2001 Saab 9-3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-3 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,645$2,286$2,643
Clean$1,451$2,020$2,334
Average$1,062$1,488$1,717
Rough$674$955$1,101
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-3 SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,768$2,389$2,736
Clean$1,559$2,111$2,416
Average$1,141$1,554$1,778
Rough$724$998$1,139
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,516$2,192$2,567
Clean$1,337$1,937$2,268
Average$979$1,426$1,668
Rough$621$916$1,069
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,650$2,179$2,476
Clean$1,455$1,926$2,187
Average$1,065$1,418$1,609
Rough$676$911$1,031
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-3 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,527$2,201$2,575
Clean$1,347$1,945$2,275
Average$986$1,433$1,674
Rough$626$920$1,073
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,597$2,080$2,352
Clean$1,408$1,838$2,077
Average$1,031$1,354$1,528
Rough$654$869$979
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,896$2,490$2,823
Clean$1,672$2,201$2,494
Average$1,224$1,621$1,835
Rough$776$1,041$1,176
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Saab 9-3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,337 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,937 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saab 9-3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,337 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,937 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Saab 9-3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,337 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,937 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Saab 9-3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Saab 9-3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Saab 9-3 ranges from $621 to $2,567, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Saab 9-3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.