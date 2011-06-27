Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-3 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,645
|$2,286
|$2,643
|Clean
|$1,451
|$2,020
|$2,334
|Average
|$1,062
|$1,488
|$1,717
|Rough
|$674
|$955
|$1,101
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-3 SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,768
|$2,389
|$2,736
|Clean
|$1,559
|$2,111
|$2,416
|Average
|$1,141
|$1,554
|$1,778
|Rough
|$724
|$998
|$1,139
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,516
|$2,192
|$2,567
|Clean
|$1,337
|$1,937
|$2,268
|Average
|$979
|$1,426
|$1,668
|Rough
|$621
|$916
|$1,069
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,650
|$2,179
|$2,476
|Clean
|$1,455
|$1,926
|$2,187
|Average
|$1,065
|$1,418
|$1,609
|Rough
|$676
|$911
|$1,031
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-3 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,527
|$2,201
|$2,575
|Clean
|$1,347
|$1,945
|$2,275
|Average
|$986
|$1,433
|$1,674
|Rough
|$626
|$920
|$1,073
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,597
|$2,080
|$2,352
|Clean
|$1,408
|$1,838
|$2,077
|Average
|$1,031
|$1,354
|$1,528
|Rough
|$654
|$869
|$979
Estimated values
2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,896
|$2,490
|$2,823
|Clean
|$1,672
|$2,201
|$2,494
|Average
|$1,224
|$1,621
|$1,835
|Rough
|$776
|$1,041
|$1,176