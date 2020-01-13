Skip to main content
What Are the Fastest SUVs for 2024?

Highlighting 10 of the fastest SUVs in the world

    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • (updated 4/26/2024)

The fastest SUV is the 2025 Ferrari Purosangue, with a 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph. This is one of many performance-focused SUVs that have exploded in popularity over the last few years. There are now plenty of genuinely fast SUVs on sale, many of which aren't the super exotic models you're probably thinking of. For example, the BMW Alpina XB7 has a top speed of 180 mph, and it's not even on this list. That's fast, but if you think that's also quick, you might be surprised to hear they're different measurements. In car terminology, "fast" refers to top speed, while "quick" refers to acceleration. With this in mind, we've rounded up the 10 fastest SUVs in the world. While Edmunds typically does its own instrumented testing of 0 to 60 mph acceleration, we haven't driven everything, so we've based this list on manufacturer claims.

  1. Ferrari Purosangue
  2. Aston Martin DBX707
  3. Bentley Bentayga Speed
  4. Lamborghini Urus
  5. Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
  6. Audi RS Q8
  7. Maserati Levante Trofeo
  8. BMW Alpina XB7
  9. Range Rover Sport SV
  10. Dodge Durango Hellcat

1. Ferrari Purosangue

Ferrari makes an SUV now, and as sacrilegious as it might seem, when Ferrari puts its mind to something, it always executes it well. As a result, the Ferrari Purosangue is the fastest SUV on sale today. Its 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 (yes, they really did put a screaming V12 in a crossover) is easily the most impressive engine ever stuck under the hood of an SUV. It revs to 8,250 rpm and sounds magnificent on its way there. The V12 makes an enormous 715 horsepower and will take you and three friends to an eye-watering 193 mph top speed.

0-60 mph 3.2 seconds
Top speed 193 mph
Starting price $398,000

2. Aston Martin DBX707

The Aston Martin DBX707 is tied with the Ferrari for the fastest SUV in the world. It also has a top speed of 193 mph, thanks to the 697-horsepower twin-turbo V8 under its hood. It's called the 707 because that's how much metric horsepower it makes, but we don't measure horsepower like that in the U.S. We like the DBX's sharp handling and extensive list of luxury features. And while it may not be the most comfortable SUV ever, that's not likely to stop anyone eyeing the big Aston.

0-60 mph 3.3 seconds
Top speed 193 mph
Starting price $245,086

3. Bentley Bentayga Speed

The Bentayga might not be the best-looking SUV on this list, but it is certainly one of the fastest. In Speed trim, its 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 makes 626 hp and carries this big barge to a top speed of 190 mph. According to Bentley, it was at one time the fastest SUV on the planet, having only recently been upstaged by the Aston and the Ferrari. If there's one thing the Bentley does better than the two SUVs that sit above it, it's luxury. Modern Bentleys are a sublime mix of wonderful interior spaces, luscious materials, in-cabin tech that works, and an air of rarity; the Bentayga Speed does it better than any other.

0-60 mph 3.5 seconds
Top speed 190 mph
Starting price $267,325

4. Lamborghini Urus

The Urus is the brand's modern attempt at an SUV and it knocked it out of the park. The Urus is a rambunctious, hair-raising good time of a performance SUV. Its raucous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 fits the bill of a Lamborghini, too. It kicks out a huge 657 horsepower to all four wheels and has a top speed of 190 mph. It might not be the absolute fastest outright, but it’s still truly rapid. It makes a statement no other SUV on this list can quite match thanks to its radical exterior looks. The Urus is still eye-catching even though it's more than five model years old.

0-60 mph 3.3 seconds
Top speed 190 mph
Starting price $233,263

5. Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

The Cayenne Turbo GT is the most capable version of Porsche's midsize SUV. It marks the first time Porsche ascribed the GT lettering to the back of a car that isn’t a two-door sports car. The Turbo GT has a top speed of 189 miles per hour. Its engine is related to the Lamborghini’s — it has the same number of cylinders and the same displacement. It makes slightly less power, 650 hp, and sends it through an eight-speed automatic to all four wheels. The Turbo GT is based on the Cayenne Coupe, which is a little less practical than the standard Cayenne. But for the performance being offered, we doubt those lost cubic feet of space will weigh too heavily on an owner's mind.

0-60 mph 3.1 seconds
Top speed 189 mph
Starting price $197,950

6. Audi RS Q8

The Audi RS Q8 shares a lot with the Cayenne and Urus above, including the 4.0-liter V8 that’s stuffed under its hood. A good way to think about the RS Q8 is as a sort of subdued Urus. It makes less power (591 horsepower), looks less radical, and has a top speed of just 1 mph less once you remove the electronic limiter. That said, 189 mph is still more than enough for most people. At one point, the RS Q8 was the fastest SUV to lap the famed Nürburgring racetrack in Germany.

0-60 mph 3.7 seconds
Top speed 189 mph
Starting price $126,995

7. Maserati Levante Trofeo

The crown jewel in the Maserati Levante lineup was the Trofeo edition. It’s powered by a 590-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which takes it to a claimed top speed of 187 mph. The Levante is a little on the older side now, and when it came out it was Maserati’s first-ever SUV. It doesn't feel as premium inside as it should, and other SUVs in this class are both better built and have new underpinnings. That said, genuine Italian flair is hard to come by in this segment. The Trofeo is no longer being offered for the 2024 model year, but if you can get a hold of a 2023 model, you'll have one of the fastest SUVs in the world.

0-60 mph 3.8 seconds
Top speed 187 mph
Starting price $188,000

8. BMW Alpina XB7

BMW is a household name, but Alpina, the tuning company that has long worked on and alongside BMW, is a less familiar name. The Alpina XB7 is the biggest and most luxurious model BMW sells in the U.S., and it's also one of the fastest SUVs on sale. The XB7's top speed is rated at 180 mph. While that might sound lofty for something so large, Alpinas always punch above their weights, even if they're considerable.

0-60 mph 4.2 seconds
Top speed 180 mph
Starting price $150,395

9. Range Rover Sport SV

Though Range Rovers are more well-known for their off-road prowess, the upcoming Range Rover Sport SV is the fastest model in the brand's history. Its BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8 makes 626 horsepower and will carry the Sport to a top speed of 180 mph. It also features upgraded brakes, carbon-fiber wheels (on an SUV of all things), and several other upgrades to help ensure this is the most agile and best-handling Range Rover ever made.

0-60 mph 3.6 seconds
Top speed 180 mph
Starting price $180,300

10. Dodge Durango Hellcat

Despite how SUV-hungry American buyers are, the Durango Hellcat is the only SUV on this list that hails from the U.S. Its 710-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 puts its power to all four wheels and motivates the big three-row to a top speed of 180 mph. The Durango is comfortably the oldest car on this list, but it still sells well and the injection of adrenaline from that Hellcat cannot be understated. We'll certainly miss it when it's gone.

0-60 mph 3.6 seconds
Top speed 180 mph
Starting price $97,590

