating plus more available cargo space than its smaller XC60 sibling.

Every XC90 with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This might seem odd given that six-cylinder engines are the norm for this class, but Volvo has applied enough techno-wizardry to make it work. There are actually three engine versions, which Volvo calls the T5, T6 and Recharge (formerly called the T8). The Recharge is a plug-in hybrid with an impressive 400 horsepower plus 18 miles of electric range. How well does it all work? Can you really have high fuel efficiency and gobs of power from a practical luxury SUV? Read our XC90 Recharge Expert Rating below to find out.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

7.8 / 10
The Volvo XC90 Recharge (formerly called the T8) makes the most of its plug-in hybrid powertrain. It delivers quick acceleration and relatively high fuel economy. On top of that, you get a high-quality interior, comfortable seats and plenty of safety features to justify its price tag.

How does the XC90 drive?

8.0
We like the XC90's hybrid powertrain. It combines turbocharging, supercharging and electric propulsion from its plug-in hybrid system to somehow seamlessly deliver thrust that's both exciting and comfortable. There is a digital character to the XC90 that makes everything feel easy, from crisp electric steering to nearly imperceptible shifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission. The brakes are smooth and easy to use too. In Edmunds testing, our XC90 Recharge accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, which is appropriately quick for a three-row luxury SUV.

How comfortable is the XC90?

8.0
Volvo hits all the right notes with the extremely comfortable seats in the XC90. Our Recharge test vehicle was the top-level Inscription trim level. Front-seat comfort in this configuration is excellent.

Ride quality is likewise very good. The optional air suspension smooths out rough cracks and bumps in the road, and little road and wind noise makes it way into the cabin. The XC90 delivers a supremely quiet and luxurious experience. The automatic climate control reacts quickly and doesn't need much adjustment once you've set a temperature.

How’s the interior?

7.5
There's room for improvement with Volvo's vertical touchscreen. Its menu interface can be confusing, and some tasks that should require a few buttons or knobs, such as climate control, have to be done in the system. It makes for a cleaner-looking interior design but a more confusing ownership experience.

The rest of the cabin gets high marks for its easy step-in height and excellent driver's seat position. There's plenty of space up front and enough room for adults in the second row. The third row should be reserved for children. We also like the clear, full-range outward view made possible by the upright cabin. The large windshield and short front overhangs help too.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The XC90's infotainment display is quick to respond to touch and has crisp-looking navigation graphics. Our tester came with the pricey but impressive-sounding 14-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. Smartphones pair easily to Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard. The weak point of this setup is Volvo's native voice control system. In our testing, it stumbled over recognizing directions and points of interest and had trouble operating the vehicle's own systems when asked. It regularly misheard commands.

Safety tech is a strong point for the XC90. The adaptive cruise control, in particular, is one of the best at transitioning between accelerating and braking as traffic ebbs and flows ahead. It's smooth and easy to control, and it works down to a full stop. Emergency alerts are helpful rather than panic-inducing, and subtle steering inputs are helpful on a vehicle this size to prevent lane departures.

How’s the storage?

7.0
The upright stance of the XC90 enables a spacious cargo area, especially with the second and third row seats folded flat. There is a rather high floor, but the XC90's optional air suspension can be used to lower the vehicle's ride height for easier loading. Under the cargo floor is a space for carrying plug-in charging cords and other small items, and there are backpack-sized cubbies on either side as well. Small-item storage is limited in the front. The slim and graceful-looking center console has two cupholders alongside tiny trays. Volvo designed the cabin for style, not functionality.

When it comes to installing child safety seats, the optional second-row captain's chairs have easily accessible car-seat anchor points between the cushions. The dual third-row seats, however, have no anchor points for hooking in car seats. And only the passenger-side seat has an overhead tether point. Families expecting to fill their XC90 with a pack of little ones, or moving them to the back when the grandparents come to town, might be disappointed.

How economical is the XC90?

9.0
The 2020 XC90 Recharge plug-in hybrid has 18 miles of all-electric range, according to the EPA. It also gets you an estimated 27 mpg in combined city/highway driving once the battery is depleted. That's about the same as the Acura MDX Hybrid but a couple mpg lower than the Lexus RX 450hL. But neither one of those models is a plug-in hybrid, so there's more upside to the Volvo if you can plug it in and recharge frequently.

