What Are the Fastest SUVs for 2024?

The fastest SUV is the 2025 Ferrari Purosangue, with a 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph. This is one of many performance-focused SUVs that have exploded in popularity over the last few years. There are now plenty of genuinely fast SUVs on sale, many of which aren't the super exotic models you're probably thinking of. For example, the BMW Alpina XB7 has a top speed of 180 mph, and it's not even on this list. That's fast, but if you think that's also quick, you might be surprised to hear they're different measurements. In car terminology, "fast" refers to top speed, while "quick" refers to acceleration. With this in mind, we've rounded up the 10 fastest SUVs in the world. While Edmunds typically does its own instrumented testing of 0 to 60 mph acceleration, we haven't driven everything, so we've based this list on manufacturer claims.