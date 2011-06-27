Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe Consumer Reviews

A Great Car ... Through The Years! k_texas , 05/16/2012 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought my Vibe new back in early '07 ... here it is five years later and I still love it. She (yes, it's a girl -- with her own name) just turned the corner and has safely and efficiently taken me over 100,000 miles. Can't rave enough about fuel economy. Last road trip was just a few weeks ago (about 900 miles r/t) ... she did me proud with 30-35 mpg!! Really?? YES! I noticed a past reviewer commented on very poor handling in Midwest winter snows. I'd like to chime in on that and say mine was quite the Opposite. She handled herself very respectably in a South Dakota winter -- with FOUR blizzards back-to-back. Report Abuse

Keep the Recall in Mind bike_canoe2 , 05/10/2011 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I agree with Edumonds it is sluggish, but 32 mpg city is a definate advantage. The seating is comfortable, road noise is average. It is fun to drive but it's not a sports car. NOW ABOUT THE RECALL - the PCM (performance control module) has issues, it will leave you stranded on the side of the road when it fails. The recall covers specific years, and specific engines so check yours at NHTSA.GOV and have it replaced if yours is recalled! The recall will cover replacing the PCM, labor, and towing to a GM dealer, but it does not cover a loaner vehicle. The dealer is very confident about the reliablity of this vehicle, this is the only issue they have with this vehicle. Report Abuse

213,000 plus Miles 123me , 09/30/2013 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I hope I don't jinx everything by updating my Review. But here goes. My Vibe will turn 14 in the fall, and I now have just over 213,000 miles on it. It's a terrifically reliable vehicle, and I would recommend buying it as a used car. The vehicle sits higher than a sedan which makes getting in and out a breeze. The seats are comfortable and this includes the backseat which has plenty of cushion and leg room, not to mention ceiling height. Someone over 6' tall is fine sitting in the backseat. With the pull of a lever the seat backs flatten out the entire cargo area. It's amazing how much of a load you can get into this car. Vibe design excels in achieving a flat cargo space. It's so much easier to slide cargo in and out when not negotiating height differences many of the other vehicles have. In addition the front passenger seat folds down and gives 8 feet of interior length. Currently I have a 7ft ladder inside the vehicle I am taking to a job.. The rear window will also open when you need to transport all those boards with the fluttering red flag. Gas mileage is still great. I average 30 MPG, but can get up to 33 with more freeway driving, or after an oil change and the tire pressure restored. My repairs up to this point have only been routine maintenance. Batteries, oil changes, tires. Only my satellite radio's digital dial has faded. It still works I just can't see the station numbers. But the presets are still intact. The paint has taken a beating from a lot of bad road conditions but despite the numerous nicks, the original paint has never faded or peeled, and this car has never been housed in a garage. I'll keep you posted how much longer I have it, but at this point I still love my Vibe. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Car We've ever owned! Scott , 03/31/2016 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful This is by far the best car we've ever owned. 220k and still great. Only repairs have been brakes, battery, serpentine belt, wiper blades and tires. Regular maintenance important, done with tranny fluid at each 50k, plugs at each 100k, same with coolant. Oil and filter every 5k. Still have original alternator, a/c unit (no recharge needed on freon), muffler system, hoses. Stock radio w/ 5 cd changer blew after 3 years-replaced with after market. Almost 10 years and this car is still going. Hope to get 230k then it's time to retire the Vibe....with tears in my eyes then I am sure. Report Abuse