We routinely squeezed 20 miles of all-electric driving from our test vehicle. Our test XC90, fully charged at the start, logged 30.0 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. Using a Level 2 charger, you can recharge the XC90 T8's battery in about 2.5 hours.

Is the XC90 a good value?

8.0
Our test XC90 had solid build quality. The interior panels were tight, and we didn't notice any squeaks or rattles when driving. The combination of upscale woods, metals and leathers combined with the quiet ride left us smiling.

That makes the price of the XC90 appealing too. The XC90 Recharge is fairly expensive to start, but considering its complicated yet effective powertrain and loads of standard safety equipment, we're reluctant to hold the cost against it. Volvo's option packages are priced sensibly, and you can pick and choose what fits best. In warranty coverage, Volvo is as good as or better than competitors too.

Wildcard

8.0
This big SUV is not going hybrid just for the sake of green marketing. Instead, the XC90 uses electrification to enhance nearly every aspect of the driving experience. It improves power, ride comfort and range all at the same time. It's still a heavy SUV, and the presence of the hefty batteries is never forgotten. But the XC90 Recharge has curb appeal to bolster its luxury credentials and presents an appealing case for the potential of plug-in hybrids.

Which XC90 does Edmunds recommend?

The Recharge plug-in hybrid is a fairly expensive powertrain compared to the other XC90 engines. Even so, we think the best value comes from picking one of the two upgraded trims — it comes down to personal preference between the sport-themed R-Design and the luxurious Inscription.

Volvo XC90 models

The 2021 Volvo XC90 is a three-row midsize luxury SUV. It comes with one of three available powertrains that Volvo calls the T5, T6 or Recharge (last year's T8). These powertrains can then be matched to one of three trim levels that influence how many features the XC60 comes with. The trim levels are Momentum (called Inscription Expression for the Recharge powertrain), R-Design and Inscription.

The XC90 Recharge comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine plus an electric motor and battery pack. Combined output is 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque. This is a plug-in hybrid powertrain that allows you to go about 18 miles on all-electric power before it switches over to regular gasoline power. And eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

There's seating for seven passengers with the second-row bench seat or six passengers with the available second-row captain's chairs.

Inscription Expression
This base trim level comes with:

  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Adaptive LED headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Hands-free liftgate
  • Four-zone automatic climate control
  • Driver-seat memory settings
  • Heated front seats
  • Leather upholstery
  • 9-inch touchscreen
  • Navigation system
  • 10-speaker audio system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Wireless charging pad

Advanced driving aids and safety features include:

  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Volvo and the car in front)
  • Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while you're in reverse)
  • Rear automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)

There are several packages and stand-alone options available for the Inscription Expression trim level. They include:

  • Advanced package
    • Ambient interior lighting
    • 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Volvo and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
    • Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
  • Climate package
    • Heated wiper blades
    • Heated rear seats
    • Heated steering wheel
  • 20- or 21-inch wheels
  • Leather upholstery
  • 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
  • Integrated booster cushions for outboard rear seats
  • Air ionizer (helps further filter and clean air in the cabin)

R-Design
The R-Design is positioned as the sporty XC90. Upgrades over the base model include:

  • 20-inch wheels
  • Black exterior trim
  • Illuminated door sills
  • Ambient interior lighting
  • Front sport seats with thigh cushion extension and heating
  • Passenger-seat memory settings
  • Leather upholstery
  • Rear sunshades
  • Navigation system
  • 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

Unless already included, the optional features listed above for the Momentum trim are available for the R-Design, except the 21-inch wheels. Additional options include:

  • 22-inch wheels with performance tires
  • Air suspension (adapts to provide greater ride comfort or sportier handling)
  • Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with no driver intervention)
  • 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system

Inscription
The Inscription offers more luxury features, building off the Momentum with these additions:

  • 20-inch wheels
  • Chrome exterior trim
  • Illuminated door sills
  • Ambient interior lighting
  • Heated and ventilated front seats with thigh cushion extension and side bolster adjustment
  • Passenger-seat memory settings
  • Upgraded leather upholstery
  • Rear sunshades
  • Navigation system
  • 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

