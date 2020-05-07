  1. Home
2021 Lincoln Aviator Hybrid

2021 Lincoln Aviator Hybrid
MSRP Range: $68,900 - $88,335

MSRP$68,900
Dealer Price
2021 Lincoln Aviator Review
  • Upscale design inside and out
  • Powerful standard engine provides quick acceleration
  • Lots of advanced features
  • Available plug-in hybrid powertrain
  • Doesn't have an abundance of headroom
  • Overly soft handling saps driver confidence
  • Subpar forward and rear visibility
  • Minor changes to option and appearance packages
  • Part of the second Aviator generation introduced for 2020
by the Edmunds Experts05/07/2020
What is the Aviator?

The Lincoln Aviator is a three-row luxury SUV based on the Ford Explorer. Unlike the eighth-ranked Explorer, the Aviator is quite good. It's priced competitively against its European rivals, but alternatives from Acura, Infiniti and Lexus are more affordable. The second-generation Aviator debuted last year with a strong 400-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine. There's also a plug-in hybrid model that increases output to 494 hp and delivers an estimated 12 miles of electric-only propulsion.

Since the Aviator is fresh off a redesign, we don't expect any notable changes for 2021. Perhaps we'll see a few new color and wheel choices and maybe some new standard or optional features. With this in mind, if you're considering an Aviator, there's likely no reason to wait for the 2021 model year. We should have definitive information as we get closer to the on-sale date this summer.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Lincoln Aviator has a strong presence in its class of three-row midsize luxury SUVs. The restyling across all models a few years ago breathed new life into the brand, making it competitive against foreign rivals. There are a lot of things to like about the Aviator, not the least of which include its striking appearance, potent engine, a long list of contemporary features and an available plug-in hybrid variant.

Keeping our adoration in check, however, is its overall lack of headroom if you opt for the sunroof, an overly soft suspension tuning, and its compromised outward visibility. If not for those downsides, it's possible the Aviator could have challenged the top-ranked Audi Q7 and second-place Acura MDX. As it is, the Lincoln claims a very respectable third place in the class.

2021 Lincoln Aviator Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lincoln Aviator.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 10A
    MSRP$68,900
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower494 hp @ 5500 rpm
    Black Label Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Black Label Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 10A
    MSRP$88,335
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower494 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all 2021 Lincoln Aviator Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Lincoln Aviator a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Aviator both on the road and at the track. The Aviator gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. The Aviator has 18.3 cubic feet of trunk space.

    What's new in the 2021 Lincoln Aviator?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lincoln Aviator:

    • Minor changes to option and appearance packages
    • Part of the second Aviator generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Lincoln Aviator reliable?

    To determine whether the Lincoln Aviator is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Aviator. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Aviator's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Lincoln Aviator a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Lincoln Aviator is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Aviator is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Lincoln Aviator?

    The least-expensive 2021 Lincoln Aviator is the 2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $68,900.

    Other versions include:

    • Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 10A) which starts at $68,900
    • Black Label Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 10A) which starts at $88,335
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lincoln Aviator?

    If you're interested in the Lincoln Aviator, the next question is, which Aviator model is right for you? Aviator variants include Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 10A), and Black Label Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 10A). For a full list of Aviator models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 Lincoln Aviator Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 Lincoln Aviator Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 10A), and Black Label Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 10A).

