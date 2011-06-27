Estimated values
2006 Pontiac Vibe 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,078
|$2,562
|$2,827
|Clean
|$1,873
|$2,316
|$2,557
|Average
|$1,462
|$1,823
|$2,018
|Rough
|$1,052
|$1,330
|$1,478
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac Vibe 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,986
|$2,468
|$2,731
|Clean
|$1,790
|$2,230
|$2,470
|Average
|$1,398
|$1,756
|$1,949
|Rough
|$1,005
|$1,281
|$1,427
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac Vibe GT 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,079
|$2,581
|$2,856
|Clean
|$1,873
|$2,333
|$2,584
|Average
|$1,463
|$1,836
|$2,038
|Rough
|$1,052
|$1,340
|$1,493