Unless already included, all features on the Inscription Expression trim are available for the Inscription. Additional options include:

  • Lounge package
    • Massaging front seats
    • Simulated suede headliner
  • 21-inch wheels
  • Air suspension
  • Automated parking system
  • 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system
  • Wool blend upholstery (removes front-seat ventilation)
Save as much as $810 with Edmunds

2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 XC90
T5 Momentum, T6 Momentum, T5 R-Design, T6 R-Design, T6 Inscription, T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid and T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid

msrp 

$48,250
starting price
See All Trims
VolvoCars.us
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all XC90 lease offers
2021 Volvo XC90 price drops
Ad
Build Your XC90
179 people are viewing this car
MSRP$50,850 - $73,800
Features
Available in:
Available Colors

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Volvo XC90.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Volvo XC90
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    2003

    Features & Specs

    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$69,750
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating features & specs
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$70,250
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$69,150
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$63,450
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite XC90 safety features:

    Volvo On Call
    Notifies emergency services in the case of an accident or stolen vehicle and allows for remote door locking and unlocking.
    360-Degree Surround-View Camera
    Displays a 360-degree (aka bird's-eye) view of the car, showing obstacles around the entire car, not just those behind it.
    Lane Keeping Aid
    Makes small steering corrections if it senses that the vehicle is drifting out of its lane without a turn signal activated.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Volvo XC90 vs. the competition

    Volvo XC90 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

    The Mercedes-Benz GLE is a seriously impressive three-row luxury SUV. Redesigned just last year, the GLE offers a classy interior, comfortable accommodations, and plenty of cool tech features. We do prefer the GLE's infotainment system. It's easier to use, and it's a bit more refined overall. But watch out for the creeping price tag — the Mercedes-Benz is far more expensive than the Volvo.

    Compare Volvo XC90 & Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class features

    Volvo XC90 vs. BMW X5

    The BMW X5 is another solid pick in the midsize class, and it too was recently redesigned. As you'd expect of a vehicle of this price, the X5 is powerful, smooth, comfortable and loaded with tech goodies. It's a little sportier than the XC90, but it's also typically more expensive.

    Compare Volvo XC90 & BMW X5 features

    Volvo XC90 vs. Audi Q7

    Unlike the Mercedes and the BMW, you don't have to pay extra for a third row of seating on the Audi Q7. The Audi is well regarded for its sprightly V6 engine, cushy ride and excellent build quality. And while it's still expensive compared to the XC90, the Q7 is more affordable than its German rivals.

    Compare Volvo XC90 & Audi Q7 features
    Volvo XC90 for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    2003

    FAQ

    Is the Volvo XC90 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 XC90 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. You probably care about Volvo XC90 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the XC90 gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XC90 has 15.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo XC90. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Volvo XC90?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Volvo XC90:

    • T8 plug-in hybrid model now known as Recharge
    • Minor changes to standard feature availability
    • Part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Volvo XC90 reliable?

    To determine whether the Volvo XC90 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XC90. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XC90's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Volvo XC90 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Volvo XC90 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 XC90 and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 XC90 is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Volvo XC90?

    The least-expensive 2021 Volvo XC90 is the 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $63,450.

    Other versions include:

    • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $69,750
    • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $70,250
    • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $69,150
    • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $63,450
    • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $63,950
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volvo XC90?

    If you're interested in the Volvo XC90, the next question is, which XC90 model is right for you? XC90 variants include Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of XC90 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Volvo XC90

    2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 XC90 Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 XC90 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid?

    2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $71,245. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $760 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $760 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $70,485.

    The average savings for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $70,745. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $810 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $810 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $69,935.

    The average savings for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,445. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $678 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $678 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $63,767.

    The average savings for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 4 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,945. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $671 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $671 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $64,274.

    The average savings for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrids are available in my area?

    2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 42 new 2021 [object Object] XC90 Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $67,875 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] XC90 Hybrid for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid XC90 Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Volvo XC90 for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,340.

    Find a new Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,089.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid and all available trim types: Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Volvo lease specials

    Related 2021 Volvo XC90 Hybrid info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles